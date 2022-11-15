Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
therecordlive.com
Maraline Vann, 76, formerly of Orange
Maraline Vann, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Officiating will be Benny Smith. Prior to the service, visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Maraline was born July 11, 1946, in Pensacola, Florida.
therecordlive.com
Maxine Geldard Rawls, 76, Orange
Maxine Geldard Rawls, 76, passed from this life into life eternal on November 14, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19th at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Maxine was born in Vidor, TX, the second child of Max and Shellie Geldard. She grew up in West Orange where she attended school, excelled in every endeavor, and became head twirler then Drum Major for the West Orange Chiefs. After High School, she attended business school in Houston, TX. Continuing to excel, she completed her studies in half the required time while also serving as a nanny for two children in exchange for her boarding. She then joined her father at DuPont Sabine River Works, assumed the loan her parents had taken for her education, then bought her first home, all by 20 years old. Maxine loved the Lord Jesus and was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Bridge City, then North Orange Baptist Church, where her great delight was playing the handbells for many years. After retiring from DuPont, she moved to Wiergate, TX where she attended Rayburn Baptist Church. She spent many happy years traveling, being a RV Work-Camper across the nation, and once returning to East Texas, enjoyed many hobbies which included square dancing, sewing, canning and crocheting. The thing she enjoyed most, however, was hosting her family at her home where they could hunt on her property, fish in her lake or simply relax and visit with each other. Maxine loved her family deeply and was always looking for opportunities to have everyone together. Her greatest joy in life was being together with family and she consistently and passionately participated in the lives of everyone she loved, most especially, her 6 grandchildren. Maxine was generous and kind to strangers and many became her friends because of her outgoing, genuine personality and hospitable southern nature. She was preceded in death by her father, Max Geldard, mother, Shellie Geldard and son Brian Rawls, all of Orange. She is survived by those she loved so well: her daughter, Janet Rawls, sister Eugenia Geldard McNeely, brothers Lani, Larry and Lauren Geldard, 6 grandchildren and many deeply loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, gifts made in remembrance to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ would be a reflection of her heart, such as The Gideons, Billy Graham Evangelical Foundation, Christian radio or television, etc.
therecordlive.com
Marlon Henry Risinger, 88, Orange
Marlon Henry Risinger graduated to heaven on November 13th, 2022, at the age of 88. A celebration of his life will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas on Friday, November 18th. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Dunnigan Cemetery, located on FM 2261 in Patroon, Texas (Shelby County). Marlon was a long-time member of Dunnigan Missionary Baptist Church.
therecordlive.com
Opal "Aileen" Gandy, 83, Orange
Aileen Gandy, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 13, 2022, in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Damon Bickham, of First Baptist Church in Deweyville, Texas. A private family graveside will be held following the service.
therecordlive.com
Harold Austin Scales, 90, Bridge City
Harold Austin Scales, 90, of Bridge City, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange....
therecordlive.com
Jordan shares info on bullying and conflict
This week Mr. Jim Jordan visited Orangefield Junior High to present to students in each grade level. Mr. Jordan shared information on the differences between bullying and conflict, as well as how to properly seek a resolution when encountered with these circumstances. He is known for integrating magic tricks to...
therecordlive.com
DAR Members visit Temple to the Brave
Members of the William Diamond Chapter, NSDAR and their guests visited the Temple to the Brave in Beaumont on Veteran's Day, November 11. The temple was built by the Colonel George Moffett Chapter in 1932 as a project dedicated to Texas veterans of all wars. It is only open on patriotic holidays and worth the visit.
therecordlive.com
Activities at Orangefield Museum this Saturday
If you like Cajun Music, drop by the Orangefield Cormier Museum Saturday Nov. 19th at 9:30. Three Local Musicians: Adrian Hebert, Larry Schexnider and Baydon Lambert practice their passion. All our activities are free this month. Everyone that has heard them enjoys listening. That is why I am inviting you...
therecordlive.com
A capella group Home Free set to appear at Lutcher Theater
The Lutcher Theater on Tuesday announced the a capella singing group Home Free, which includes a Nederland native, will present a concert on Sunday, February 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Monday, November 21, at 8:30 a.m. Home Free won the fourth season of NBC's The Sing-Off....
therecordlive.com
First Baptist BC to host First Saturday
First Saturday at First Baptist Church is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3rd. We will start giving away gently used toys, as well as new and used coats, jackets, sweaters and hoodies at 10 a.m. and stop at 12 noon. Bibles and other helpful literature will be available also to hand out as well as prayer for those who request it. Look for the blue canopy on the parking lot of the church at 200 West Roundbunch Rd in Bridge City. All are welcome.
therecordlive.com
Blue Santa collecting donations on Saturday in Vidor
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is currently collecting toys and cash donations for the annual Blue Santa project to provide children in families with needs gifts for Christmas. On Saturday, the sheriff's office is working with Finishing Touches Auto Detailing in Vidor, for a toy and donation drive. Deputies will...
therecordlive.com
Bridge City Marching Band traveled to UIL State competion
The Bridge City High School Marching Band traveled to the UIL State Championship performances in the Alamodome in San Antonio this past Thursday. Of the 206 Class 4A bands competing statewide the BCHS Marching Band finished 16th. Pictured are the trombone duet of Billy Walpole and Tyler Anderson during the performance.
therecordlive.com
Army Engineers will take virtual questions on levee system Thursday.
People with questions about the levee-floodwall project across Orange County will be able to submit them by email and then listen for the answers on a virtual, online conference about the $2.4 billion project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District is holding the virtual meeting on Thursday, November...
therecordlive.com
Two BCHS students invited to help lead meeting in San Marcos
Grant Hale, left, president of the Bridge City High School student body, along with Aidan McAllister, student council public relations officer, were invited to help lead the Texas Association of Student Councils meeting in San Marcos last week. The two presented special break-out sessions and also performed with their swing dance group.
therecordlive.com
Kessell earns Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) certification
Congratulations to Orangefield High School student, Travis Kessell, for earning the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) certification in his Practicum in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources class, taught by Mr. Tim Singleton. The 30-hour General Industry Training Program provides a variety of training that emphasizes hazard identification, avoidance, control and prevention.
therecordlive.com
Sales taxes mixed in cities, but strong in county
Sales taxes were mixed across the county in September as cities were having a difficult time keeping up with the inflation rate. However, Orange County's sales taxes continue to stay above the inflation rate, which was 8.2 percent for the month of September. The Texas State Comptroller's Office recently sent...
therecordlive.com
Mid-term election draws 46 percent of county voters
The final results of the November 8 general election shows that nearly 46 percent of registered voters in Orange County cast a ballot. The county in the last census had a population of 84,800. The county elections administration office reports 55,026 people are registered to vote. In this election 25,240 people voted.
therecordlive.com
Law enforcement investigating two deaths plus a shooting injury
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man on a working tugboat on the Neches River side of the county. Captain Joey Jacobs described the death as "unusual," though he was not releasing details on Tuesday. He said deputies were called about 5 p.m. Monday to...
therecordlive.com
ANE Insurance named Bridge City Chamber Business of the Month
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is has announced that ANE Insurance has been named Business of the Month for November 2022. Ellen Nickum was presented the award, sponsored by Energy Country Ford, by Ambassador DeeDee Viator at the November Networking Coffee hosted by Bridge City Bank. Photo courtesy of...
Comments / 0