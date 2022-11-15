Read full article on original website
2news.com
Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden
Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
Sierra Sun
Election 2022: Nevada County results updated results; town council incumbents take race
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Another batch of results were released in Nevada County on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and the incumbents for the Truckee Town Council race are still in the lead. With 12,738 votes in Truckee counted, Anna Klovstad sits at 29.6% (3,770), Jan Zabriskie at 27.86% (3,549), David Polivy at 25.71% (3,275) and Suzie Tarnay at 16.83% (2,144).
Record-Courier
The Nov. 17, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County Superintendent of Schools Keith Lewis received a rating of highly effective and a revised contract at school board trustees’ Wednesday night meeting. All three newly elected school board trustees attended the meeting. David Burns, Katherine Dickerson and Susan Jansen take office in January.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Something needs to be done’: Officials consider reconfiguration for sections of US 50
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year, and said it has found mixed reactions from the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
2news.com
City of Reno Asking Community for Input on Cannabis Consumption Lounges
(Nov. 16, 2022) The City of Reno’s Business License team invites stakeholders to two public meetings to be held on the first floor of Reno City Hall in the Council Chamber. The meetings will be hybrid, meaning the public can participate in person or virtually. One takes place soon,...
2news.com
Elementary school students in Carson City celebrate Math Madness Week
Elementary schools in the Carson City School District took time to observe designated Math Weeks and Math Nights over the course of the past few weeks. The celebrations were designed to change the way students experience mathematics by hosting special events and activities designed to create a passion for and to help foster mathematical thinking.
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe Updates Recreation, Aquatics Center Construction Schedule
(Nov. 15, 2022) The South Lake Tahoe City Council has voted to reject all bids for construction on the Recreation and Aquatics Center project. The City received bids from two contractors in the amount of $59.4 million and $69.9 million, respectively, for the estimated $52 million project. As a result...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care
The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
Meghan Ebert defeats incumbent Bonnie Weber to win Reno City Council Ward 4 seat
Ebert, a private sector benefits analyst, took the lead in the vote total over the weekend after following closely behind Weber several days after Election Day, as additional mail ballots were tabulated and processed. The post Meghan Ebert defeats incumbent Bonnie Weber to win Reno City Council Ward 4 seat appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
FOX Reno
Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition
Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
mynews4.com
Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
Wrong-way driver alerts approved for I-15 and US 95
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Board of Directors has approved installing several wrong-way driver detection systems here in the Las Vegas valley and in Carson City.
2news.com
Purse of the Purse Event Friday Night in Reno
The fundraiser for the Nevada Women's Fund has awarded more than $9 million over the last four decades.... with nearly $300,000 just this year. The holiday shopping event features local businesses and a high-end purse raffle.
KOLO TV Reno
Veterans encouraged to look into the PACT ACT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On August 10, 2022, President Biden signed the PACT ACT. It allows Veterans to apply for medical benefits if they are suffering the ill effects of toxic exposure. Those Veterans most likely impacted, served in Viet Nam, Gulf War, and Post 911 Operations. “The 20-something 25 or...
KOLO TV Reno
Campaign signs being removed throughout Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that the Midterm electiona are over, many are wondering when campaign signs around town will start to go away. The City of Reno says they take a proactive approach on having them removed and have sent letters to candidates and property owners with deadlines on when they need to be taken down. It warns that if campaign signs aren’t removed, code enforcement will issue citations to both the candidate and property owners.
2news.com
Sparks and Reno Walmart Supercenters Celebrate Grand Re-Openings
On Friday, the Sparks community welcomed back the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 5065 Pyramid Way. Later that day, the Reno community welcomed back its newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. A celebratory community event took place at each of these locations that included the recognition of...
2news.com
Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village
(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
2news.com
NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
2news.com
NDOW: 14-year-old followed all proper steps to deter mountain lion during encounter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) is wrapping up an investigation into an encounter between a 14-year-old girl and a mountain lion that happened the morning of Thursday, November 10 in the Virginia Foothills of South Reno. The girl was walking her dog, a Great Pyrenees, on Terry Way a...
2news.com
Riverside Farmers Market Hosting over 100 Local Artisans for Holiday Bazaar
Local Food Network, a Reno-based nonprofit that produces Reno’s only year-round farmers market (the Riverside Farmers Market), will host their Holiday Bazaar celebration on November 19, 2022 on Riverside Drive at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. The Bazaar will showcase over 70...
