Mid-Plains Community College to close for Thanksgiving break
Mid-Plains Community College will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving break. That includes all campuses in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine. The college will reopen to the public and resume classes Nov. 28.
North Platte Community College giving back through Angel Trees
Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North...
Two-vote margin holds in final totals for last Hershey school board seat
All 2022 general election races in Lincoln County maintained their order of finish in official Nov. 8 results certified Thursday by County Clerk Becky Rossell. That included the nearly neck-and-neck race for the last of three Hershey Village Board seats, in which Lucie Hengen-Reed officially joined board Chairman Thomas Wolfgang and Vice Chairman Loren Johnson Thursday as winners.
Winter’s first cold blast should let up on North Platte by Sunday
North Platte’s post-Election Day chill should finally lift this weekend, with milder temperatures in store next week up to and through Thanksgiving. The strong winds that produced below-zero wind chill readings early Friday will stick around through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
Jim Paloucek: North Platte is busy getting better
It turns out that North Platte voters, at a rate of nearly 2-to-1, favor an extra half-cent on sales in city limits in order to finance the refurbishment and expansion of our aging Recreation Center, Cody Pool and skate park. That initiative passed with 4,372 votes in favor and 2,323 against.
North Platte’s keno income last summer nearly 10% below 2021’s
Net proceeds from North Platte’s city keno lottery declined by 9.5% this past summer compared with the same period in 2021, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue. Third-quarter 2022 figures from the department’s charitable gaming division showed North Platte’s keno games took in $1.23 million between July 1 and Sept. 30.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest.
18507 W Kelley Avenue, HERSHEY, NE 69143
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in North Platte, NE
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 16
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 15 min ago. Juniata resident Jerry R. Lehman, 57, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. Jerry was born on Aug. 15, 1965, to Delmar "Buck" and Donna (M…
Co-defendant Keonna Carter receives 40 to 50 years in Swanson murder case
IMPERIAL — Keonna N. Carter, a co-defendant in the Annika Swanson murder case, received 40 to 50 years in state prison on Friday morning for a felony count of first-degree assault. The 25-year-old Taylorsville, Utah, native, who testified against Kevin S. German during his three-week trial this summer, also...
Crash closes I-80 for over an hour Wednesday afternoon
The Nebraska Department of Roads shut down eastbound Interstate 80 near Sutherland because of a crash about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The road reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene shortly before 3:45 p.m. at mile marker 157. Traffic was re-routed to U.S. Highway 30 at Sutherland, and re-routed back to I-80 at Paxton.
