Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecordlive.com
Activities at Orangefield Museum this Saturday
If you like Cajun Music, drop by the Orangefield Cormier Museum Saturday Nov. 19th at 9:30. Three Local Musicians: Adrian Hebert, Larry Schexnider and Baydon Lambert practice their passion. All our activities are free this month. Everyone that has heard them enjoys listening. That is why I am inviting you...
therecordlive.com
Maxine Geldard Rawls, 76, Orange
Maxine Geldard Rawls, 76, passed from this life into life eternal on November 14, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19th at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Maxine was born in Vidor, TX, the second child of Max and Shellie Geldard. She grew up in West Orange where she attended school, excelled in every endeavor, and became head twirler then Drum Major for the West Orange Chiefs. After High School, she attended business school in Houston, TX. Continuing to excel, she completed her studies in half the required time while also serving as a nanny for two children in exchange for her boarding. She then joined her father at DuPont Sabine River Works, assumed the loan her parents had taken for her education, then bought her first home, all by 20 years old. Maxine loved the Lord Jesus and was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Bridge City, then North Orange Baptist Church, where her great delight was playing the handbells for many years. After retiring from DuPont, she moved to Wiergate, TX where she attended Rayburn Baptist Church. She spent many happy years traveling, being a RV Work-Camper across the nation, and once returning to East Texas, enjoyed many hobbies which included square dancing, sewing, canning and crocheting. The thing she enjoyed most, however, was hosting her family at her home where they could hunt on her property, fish in her lake or simply relax and visit with each other. Maxine loved her family deeply and was always looking for opportunities to have everyone together. Her greatest joy in life was being together with family and she consistently and passionately participated in the lives of everyone she loved, most especially, her 6 grandchildren. Maxine was generous and kind to strangers and many became her friends because of her outgoing, genuine personality and hospitable southern nature. She was preceded in death by her father, Max Geldard, mother, Shellie Geldard and son Brian Rawls, all of Orange. She is survived by those she loved so well: her daughter, Janet Rawls, sister Eugenia Geldard McNeely, brothers Lani, Larry and Lauren Geldard, 6 grandchildren and many deeply loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, gifts made in remembrance to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ would be a reflection of her heart, such as The Gideons, Billy Graham Evangelical Foundation, Christian radio or television, etc.
therecordlive.com
Maraline Vann, 76, formerly of Orange
Maraline Vann, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Officiating will be Benny Smith. Prior to the service, visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Maraline was born July 11, 1946, in Pensacola, Florida.
therecordlive.com
Opal "Aileen" Gandy, 83, Orange
Aileen Gandy, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 13, 2022, in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Damon Bickham, of First Baptist Church in Deweyville, Texas. A private family graveside will be held following the service.
therecordlive.com
First Baptist BC to host First Saturday
First Saturday at First Baptist Church is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3rd. We will start giving away gently used toys, as well as new and used coats, jackets, sweaters and hoodies at 10 a.m. and stop at 12 noon. Bibles and other helpful literature will be available also to hand out as well as prayer for those who request it. Look for the blue canopy on the parking lot of the church at 200 West Roundbunch Rd in Bridge City. All are welcome.
therecordlive.com
Thomas Gayland Malone, 76, Vinton
Thomas Gayland Malone entered the gates of Heaven, from his home, surrounded by family on November 13, 2022, at the age of 76, after a five-month battle with glioblastoma cancer. Thomas was born to Prentice and Tommye Lee Reed Malone on November 4, 1946. After graduating from Vinton High School...
therecordlive.com
DAR Members visit Temple to the Brave
Members of the William Diamond Chapter, NSDAR and their guests visited the Temple to the Brave in Beaumont on Veteran's Day, November 11. The temple was built by the Colonel George Moffett Chapter in 1932 as a project dedicated to Texas veterans of all wars. It is only open on patriotic holidays and worth the visit.
therecordlive.com
Jordan shares info on bullying and conflict
This week Mr. Jim Jordan visited Orangefield Junior High to present to students in each grade level. Mr. Jordan shared information on the differences between bullying and conflict, as well as how to properly seek a resolution when encountered with these circumstances. He is known for integrating magic tricks to...
therecordlive.com
Harold Austin Scales, 90, Bridge City
Harold Austin Scales, 90, of Bridge City, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange....
therecordlive.com
Marlon Henry Risinger, 88, Orange
Marlon Henry Risinger graduated to heaven on November 13th, 2022, at the age of 88. A celebration of his life will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas on Friday, November 18th. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Dunnigan Cemetery, located on FM 2261 in Patroon, Texas (Shelby County). Marlon was a long-time member of Dunnigan Missionary Baptist Church.
therecordlive.com
Bridge City Marching Band traveled to UIL State competion
The Bridge City High School Marching Band traveled to the UIL State Championship performances in the Alamodome in San Antonio this past Thursday. Of the 206 Class 4A bands competing statewide the BCHS Marching Band finished 16th. Pictured are the trombone duet of Billy Walpole and Tyler Anderson during the performance.
therecordlive.com
Tony Lee Williams, 58, Port Arthur
Tony Lee Williams, 58, of Port Arthur, passed away on November 14, 2022, peacefully at home. Born in Houston, Texas on April 21, 1964, he was the son of Marvin Lee Williams and Cynthia Williams. Tony enjoyed going to the river to fish. He loved all genre of music. Tony...
therecordlive.com
OFHS debaters compete at Regional UIL meet
Orangefield High School debaters competed at the Region UIL Congressional Debate Meet on November 9, 2022. Congratulations to Calvin Kelly for placing 4th, Major Copeland for placing 5th, and Colton Myers for placing 6th. The OHS Debate Sponsor is Bridget Trawhon.
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont United's Wesley Yates, III signs with the University of Washington
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of the top high school basketball players in the nation signed his National Letter of Intent in Beaumont Wednesday night. United's Wesley Yates, III is heading to the Pacific Northwest to play for the University of Washington in the Pac-12. Friends and family gathered to...
'I love Beaumont and I want it to thrive' : Roy West announces run for mayor of Beaumont in 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Prominent businessman Roy West, Jr., who lost by a small margin to Beaumont mayor Robin Mouton in 2021, has announced he will again run for mayor in 2023. West, Jr. announced his plans to run in the 2023 election Monday morning in a video posted on Facebook.
theseabreezebeacon.com
Thank You, but Please Listen to the People!!!
The Chambers County citizenry were thrilled and so excited when Commissioners Court announced last year that three new baseball complexes were going to be built in the County. It was announced that the then baseball complex in Anahuac would be rebuilt “better than ever” as well as the baseball complex in Winnie plus a brand new baseball complex at a new site in Mont Belvieu. Commissioners Court determined that the Anahuac baseball complex would be the first of the three fields to be built. The youth sports organizations in Anahuac were looking forward to meeting with the commissioners and the architect firm to discuss the problems with the old fields and provide input on the design of the new baseball complex in general. The thought was “getting a new ballpark happens maybe once every 20 to 25 years so let the people and organizations who use the fields sit down with the architects to ensure the upgrades needed are incorporated in the design of the new fields.”. The meetings never happened.
kjas.com
The Annual Lakes Area Cruisers Car Show is this weekend
The members of the Lakes Area Cruisers, a group of car and hot rod enthusiasts here in the Jasper Area are getting ready for the annual car show and rod run to take place this weekend. The show, which will be held at the Super 8 Motel on Highway 96...
12newsnow.com
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights: November 15
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Port Arthur Memorial Titans and Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears both improved to (2-0) on the young season with impressive wins Tuesday night. Port Arthur Memorial held off a West Brook rally to down the Bruins, 56-51 in Titan gym. Meanwhile down the road, LCM left...
Comments / 0