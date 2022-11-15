Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Marshal IDs Kansas man who died in house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 4:30a.m., crews responded to the report of a house fire at 1814 SW Randolph Street, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. While fire crews were on their way to the fire, they were notified of...
Police ID man found in vehicle in Kansas who died of gunshot wound
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 38-year-old Apolonio O. Enriquez of Kansas City. Just after midnight Sunday morning, police were dispatched to report of a shooting near Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release.
Police: 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two people died of gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence, according to a statement from police. The initial call, about 8:45a.m., was a disturbance with weapons. Police found a man and woman with gunshot...
Kan. sheriff's K9 finds MDMA/ecstasy in motel parking lot
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on allegations. On November 13, 2022, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in a motel parking lot located at 115 S. Arizona Avenue in Holton on a 2004 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
Kan. teen arrested for allegedly choking girl with phone cord
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen in connection with a incident at school in Manhattan. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A...
Kan. airman dies in head-on crash; driver jailed for alleged DUI
JEFFERSON COUNTY—A member of the Kansas Air National Guard has been identified as the driver who died in an accident just after 11p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by Manuel Enriquez, 35, Kansas City, Mo., was eastbound on U.S. 24 just west of 3rd Street.
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
🎥Suspects charged for violent attack in KC's Westport District
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City men have been charged in a Westport area beating of a man and woman after citizens helped police identify the suspects, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Collin E. London, 26, faces two counts of Assault 1st Degree and Daniel McQuarters, 26,...
$4,800 in cash taken from ATM at American Legion Post in Kansas
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. On Monday, officers with the Riley County Police Department were called to the American Legion Pearce-Keller Post #17 on McCall Road in Manhattan on the report of a burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, according to a media release.
Kan. governor pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’
MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about...
Court rules against officers in Kansas wrongful conviction
KANSAS CITY (AP) —A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by several Kansas law enforcement officers who were seeking qualified immunity for their roles in the arrest and prosecution of a man who was wrongfully convicted of killing a young girl. Floyd Bledsoe spent 16 years in prison...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas men were transporting methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11a.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Sycamore in Quenemo for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, deputies located illegal narcotics. Two...
Two KCPD officers plead guilty to assaulting transgender woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two former police officers in Kansas City pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a Black transgender woman during an arrest that was caught on video. Charles Prichard, 50, and Matthew Brummett, 39, were sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to surrender their law enforcement licenses, after the judge suspended their prison sentences.
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 stores including Kan., Mo.
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts include the Starbucks store at 10201 West 75th Street in Overland Park, Kansas and...
Kansas City charter school closed temporarily amid safety concerns
KANSAS CITY — A Kansas City Charter School is temporarily closed due to safety concerns, according to a statement from Hogan Prep Academy, 6409 Agness in Kansas City. Students in grades 9-12 are not allowed on campus until after November 28, according to a letter from the Missouri Charter Public School Commission, due to "multiple recent incidents affecting the safety of students and staff at each of the academy's campuses."
⚾ Royals considering several sites for new stadium, owner says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have selected several potential sites to build a replacement for aging Kauffman Stadium, owner John Sherman said Tuesday. In a letter to fans posted on social media, Sherman said the sites are in or near downtown Kansas City, but he did not elaborate. Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, are located far from the city's downtown.
🏀 No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best...
🏀 K-State's Johnson Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fifth-year senior Keyontae Johnson was honored as the Phillips 66 Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday after his triumphant return to college basketball last week. Johnson, who missed nearly two years due to a medical emergency while playing at Florida, started both games for...
🏈 Howard gets start as No. 19 K-State seeks title game berth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Being a backup quarterback can be a lonely job, except for this season in the Big 12. The QB turnstiles have been active, and Kansas State’s Will Howard and West Virginia’s Garrett Greene are among those who have thrived. It’s only going to...
🏈 K-State's Cheatum Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – After tallying five tackles and his first interception of the season to help Kansas State earn a 31-3 victory at Baylor, senior safety Drake Cheatum has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. It is the first honor for...
