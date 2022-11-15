RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that the Midterm electiona are over, many are wondering when campaign signs around town will start to go away. The City of Reno says they take a proactive approach on having them removed and have sent letters to candidates and property owners with deadlines on when they need to be taken down. It warns that if campaign signs aren’t removed, code enforcement will issue citations to both the candidate and property owners.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO