Related
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Fans Think Gabby Windey May Have a New Beau
Some Dancing with the Stars fans think they might see romance brewing between contestants Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino. Windey recently split from fiancé Erich Schwer, whom she met on The Bachelorette. ‘DWTS’ Fans Talk Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino Romance. Several fans have taken to the DWTS Reddit...
talentrecap.com
Cheryl Burke Preps for ‘DWTS’ “Farewell Dance”, Prepares to Replace Len Goodman?
Longtime Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Cheryl Burke is currently preparing for her “farewell dance” on the series. The 38-year-old ballroom dancer hopes to return in Len Goodman’s place next season, since she will no longer be competing in the show. She Shared Footage of Prepping...
talentrecap.com
Charli D’Amelio Falls Down During ‘DWTS’ Dress Rehearsal
TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio recently shared a video of her falling during the DWTS semifinal dress rehearsal. As the final stages of Dancing With The Stars season 31 are underway, the last remaining couples put all their effort into perfecting their routines. Charli D’Amelio Shares Dress Rehearsal Fail Footage...
talentrecap.com
Trevor Donovan Shares Heartfelt Goodbye to ‘DWTS’ Partner Emma Slater
Trevor Donovan and his professional partner Emma Slater were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars earlier this week during the Semifinals. Donovan took to Instagram to share some parting words for Slater, along with a heartfelt video. Trevor Donovan Shares Tribute to Emma Slater. On Wednesday, Donovan shared an Instagram...
talentrecap.com
Snoop Dogg Just Got Nominated For Songwriters Hall of Fame
Snoop Dogg is in line for another major achievement. He was recently nominated for the 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame class. The iconic rapper got nominated amid Universal Pictures developing a biopic about him. Snoop Dogg, Sade, Patti Smith Among Nominated Artists. The Songwriters Hall of Fame recognized its newest...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pros Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov Open a Pizza Place?
Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov recently revealed their newest business venture, a pizza place. According to the couple, this venture combines the two things they’re most passionate about, dancing and pizza. They Recently Unveiled Their Dance Themed Business. Dancing Pizza is...
talentrecap.com
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Undergoes ‘Unexpected Hip Surgery’
American Idol judge Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline Bryan, recently shared with fans on Instagram that she had undergone “unexpected hip surgery.” She posted photos and videos from the experience earlier this week. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Undergoes Hip Surgery. “Well…unexpected hip surgery….but I got the best...
talentrecap.com
Who is the Avocado? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!
On this season of The Masked Singer, a new format unmasks TWO celebrities every night! And with 22 celebrities total, that means more huge stars and more shocking reveals than any season before. With a history of food-related costumes, the Avocado is definitely one of the cutest! And they shine...
talentrecap.com
Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker to Co-Host ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ with Ryan Seacrest
Dancing with Myself judge Liza Koshy and Dancing with the Stars contestant Jessie James Decker are among the celebrity co-hosts who will appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker to Co-Host New Year’s Rockin’...
talentrecap.com
Get Into the Christmas Spirit with Casey Bishop’s Rendition of “Blue Christmas”
American Idol fan favorite Casey Bishop has brought the Christmas spirit with her beautiful rendition of “Blue Christmas.” The teen singer recently released her cover of the seasonal song, further proving that her vocals and musical tastes are spot on. Casey Bishop Covers “Blue Christmas”. The American...
