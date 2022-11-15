Read full article on original website
Easy Strawberry Pretzel Salad Recipe
When most people think of a salad, they picture fresh greens paired with some sort of dressing. However, salads are not one-size-fits-all and come in different forms. This strawberry pretzel salad is more like a dessert, with layers of cream cheese and strawberry on a pretzel crust. You could definitely serve it as a dessert, but it's also an excellent option to sneak in as a "side," so you can have dessert with your meal.
thecountrycook.net
Apple Crumble Bars
These easy Apple Crumble Bars are an irresistible dessert! A brown sugar crust with apple pie filling and topped with a gorgeous butter crumble!. I'm a huge apple fan. Apple pie, cake, cookies, bread, you name it! These Apple Crumble Bars are one of my favorite easy recipes. With a homemade crust and crumble topping that is filled with apple pie filling, you really can't get easier or tastier. Warm spices with the brown sugar really tie everything together! The bonus is you aren't making a separate crust and topping. The crust in this recipes doubles as the topping as well!
gordonramsayclub.com
Delicious Oreo Cheesecake Bars
The best dessert for all Oreo cookie lovers! These Oreo cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy and so tasty! Easy, no-bake dessert that is ideal for any occasion! Your family and friends will love this treat! Plus, it looks gorgeous! You will need just 45 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:
Apple and Pumpkin Cream Puffs Recipe
Foodie Friday's Thanksgiving planning continues as we move to dessert. Wow your guests and family with something a little different from the traditional pies but with all the favorite flavors!. Apple Cream Puffs and Pumpkin Cream Puffs (Prep. time about 1 hour. Makes 18 cream puffs) For the Pâte á...
I Made Dolly Parton’s Recipe for Milk Gravy and It’s the Only Way to Eat Biscuits for Breakfast
When it comes to Southern comfort food at breakfast time, you can’t go wrong with the classic combination of biscuits and gravy. And when Southern country music star, philanthropist and all-around living legend Dolly Parton shares a recipe for milk gravy, you know it’s going to be good.
Cocktail of the week: Salvatore Calabrese’s Amalfi dream – recipe
I came up with this at a friend’s house in Amalfi in the south-west of Italy, when I was asked to whip up a quick pre-dinner drink. Unfortunately, there was nothing in the cupboard bar a bottle of vodka and some liquore di limone, but thankfully there were lemons and herbs in the garden, too, and so this drink was born. Liquore di limone is essentially the rock star of limoncello and very high-grade, though, weirdly, it tends to be produced in France. In the same spirit of spontaneity with which this drink came about, feel free to use limoncello instead, so long as it’s one made with real Amalfi lemons – Villa Massa and Pallini are two of my favourites.
This Sweet Potato Casserole Has a Delicious Candy-Like Crust
At first glance, this sweet potato casserole from the November 1998 issue of Bon Appétit seemed pretty straightforward: Sweet potatoes are mashed with a little sweetener and topped with a brown sugar and pecan topping. But there are a few things that set it apart. First, instead of roasting sweet potatoes, as many other recipes call for, you boil them before puréeing them in the food processor. Then, two full tablespoons of vanilla extract and a whopping four eggs are added. These factors had me intrigued enough to give the otherwise basic-looking recipe a try.
These Cookies Inspired By Cocktails Go From the Bar to the Cookie Jar
Bake up these holiday cookies based on the flavors of Margaritas, Negronis, Mai Tais, and other classic cocktails.
Epicurious
Grapefruit Rosemary Spritzer
This is a love-at-first-sip kind of nonalcoholic drink. Grapefruit and rosemary make a perfect pair. This recipe is excerpted from ‘Free Spirit Cocktails: 40 Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes’ by Camille Wilson. Buy the full book on Amazon. Ingredients. Makes 1 cocktail. Rosemary Syrup. 4 rosemary sprigs. 1 cup (200...
Chantilly Cream is the Secret to Decadent Desserts
Upgrade your holiday desserts with this vanilla-scented cream
gordonramsayclub.com
Creamy Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
If you like the combination of peanut butter and chocolate then this recipe is perfect for you! This chocolate peanut butter pie is so rich, creamy, and delicious! Plus, no-bake and easy to prepare! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8 slices. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1 standard package (14.3 ounce/36...
mamalikestocook.com
Vegan Thai Iced Tea Recipe
Thai tea is typically made with dairy, but it is easy to make a tall glass of vegan Thai iced tea that is absolutely delicious. I love ordering Thai iced tea from restaurants, but this beverage typically contains dairy. If you leave out the milk, it isn’t quite the same...
agupdate.com
Perfect Blackberry Cobbler
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon (optional) Grease an 8-inch square baking dish. In a large saucepan, combine the blackberries, sugar and cinnamon. Cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into fruit mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2-5 minutes or until thickened.
People Are Sharing What They Order At Bars When They're Out But Don't Wanna Drink, And Now I Need To Try All These Alcohol-Free Concoctions
Not to mention your tab will be cut IN 👏 HALF. 👏
Epicurious
Pickled Pumpkin Balls
Like many Gourmet recipes of the ’70s (including this Two Potato Sauté), this recipe from the magazine’s 1978 November issue makes clever use of a melon baller. In this case, the tool is used to carve the flesh of a pumpkin into perfectly uniform, snack-size spheres. These spheres cook quickly in a vinegar-spiked syrup full of cinnamon, cloves, and allspice, candying and pickling them in one fell swoop.
Food & Wine
The 12 Best Tagines of 2022
For those new to this type of clay pot cooking, a tagine is a pot with a conical top and bottom half used in Northern Africa and the Middle East to slow-cook proteins and vegetables. Some say nomads used it to cook while on the road. In cities such as Marrakesh, it's not uncommon for locals to take their tagines to bakeries so that dinner cooks alongside fresh bread. The fire's smoke permeates the tagines and creates the type of magic only a well-sealed vessel, meat, time, and a hint of the best saffron can achieve. While you don't technically need a tagine pot to make tagine recipes, you can't beat the complexity and depth of flavor that a traditional tagine lends.
gordonramsayclub.com
Milk Chocolate Mousse Pie
This cute milk chocolate mousse pie is so simple and easy to make, plus amazingly delicious and creamy! Your family and friends will adore this super quick dessert. It will take you around one hour to prepare it. Following, read the instructions:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. One 9-in. pie crust, refrigerated...
Food & Wine
Cranberry Moscow Mule Gingersnaps
With freshly grated ginger, ginger syrup, and ground dried ginger, cookbook author Vallery Lomas’ drop cookies pack a punch. Speckled with lime zest and vodka-plumped dried cranberries, the namesake Moscow mule cocktail is well represented in these soft and cakey cookies. As the hot oven activates the baking powder, the cookies puff up and expand, causing the powdered sugar coating to crack and form a leopard-like crinkled pattern. While the alcohol evaporates in the baking process, you can make a completely booze-free version by rehydrating the cranberries in lemon-lime soda. Ginger syrup can be found at specialty grocery stores and online at kingarthurbaking.com.
