Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Related
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
citysuntimes.com
'America's favorite car show' returns to Scottsdale for season finale Nov. 18-20
Start those engines and get ready for Goodguys’ 25th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, a family-friendly and action-packed event held Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, organizer of America's favorite car shows, is going all out for this event, as...
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-Through
Order an Italian meal right from a drive-through window.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. To run a successful business it’s necessary to feel out the room and evolve the services offered to better tailor fit both the customers and management. While there is often a need to stick with an initial concept, as it can take time to catch on, the ability to spot a problem and make a course correction before it’s too late is a critical skill not enough business owners obtain. This is true for most industries, including the restaurant industry. One local restaurant owner, who had dabbled in a new concept just two years ago, has decided to evolve the concept into something that he’s not only more familiar with, but his patrons are more familiar with as well.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Whether you are here for a vacation or you have been longing for a new taste, there are delicious Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona, that you should visit. Mexican restaurants range from small takeout joints to elegant fine dining creative Mexican cuisine. Pay a visit to one of the best Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona.
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Original ChopShop Could be Coming to New Mixed-Use Gilbert Development
During a Gilbert city planning meeting earlier this month, the Scottsdale-based healthy eatery was named as a potential tenant for The Gilmore.
AZFamily
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations
A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
How the Scottsdale / Paradise Valley Legislative Races Played Out
At the time of writing this on Sunday night, not every race is completely certain at this point. One thing that is for certain however is that the best case scenario for Republicans did not work out, and we see that playing out in some of the Scottsdale area races rather prominently.
AZFamily
Iconic White Castle sliders coming soon as second restaurant breaks ground in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Great news for all East Valley folks looking to grab an iconic White Castle slider soon! Construction for the brand-new burger joint broke ground in Tempe on Tuesday. It will be the second White Castle in Arizona, joining the Scottsdale location. The new restaurant is expected to open Spring 2023 and will be located right off Interstate 10 and Warner Road.
azbigmedia.com
Cooper’s Hawk Winery opens 3rd Arizona location in Gilbert
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced at the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. “Gilbert is a thriving...
jewishaz.com
Simcha Showcase offers one-stop shopping for b’nei mitzvah party planning
Event Smart Productions’ executive producers Sean Wallace and Adam Globerson are bringing The Simcha Showcase to the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale on Sunday, March 5, 2023. The Simcha Showcase is a rebranding of The Mitzvahs & More Expo, last held in 2019, which Event...
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
AZFamily
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When 88-year-old Pat Harrison walked out her front door recently, she found more than a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway. She said her first thoughts after finding the mulch was, “What, who, and when?” So, who put this mound of mulch here and why? “I hand water about an hour and 15 minutes for all the plants. The rest are on irrigation,” Harrison said, showing On Your Side around her property. Harrison has a lush backyard with a lot of trees that need occasional trimming.
Residents in central Phoenix get rare sighting of javelina
A javelina was caught on Ring camera video walking through the Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood near Central and Camelback Road Friday night.
AZFamily
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
Valley chef known as 'grandpa' found dead in canal. His family hasn't found any answers
PHOENIX — The death of Jose Mackario Jimenez remains a mystery more than a week after his body was found in a north Phoenix canal, investigators said. The 47-year-old’s remains were found by a utility worker early in the morning on Nov. 6 near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Road, his wife, Amanda Nash-Jimenez, said.
Chandler tattoo shop owner sentenced to prison for 'dark web' activities
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler tattoo shop owner was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing illegal drugs on the "dark web," officials say. Jason Keith Arnold, 46, was ordered to spend seven years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek growth has helped The Pork Shop stay strong for 40 years in San Tan Valley
Looking around the inside of The Pork Shop, it’s filled with various types of meat and the tinkling noise from the door constantly being opened as people walk in and out. Founded in 1979 by Greg Combs, it originally was a way to sell the meat from their family farm. Now, the shop sells about 80 different types of fresh, handmade meat to new and returning customers alike.
KTAR.com
Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Comments / 0