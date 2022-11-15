Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Andrade El Idolo Pulled From Upcoming Event
Andrade El Idolo has been pulled from the RGR Lucha Libre show after he was originally set to appear for the promotion at Sunday’s (November 20) show in Cudahy, California. In a video shared on Facebook featuring Andrade in a hospital gown, he said:. “Greetings to all my friends...
Britt Baker Takes Shot At Saraya’s Brother Prior To Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature segments with Saraya and Britt Baker. The two competitors will be squaring off at AEW’s upcoming Full Gear event on November 19th, live on pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight’s show, Saraya’s brother Zak Knight (who also wrestles under the name Zak Zodiac)...
Ring Of Honor’s Upcoming PPV Advertised As ‘AEW Presents: ROH Final Battle 2022’
AEW’s influence over Ring of Honor continues to grow, at least according to advertising for Final Battle. In March, Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor, and Final Battle will mark the third pay-per-view for ROH under the AEW President. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/18/22)
WWE invades the XL Center in Hartford, CT for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler. – SmackDown World Cup first-round match: Sami Zayn vs. Butch. – SmackDown World Cup...
AEW Star Replaced In Match On Tonight’s Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during an appearance on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that The Bunny is not cleared to wrestle tonight on AEW Dynamite. She was originally slated to face Toni Storm. Khan noted that she was not feeling well, but it was nothing too serious. Anna Jay will take her place, and if she beats the Interim AEW Women’s Champion in this non-title bout, she will get a future title bout.
Chris Jericho Revealed On This Week’s ‘The Masked Singer’
AEW superstar and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was revealed as “The Bride” on this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Video of the reveal can be seen below, via The Masked Singer‘s official Twitter account. Many wrestling fans identified Jericho as “The Bride” ono...
News on CM Punk’s Commentary Gig, AEW Full Gear Media Scrum, More
According to PWInsider, CM Punk is set to perform commentary in Tunica, MS, for the Cage Fury Fighting Championship. The report also mentions that plans for a media scrum after this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view are already underway. Finally, Jake Roberts will launch a new podcast called The Snake...
Betting Odds For Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive Event Revealed
BetOnline has provided some betting odds for tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling Over Drive event, which features an Impact World Championship match between Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian. The event will occur at the Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. You can check out the betting odds below. IMPACT...
Rhea Ripley Talks Possible WarGames Match Between Judgment Day & The O.C., New Theme Song
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Wes Styles to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Ripley discussed a potential WarGames match between The Judgement Day and The OC, as well as her new theme song. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On possibility...
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens’ Injury Status
Kevin Owens was slated to make his WWE television return soon, but he suffered a sprained MCL in a singles match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s WWE live event. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre, and a fifth partner is the planned main event for Survivor Series inside the WarGames cage.
Ex-WWE Ref Names Shawn Michaels & Chris Jericho As The Worst Guys To Work With
Both Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels are legends of wrestling with countless fans each, but not everyone is a diehard fan of the pair. In 1991 Jack Doan joined WWE, originally as a truck driver, before becoming a referee until his release in 2013. Appearing on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s “UnSKripted” podcast,...
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a couple of names are set to make their NXT debuts soon. AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, who came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team,...
Bobby Fish Explains Why The Undisputed Era & Forgotten Sons Never Feuded In NXT
The Undisputed Era was considered one of the many bright spots on the black and gold era of NXT. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong shook the brand to its core and won championships along the way. While the faction definitely left its mark on the brand and feuded with numerous talents, they were never involved in a feud with The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler).
Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO Title Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out a press release today, announcing that YAMATO will be facing off against Alex Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder, which takes place on January 7th in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the official announcement below:. YAMATO vs....
AEW Full Gear News – Fight Forever Reveal Planned, Saraya Hypes Match, More
WOW – Women of Wrestling posted the following video today, previewing this weekend’s show:. According to a report from Pwinsider, this weekend’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event will feature a reveal for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. AEW wrestler Saraya took to Twitter today...
Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks Backstage, More
A new report from Fightful Select has a few notes from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was taped in Bridgeport, CT. – The plan for The Elite’s return was always to have the ‘Delete The Elite’ videos air leading up to their live appearance at Full Gear. The Young Bucks were reportedly backstage at last night’s show. Don Callis was also backstage, and has been several times leading up to The Elite’s return.
Countdown To Impact Over Drive Gets #1 Contender’s Match, More
The Countdown to Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive pre-show card is shaping up nicely. Two matches have been announced, including a #1 contender’s matchup. The show will air at 7:30 PM ET on Impact! Plus and YouTube. You can check out the updated lineup below:. IMPACT World Tag Team...
Impact Wrestling Reportedly Cuts Segment For PCO, Tickets For Sacrifice PPV On Sale
According to a report from Pwinsider, Impact Wrestling decided to cut vignettes that follow up on PCO’s status in the company from Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The last time fans saw PCO was on the November 11th episode of Impact. Meanwhile, tickets for Impact’s...
Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE
WWE may have to go ahead with yet another Premium Live Event without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Earlier this year, Reigns signed a lucrative new contract with WWE which has seen the Tribal Chief make fewer appearances and have fewer matches. This week, WWE shared the promotional poster...
Darius Martin Returned To AEW Far Sooner Than Expected
Darius Martin returned to AEW programming far earlier than many in the promotion thought was possible. Martin returned to team with his brother Dante and AR Fox on this week’s Dynamite in a match against AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle. Sean Ross Sapp reports that many believed Martin would...
