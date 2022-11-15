Read full article on original website
All the Cool Connections the Hit Show ‘Yellowstone’ Has with Texas
The state of Texas and Yellowstone don't usually go together, but trust me when I say they have a connection- quite a few connections, actually. The hit western-drama "Yellowstone" just started its fifth season and I have to be completely honest, I have never seen the show! I have heard so much about this show, but I never even knew it existed until recently. I know it stars Kevin Costner and, judging by this trailer for the fifth season (and from all the TikToks I've seen), it actually looks like a good show.
Dallas Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza Is Open Here In Texas For Free!
If you're a Cowboys fan every Christmas is a Cowboys Christmas! And, this is a fantastic way to get into the Christmas spirit. So, why not hit up The Star in Frisco, Texas and check out this awesome event!. THE COWBOYS CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR IS GOING ON NOW FOR THE HOLIDAYS...
Tiger Woods Opening New Family Friendly Putting Facility In Texas
We Bring You The First Look Inside the Golf legends new venture which will likely rival Texas based TopGolf. Golf legend Tiger Woods is not as active on the pro tour as he used to be but he's still recognized as one of the all time greats of the game. He's now moving into other ventures including opening up a wave of family friendly putting facilities that are already gaining popularity in other states.
Texas Teen Finds Hundreds In Cash At School And Turns It In
I Know You Read The Headline And Said "REALLY? I Would Have Kept It" But Thankfully This Story Has A Happy Ending For Everyone Involved. When we were teens (and even now as adults if we're being honest) if you found money on the ground, it was usually cause for celebration over your new found "wealth".
Are Casinos And Sports Betting About To Be Legalized In Texas?
Currently, there are about 3 casinos in the State of Texas. Because currently, Casinos and Sports Betting are illegal in Texas. That may change soon!. • A BILL HAS JUST BEEN INTRODUCED TO LEGALIZE CASINOS IN TEXAS!. State Senator Carol Alverado from Houston, just introduced a bill with a constitutional...
Here Is Your Holiday Screensaver, Whataburger Lovers
Back in the day you had to own a DVD that looped a video of a fireplace, and you had to restart the thing every hour or so. Now? Any fireplace can be a screensaver. At the drop of a hat!. But, before we get to screensavers. Here are some...
