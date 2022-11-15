ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
TheStreet

Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
TheStreet

Crypto Crisis: FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Questioned by Police

After the shock, the moment to understand what happened and to assign responsibility has come. Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, the former king of cryptocurrencies, was questioned on Nov. 12 by the Bahamian police and regulators, the day after his company, FTX, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg News. Bankman-Fried,...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
CNBC

Gemini, BlockFi, Genesis announcing new restrictions as FTX contagion spreads

The lending arm of the crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading is pausing new loan originations and redemptions. The decision reflects a sign of contagion outside of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which is reportedly preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the latest fallout from...
u.today

Major Crypto Hedge Fund Underwater Due to FTX Crisis

Travis Kling, founder of Ikigai Asset Management, has just taken to Twitter to reveal that the majority of its assets were on the failed FTX exchange. The California-based hedge fund only managed to withdraw “very little,” which means that it is now underwater. “We’re now stuck alongside everyone else,” Kling wrote.
thecoinrise.com

Coinbase CEO Sells Class A Shares For $1.6M Amid FTX Crash

According to a United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, it was discovered that Brian Armstrong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has sold up to 30,000 Class A shares that belong to the exchange. The filed document stated that the Class A shares were sold for $1.6 million on the 11th of November.
ihodl.com

Crypto Exchange Liquid Halts Withdrawals, Citing FTX's Bankruptcy

Troubled Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid has terminated withdrawals, citing FTX's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US as the reason behind the move. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The exchange said in a tweet announcement, that...
bitcoinist.com

Another One Bites The Dust: Genesis Halts Operations Due To FTX Impact

According to an official announcement, Crypto lending firm Genesis is halting new withdrawal requests from its customers. The firm is a victim of the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and is one of the many affected by bankruptcy protection filing in the United States. The crypto lending firm Genesis...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Genesis Global Capital Halts Bitcoin, Crypto Withdrawals

Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital has paused withdrawals and loan applications following the collapse of FTX Exchange, per a tweet from Genesis Trading. Genesis Global Capital boasts an institutional clientele with over $2.8 billion in active loans. Genesis Trading operates as the broker arm of Genesis Capital and is independently...
blockchainmagazine.net

A Safe And Sustainable Cryptocurrency: Binance USD (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) is a safe and stable cryptocurrency. Stablecoins have cemented their reputation as one of the essential crypto assets among investors, traders, and regular crypto aficionados. The main goal of stablecoins is to get more people to use cryptocurrencies by making them less volatile and reducing worries about government regulation. Stablecoin regulation is interesting because a few carefully chosen solutions, like Binance USD, have shown that it is possible. What does the Binance stablecoin offer, and how is it unique from other stablecoins on the market? On the next page is an introduction to the Binance stablecoin BUSD and a detailed explanation of how it works. Find out more about the history of Binance’s stablecoin and the things that have led to its rise in popularity.

