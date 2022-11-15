Read full article on original website
kjas.com
It was said to be a big issue, but maybe it wasn't
Over the last few weeks many people had commented and voiced concerns about the City of Jasper's recent decision to allow the use and sale of alcoholic beverages in the park. To that end, the District 1 City Council Member, Anderson Land, who opposed the measure from the beginning, fought to get the issue back on the agenda to be discussed again, but it was reportedly opposed by Mayor Randy Sayers who refused to allow it to come back to the table. However, when it was finally brought before the council and discussed again on Monday evening, only one person voiced opposition to the measure.
therecordlive.com
Sales taxes mixed in cities, but strong in county
Sales taxes were mixed across the county in September as cities were having a difficult time keeping up with the inflation rate. However, Orange County's sales taxes continue to stay above the inflation rate, which was 8.2 percent for the month of September. The Texas State Comptroller's Office recently sent...
Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton announces she will seek re-election
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton has announced that she plans to seek re-election in 2023. Mouton confirmed to 12News Tuesday morning that she intends to run for a second term. The mayor beat businessman Roy West, Jr. with 52% of the vote and a margin of a...
Chevron Phillips picks Orange County for $8.5B plant expansion that could bring 500 full-time jobs
BEAUMONT, Texas — An $8.5 billion plant expansion that Orange County officials have been hoping for since early 2019 is now coming to fruition. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC announced on Wednesday that it has selected a site in Orange County for an "integrated polymers" facility in partnership with QatarEnergy.
MySanAntonio
CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
'I love Beaumont and I want it to thrive' : Roy West announces run for mayor of Beaumont in 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Prominent businessman Roy West, Jr., who lost by a small margin to Beaumont mayor Robin Mouton in 2021, has announced he will again run for mayor in 2023. West, Jr. announced his plans to run in the 2023 election Monday morning in a video posted on Facebook.
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce host annual job fair
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, along with the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce held its annual fall job fair on Tuesday. The event took place at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur. There were at least 75 different businesses represented at the job fair,...
therecordlive.com
Maraline Vann, 76, formerly of Orange
Maraline Vann, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Officiating will be Benny Smith. Prior to the service, visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Maraline was born July 11, 1946, in Pensacola, Florida.
therecordlive.com
Kessell earns Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) certification
Congratulations to Orangefield High School student, Travis Kessell, for earning the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) certification in his Practicum in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources class, taught by Mr. Tim Singleton. The 30-hour General Industry Training Program provides a variety of training that emphasizes hazard identification, avoidance, control and prevention.
therecordlive.com
Blue Santa collecting donations on Saturday in Vidor
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is currently collecting toys and cash donations for the annual Blue Santa project to provide children in families with needs gifts for Christmas. On Saturday, the sheriff's office is working with Finishing Touches Auto Detailing in Vidor, for a toy and donation drive. Deputies will...
US-90 crossover removal project would close half of the crossovers along a 12-mile stretch west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new proposal from the Texas Department of Transportation Beaumont District would cause nearly 12 miles of road closures in Jefferson County. This project would remove 26 of the 42 median crossovers spanning 11.7 miles on US-90, from Keith Road west to SH 326 in Jefferson County.
therecordlive.com
Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy to construct integrated polymers facility on US Gulf Coast
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and QatarEnergy announced today that they are proceeding with the construction of an $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility in Orange, Texas, expected to create more than 500 full-time jobs and approximately 4,500 construction jobs and generate an estimated $50 billion for the community in residual economic impacts.
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
therecordlive.com
DAR Members visit Temple to the Brave
Members of the William Diamond Chapter, NSDAR and their guests visited the Temple to the Brave in Beaumont on Veteran's Day, November 11. The temple was built by the Colonel George Moffett Chapter in 1932 as a project dedicated to Texas veterans of all wars. It is only open on patriotic holidays and worth the visit.
therecordlive.com
Harold Austin Scales, 90, Bridge City
Harold Austin Scales, 90, of Bridge City, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange....
therecordlive.com
Two BCHS students invited to help lead meeting in San Marcos
Grant Hale, left, president of the Bridge City High School student body, along with Aidan McAllister, student council public relations officer, were invited to help lead the Texas Association of Student Councils meeting in San Marcos last week. The two presented special break-out sessions and also performed with their swing dance group.
'It's going to tear our family apart' : Owner of Jake's Fireworks gets 15 years for federal drug charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of Jake’s Fireworks in Nederland has been sentenced on federal drug charges. Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
therecordlive.com
Law enforcement investigating two deaths plus a shooting injury
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man on a working tugboat on the Neches River side of the county. Captain Joey Jacobs described the death as "unusual," though he was not releasing details on Tuesday. He said deputies were called about 5 p.m. Monday to...
KFDM-TV
Economic growth for Mauriceville as new businesses move in to town
MAURICEVILLE — Many new businesses are opening in Mauriceville. M&D Supply, Mr. Burger, and Tropical Vibes Daiquiris shop are among the new businesses. KFDM/Fox4 Reporter Mya Caleb reports.
