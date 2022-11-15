ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Michigan State, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40V3do_0jCEZ2Tc00

The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Michigan State Spartans in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Kentucky is coming off a 77-52 win over Duquesne on Friday and will look be looking for their third straight win tonight. As for Michigan State, they will look to bounce back after dropping to Gonzaga in a one-point game to give them their first loss of the season.

This will be a great start to the season for college hoops, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

#4 Kentucky vs. Michigan State

  • When: Tuesday, November 15
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Kentucky (-6.5) vs. Michigan State

O/U: 141.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

