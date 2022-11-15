Read full article on original website
Related
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
FTX Collapse Has Nervous Crypto Investors Draining Bitcoin From Exchanges at Near-Record Rates
Bitcoin holders are skittish following the dramatic collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to blockchain analysts at Glassnode. Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals have hit a record rate of 106,000 monthly, indicating that customers may be losing trust in third-party services. Glassnode tweeted that there had been three other periods in...
Binance’s CZ says he never shorted FTX’s crypto token—and the decision to stop selling it was ‘very expensive’
In 2008, a group of Wall Street traders saw the housing crash coming and decided to bet against the housing market, striking it rich in a story dramatized in the 2015 biographical film The Big Short. A Twitter post featuring the faces behind this year’s failed crypto ventures—including SBF’s—for a...
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
CNBC
Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have disappeared, SBF had a secret 'back door' to transfer billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope
The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
Crypto Crisis: FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Questioned by Police
After the shock, the moment to understand what happened and to assign responsibility has come. Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, the former king of cryptocurrencies, was questioned on Nov. 12 by the Bahamian police and regulators, the day after his company, FTX, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg News. Bankman-Fried,...
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Michael Saylor on FTX collapse: Crypto 'may have been the problem,' but 'bitcoin is still the solution'
Billionaire tech executive Michael Saylor says the downfall of FTX exposed problems with crypto exchanges and will likely drive more investors to bitcoin. The MicroStrategy executive chairman provided FOX Business' "Making Money with Charles Payne" a purported breakdown Tuesday on what happened with FTX, calling it "a tragic situation." Saylor...
FTX made a cryptocurrency that brought in millions. Then it brought down the company
The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX made real money off of its own digital currency, called FTT. That currency is practically worthless now, but investors continue to trade it.
CNBC
Gemini, BlockFi, Genesis announcing new restrictions as FTX contagion spreads
The lending arm of the crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading is pausing new loan originations and redemptions. The decision reflects a sign of contagion outside of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which is reportedly preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the latest fallout from...
Why Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today
Cryptocurrencies continue to struggle after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week.
u.today
Major Crypto Hedge Fund Underwater Due to FTX Crisis
Travis Kling, founder of Ikigai Asset Management, has just taken to Twitter to reveal that the majority of its assets were on the failed FTX exchange. The California-based hedge fund only managed to withdraw “very little,” which means that it is now underwater. “We’re now stuck alongside everyone else,” Kling wrote.
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase CEO Sells Class A Shares For $1.6M Amid FTX Crash
According to a United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, it was discovered that Brian Armstrong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has sold up to 30,000 Class A shares that belong to the exchange. The filed document stated that the Class A shares were sold for $1.6 million on the 11th of November.
ihodl.com
Crypto Exchange Liquid Halts Withdrawals, Citing FTX's Bankruptcy
Troubled Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid has terminated withdrawals, citing FTX's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US as the reason behind the move. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The exchange said in a tweet announcement, that...
bitcoinist.com
Another One Bites The Dust: Genesis Halts Operations Due To FTX Impact
According to an official announcement, Crypto lending firm Genesis is halting new withdrawal requests from its customers. The firm is a victim of the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and is one of the many affected by bankruptcy protection filing in the United States. The crypto lending firm Genesis...
CNBC
Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to let retail investors borrow money to trade crypto derivatives: CFTC head
Sam Bankman-Fried was lobbying the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to back him on a product for retail traders that was built on leverage. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam told CNBC that Bankman-Fried had been trying to convince regulators for almost a year to let him introduce a derivatives product that would allow trades with borrowed money.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Genesis Global Capital Halts Bitcoin, Crypto Withdrawals
Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital has paused withdrawals and loan applications following the collapse of FTX Exchange, per a tweet from Genesis Trading. Genesis Global Capital boasts an institutional clientele with over $2.8 billion in active loans. Genesis Trading operates as the broker arm of Genesis Capital and is independently...
blockchainmagazine.net
A Safe And Sustainable Cryptocurrency: Binance USD (BUSD)
Binance USD (BUSD) is a safe and stable cryptocurrency. Stablecoins have cemented their reputation as one of the essential crypto assets among investors, traders, and regular crypto aficionados. The main goal of stablecoins is to get more people to use cryptocurrencies by making them less volatile and reducing worries about government regulation. Stablecoin regulation is interesting because a few carefully chosen solutions, like Binance USD, have shown that it is possible. What does the Binance stablecoin offer, and how is it unique from other stablecoins on the market? On the next page is an introduction to the Binance stablecoin BUSD and a detailed explanation of how it works. Find out more about the history of Binance’s stablecoin and the things that have led to its rise in popularity.
Comments / 0