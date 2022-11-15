ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

kjas.com

It was said to be a big issue, but maybe it wasn't

Over the last few weeks many people had commented and voiced concerns about the City of Jasper's recent decision to allow the use and sale of alcoholic beverages in the park. To that end, the District 1 City Council Member, Anderson Land, who opposed the measure from the beginning, fought to get the issue back on the agenda to be discussed again, but it was reportedly opposed by Mayor Randy Sayers who refused to allow it to come back to the table. However, when it was finally brought before the council and discussed again on Monday evening, only one person voiced opposition to the measure.
therecordlive.com

Sales taxes mixed in cities, but strong in county

Sales taxes were mixed across the county in September as cities were having a difficult time keeping up with the inflation rate. However, Orange County's sales taxes continue to stay above the inflation rate, which was 8.2 percent for the month of September. The Texas State Comptroller's Office recently sent...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

Maraline Vann, 76, formerly of Orange

Maraline Vann, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Officiating will be Benny Smith. Prior to the service, visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Maraline was born July 11, 1946, in Pensacola, Florida.
WEST ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Kessell earns Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) certification

Congratulations to Orangefield High School student, Travis Kessell, for earning the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) certification in his Practicum in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources class, taught by Mr. Tim Singleton. The 30-hour General Industry Training Program provides a variety of training that emphasizes hazard identification, avoidance, control and prevention.
therecordlive.com

Blue Santa collecting donations on Saturday in Vidor

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is currently collecting toys and cash donations for the annual Blue Santa project to provide children in families with needs gifts for Christmas. On Saturday, the sheriff's office is working with Finishing Touches Auto Detailing in Vidor, for a toy and donation drive. Deputies will...
VIDOR, TX
therecordlive.com

Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy to construct integrated polymers facility on US Gulf Coast

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and QatarEnergy announced today that they are proceeding with the construction of an $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility in Orange, Texas, expected to create more than 500 full-time jobs and approximately 4,500 construction jobs and generate an estimated $50 billion for the community in residual economic impacts.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

DAR Members visit Temple to the Brave

Members of the William Diamond Chapter, NSDAR and their guests visited the Temple to the Brave in Beaumont on Veteran's Day, November 11. The temple was built by the Colonel George Moffett Chapter in 1932 as a project dedicated to Texas veterans of all wars. It is only open on patriotic holidays and worth the visit.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Harold Austin Scales, 90, Bridge City

Harold Austin Scales, 90, of Bridge City, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange....
BRIDGE CITY, TX
therecordlive.com

Two BCHS students invited to help lead meeting in San Marcos

Grant Hale, left, president of the Bridge City High School student body, along with Aidan McAllister, student council public relations officer, were invited to help lead the Texas Association of Student Councils meeting in San Marcos last week. The two presented special break-out sessions and also performed with their swing dance group.
SAN MARCOS, TX
therecordlive.com

Law enforcement investigating two deaths plus a shooting injury

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man on a working tugboat on the Neches River side of the county. Captain Joey Jacobs described the death as "unusual," though he was not releasing details on Tuesday. He said deputies were called about 5 p.m. Monday to...
ORANGE, TX

