2news.com

Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden

Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

The Nov. 17, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County Superintendent of Schools Keith Lewis received a rating of highly effective and a revised contract at school board trustees’ Wednesday night meeting. All three newly elected school board trustees attended the meeting. David Burns, Katherine Dickerson and Susan Jansen take office in January.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Asking Community for Input on Cannabis Consumption Lounges

(Nov. 16, 2022) The City of Reno’s Business License team invites stakeholders to two public meetings to be held on the first floor of Reno City Hall in the Council Chamber. The meetings will be hybrid, meaning the public can participate in person or virtually. One takes place soon,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Elementary school students in Carson City celebrate Math Madness Week

Elementary schools in the Carson City School District took time to observe designated Math Weeks and Math Nights over the course of the past few weeks. The celebrations were designed to change the way students experience mathematics by hosting special events and activities designed to create a passion for and to help foster mathematical thinking.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care

The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition

Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Purse of the Purse Event Friday Night in Reno

The fundraiser for the Nevada Women's Fund has awarded more than $9 million over the last four decades.... with nearly $300,000 just this year. The holiday shopping event features local businesses and a high-end purse raffle.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Veterans encouraged to look into the PACT ACT

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On August 10, 2022, President Biden signed the PACT ACT. It allows Veterans to apply for medical benefits if they are suffering the ill effects of toxic exposure. Those Veterans most likely impacted, served in Viet Nam, Gulf War, and Post 911 Operations. “The 20-something 25 or...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Campaign signs being removed throughout Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that the Midterm electiona are over, many are wondering when campaign signs around town will start to go away. The City of Reno says they take a proactive approach on having them removed and have sent letters to candidates and property owners with deadlines on when they need to be taken down. It warns that if campaign signs aren’t removed, code enforcement will issue citations to both the candidate and property owners.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks and Reno Walmart Supercenters Celebrate Grand Re-Openings

On Friday, the Sparks community welcomed back the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 5065 Pyramid Way. Later that day, the Reno community welcomed back its newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. A celebratory community event took place at each of these locations that included the recognition of...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village

(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Riverside Farmers Market Hosting over 100 Local Artisans for Holiday Bazaar

Local Food Network, a Reno-based nonprofit that produces Reno’s only year-round farmers market (the Riverside Farmers Market), will host their Holiday Bazaar celebration on November 19, 2022 on Riverside Drive at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. The Bazaar will showcase over 70...
RENO, NV

