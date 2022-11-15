ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

14×28 Saguaro Modern Tiny House Plans

These are modern cubic home plans, perfect for creating a living space for one or two people that includes a separate first-floor bedroom area. There’s also room for a three-quarter bath and a u-shaped kitchen. The plans include a covered carport space, and a patio off the bedroom accessible...

