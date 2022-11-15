Binance USD (BUSD) is a safe and stable cryptocurrency. Stablecoins have cemented their reputation as one of the essential crypto assets among investors, traders, and regular crypto aficionados. The main goal of stablecoins is to get more people to use cryptocurrencies by making them less volatile and reducing worries about government regulation. Stablecoin regulation is interesting because a few carefully chosen solutions, like Binance USD, have shown that it is possible. What does the Binance stablecoin offer, and how is it unique from other stablecoins on the market? On the next page is an introduction to the Binance stablecoin BUSD and a detailed explanation of how it works. Find out more about the history of Binance’s stablecoin and the things that have led to its rise in popularity.

8 HOURS AGO