⚽ FHSU's Madden named to D2CCA All-Central Region second team
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Soccer defender Reilly Madden was named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team for the 2022 season, released on Tuesday. Madden was a second-team selection at defender, chosen as one of the top eight defenders in the Central Region. This is the first...
⚽ Five FHSU men receive receive D2CCA All-Region honors
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer had five individuals named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team, released on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Earning first-team honors were Blake Arndt, Ethan Doud, and Haruya Iwasaki, while Callum Frogson and Jackson Elgas earned second-team honors. Arndt is now a two-time D2CCA...
🤼♂️ FHSU's Henry named MIAA Wrestler of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State's Tereus Henry has been named the latest MIAA Wrestler of the Week, announced Tuesday by the league office. The El Paso, Texas native earned the honor after picking up four bonus-point wins and a second-place finish at the Dakota Wesleyan Open over the weekend (Nov. 12).
🏈 Five Tigers named to 2022 All-MIAA team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State had five players named to the 2022 All-MIAA Football Team, released by the conference office on Tuesday. The Tigers had one first-team, once second-team, and three third-team selections. Manny Ramsey received first-team honors at wide receiver. Ramsey is now a three-time All-MIAA...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Dreaming of snow days
There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
Hays searches for unity in light of divisive debate on high school mascot
A consultant brought in by the Hays USD 489 to look at the rebranding of Hays High and Hays Middle schools told a community forum that the responses from a rebranding survey were very positive but lacked cohesiveness. The district is in the process of building a new high school...
KRUG: Take time for family
Holidays are a great time of year to connect with family. It is easy to let schedules get too hectic so make sure you prioritize your family this time of year. Hopefully you will have some down time to visit around the dining room table, without any electronic devices. That is the perfect environment for treasured family time.
Interior design students explore commercial space in 'Essence'
Four Fort Hays State University seniors in interior design created a spa at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. "Essence" is the annual interior design senior exhibit. The seniors — Holly Linenberger of Hays, Brianna Miller of Spearville, Chloe Hibbs of Concordia and Aundrea Madison of Ulysses— were the first group to design a commercial space for their senior project.
92nd annual banquet honors Ellis County 4-Hers
The 92nd annual 4-H Achievement Banquet was recently held at the Ellis County Fairgrounds in Hays to honor Ellis County 4-Hers. More than 130 4-H members, their families, and special guests attended the annual awards banquet sponsored by the Ellis County 4-H Council. This year they recognized all Ellis Co. 4-H members, leaders and supporters.
La Crosse hosts annual Old-Fashioned Christmas
LA CROSSE — The Rush County Historical Society and Kansas Barbed Wire Museum will once again host the annual Old-Fashioned Christmas from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at the museum complex in La Crosse. Visitors can browse the five unique museums beautifully decorated for the holidays: the...
Entries still being accepted to Russell's Lighted Christmas Parade
RUSSELL — Russell Main Street, Inc. will kick off the Russell Christmas Celebration on Sat., Nov. 26 at 7:15, p.m. with the Lighted Christmas Parade. The 2022 theme for the Christmas Celebration is "A Musical Christmas." The theme will be displayed during the Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade takes place in Downtown Russell beginning on 9th Street.
Hays BOE gets first looks at new high school, Roosevelt renovations
Hays USD 489 school board members received their first look at the design for the new high school at the board's meeting Monday night. The high school will be divided into wings that will be connected by a commons area that will double as a cafeteria. Large glass windows are...
Multiple pets die in Kansas house fire
RENO COUNTY— Multiple pets died in a Kansas house fire on Tuesday in Reno County. Just before 7p.m., crews responded to the fire in a home at 10006 North Plum, according to a media release. There was fire in the kitchen that extended into the entire attic space. Fire...
Driver hospitalized in Hays after I-70 crash
ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an unknown vehicle was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Yocemento exit. The driver moved the vehicle from the driving to the passing lane. The rear of...
Investigators working to determine cause of fatal Kan. house fire
RENO COUNTY — One person died in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Hutchinson. Just before 12:30p.m. the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the fire in 2 ½ story home at 4506 East Avenue G, according to a media release. Bystanders on scene informed HFD of a possible person...
