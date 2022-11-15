Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police Dept. rolls out automated license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - New crime fighting technology is being utilized by the North Platte Police Department. The department rolled out their Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers last month. Flock Safety, the company that built the technology, said the license plate reader cameras can be placed anywhere to...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte’s keno income last summer nearly 10% below 2021’s
Net proceeds from North Platte’s city keno lottery declined by 9.5% this past summer compared with the same period in 2021, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue. Third-quarter 2022 figures from the department’s charitable gaming division showed North Platte’s keno games took in $1.23 million between July 1 and Sept. 30.
knopnews2.com
Overloaded electrical wiring causes house fire on Walnut Street
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte firefighters responded to a house fire at 315 S Walnut Street Monday just after 1 p.m. Deputy Fire Marshal Brad Krichau said overloaded electrical wiring caused the fire, and there was extensive structural damage to the house. No one was injured in the...
North Platte Telegraph
Ice-rink grant, possible extra sales-tax meetings before NP City Council
Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting will include an extra agenda item on a proposed $50,000 Quality Growth Fund grant to help launch a temporary winter ice rink next month. City officials published an amended council agenda to that effect Monday, along with notices of possible special council meetings...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte, home to one U.P. 'Challenger,' welcomes the other Sunday
It was a day late, but North Platte and visiting rail fans Sunday enjoyed the treat of seeing both surviving Union Pacific Challenger steam locomotives within a few blocks of each other for perhaps the last time. No. 3985, first active from 1943 to 1962 and part of U.P.'s historic steam fleet from 1981 to 2010, arrived under tow with other historic equipment the railroad is donating to the nonprofit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America.
North Platte Telegraph
Take 2: NP City Council starts over on sales-tax ordinance amid discord
It was an eventful 10 minutes in North Platte City Hall Wednesday. City Council members voted 5-2 to advance an ordinance — but on its first round, not its second — to implement the half-cent sales tax increase for recreation improvements that voters approved Nov. 8. As a...
Sand Hills Express
NDOT Plans Rolling Closures of I-80 Near Gothenburg
NORTH PLATTE – Weather permitting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), along with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), will be conducting rolling closures along Interstate 80 for construction near Gothenburg. The closures will occur overnight beginning at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Watts Electric Company of Waverly...
North Platte Telegraph
Grass fires caused by hot wheels along Interstate 80
Two grass fires east of North Platte were caused by a semi sending sparks along Interstate 80 about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. One fire was at mile marker 184 and the other at 187. Cody Seamann, Maxwell fire chief, said the semi “must have had brake failures” that ignited the small fires.
North Platte Telegraph
I-80 rolling closures scheduled near Gothenburg beginning Thursday
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is installing new overhead electronic message boards between Hershey and Overton. To do so, they will be conducting rolling closures of Interstate 80 near Gothenburg. The rolling closures will occur overnight beginning Thursday, NDOT said in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Despite voter OK, NP Rec Center sales tax needs mayor’s vote to advance
UPDATED, Nov. 16, 2022, 10:15 am: Adds further state law reference on mayor's ability to vote to create a City Council majority. A nearly 2-to-1 public vote in its favor wasn’t enough Tuesday to end the North Platte City Council controversy over a half-cent city sales tax increase to renovate recreation facilities.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Community College giving back through Angel Trees
Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 17
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Joan Johansen Joan Johansen, 89, of North Platte, died on Nov. 16, 2022, at Great Plains Health. Services are pendingat Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
North Platte Telegraph
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Pantry grateful for Cowboy Christmas
The volunteers of the North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry would like to express our sincere appreciation to Shelly Arensdorf, organizer of the annual Cowboy Christmas event, for allowing us to collect donations at the door once again this year. We appreciate the generosity of our community and the 90-plus...
North Platte Telegraph
Crash closes I-80 for over an hour Wednesday afternoon
The Nebraska Department of Roads shut down eastbound Interstate 80 near Sutherland because of a crash about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The road reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene shortly before 3:45 p.m. at mile marker 157. Traffic was re-routed to U.S. Highway 30 at Sutherland, and re-routed back to I-80 at Paxton.
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
gothenburgleader.com
Nebraska Church Guys Coming to Dawson County
Written above the door leading into Ron Sack’s den is the quote, “When a person dies, a library is lost.” He uses that quote as inspiration. The quote is based on an old African proverb, but Sack heard it again while visiting with historian Alex Meyer of Snyder.
granttribune.com
Good times will continue to roll with new rink owners
The building south of Grant that has served as an entertainment hub for the last eight decades is under new ownership with the Morales family of Grant. The building was constructed in the 1940s by Barney Lair, and served as a ballroom before it became a roller skating rink. Other former owners include Grady Robinson, Phil Kraft, Vance and Esther Kirkpatrick, Darrell and Joyce Werner, Bruce McCormick, Robin Clement and most recently, Jason and Ashleigh Noyes. It has been known as the Crescent Ballroom, Himi’s, the Rock-n-Roller, Six Aces, and currently, Route 61 Roller Dome. The building has also housed a cafe under the ownership of Robinson, and a pizza business called Zambellini’s, owned by Dave and Sherry Erlewine while it was operating as the Rock-n-Roller.
