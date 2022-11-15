ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Chargers signing DT Tyeler Davison

By Alex Katson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeWqo_0jCES85r00

Reinforcements are coming on the Chargers’ defensive line.

After losing Austin Johnson, Otito Ogbonnia, and Christian Covington to season-ending injuries over the past two weeks, as well as waiving Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles had just three healthy defensive linemen on the roster.

Brandon Staley said Monday that they would look to make a couple of moves in addition to elevating practice squad lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the first of those moves, with the Bolts signing seven-year Tyeler Davison to their active roster.

Davison was previously on Cleveland’s practice squad after spending four years with the Saints and three with the Falcons.

Davison is more of a Covington-type player as an inconsistent run fitter with a bit of pass-rush upside, but at this point, the Chargers have to take what they can get.

An NFL-caliber player with 216 career tackles that the team knows is in shape because he’s been on a practice squad for a month is better than a rookie UDFA off the street, after all.

Davison has not appeared in a game this season for the Browns but had 30 tackles with 3 for loss in 12 games for the Falcons last season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State loses running back commitment for 2023 class

The Ohio State football program is down to 20 commitments for the 2023 class after losing its lone running back for the cycle decommitted on Wednesday evening. Mark Fletcher Jr, out of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to the Buckeyes back on April 16 of this year. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 225-pounder is currently ranked as the No. 9 running back and 202nd overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

The Tennessee Titans will meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 of NFL action on Thursday Night Football from Lambeau Field. The Titans improved to 6-3 with a 17-10 win over the Broncos last week and have been quietly cruising along, winning six of their last seven games. As for the Packers, they picked up a win last week after knocking off the Cowboys in overtime to give them a 4-6 record on the year.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Lawrence injured? Vikings' star WR limited, Anthony Brown status

Wednesday’s practice report contained a surprise for Cowboys fans, and not the good kind. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence sat out the day’s work with a foot injury. But there was also encouraging news: Anthony Brown is still in concussion protocol but trending upward, and Ezekiel Elliott was limited with a promise from Mike McCarthy that he’ll play if he’s ready to go. Minnesota got a shock of their own as superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was limited with a toe injury just a few days after making what could end up being the catch of the season against Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders, Broncos final Week 11 injury report: WR Davante Adams (abdomen) Questionable

Wide receiver is a big question mark for both the Raiders and Broncos as they are set to meet this Sunday. The Raiders were without two of their top three receivers already with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow both on injured reserve. They top receiver, Davante Adams is Questionable for this week with an abdomen injury. Leaving only Mack Hollins as a sure bet to play.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
231K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy