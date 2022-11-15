ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Irvin’s Heartbreaking Video – Dallas Cowboys Fans Praying

Fans of former Dallas Cowboys star receiver Michael Irvin are offering prayers for him and his family this morning following the release of a heartbreaking video yesterday. The former star of the "Team that Wears the Star" posted the video while standing outside a hospital earlier this week. Love him or hate him (as a player) you can't help but want to join in the prayer circle for Irvin and his family.
The Saints are Throwing it Back to the 70s With Their Uniform Combo For Sunday’s Game

There is no doubt about it that the Saints have a classic look when it comes to their uniform combo. Black and gold has always been the team's signature look and it has never really changed. Sure, there have been small changes over the years like the size of the fleur-de-lis or the brightness of the gold, but they haven't changed a lot compared to other teams around the NFL.
