KIDNAPPING HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE CHARGES AGAINST AN ILLINOIS MAN ARRESTED FOR THE ALLEGED ROBBERY OF A SALIX BANK MONDAY AS WELL AS SEVERAL OTHER RECENT ROBBERIES. 29-YEAR-OLD KEVON SPRATT IS CHARGED WITH ROBBERY, KIDNAPPING, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON AND FELONY ASSAULT FOR THE ROBBERY OF THE PIONEER BANK AROUND NOON MONDAY IN SALIX.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO