The building south of Grant that has served as an entertainment hub for the last eight decades is under new ownership with the Morales family of Grant. The building was constructed in the 1940s by Barney Lair, and served as a ballroom before it became a roller skating rink. Other former owners include Grady Robinson, Phil Kraft, Vance and Esther Kirkpatrick, Darrell and Joyce Werner, Bruce McCormick, Robin Clement and most recently, Jason and Ashleigh Noyes. It has been known as the Crescent Ballroom, Himi’s, the Rock-n-Roller, Six Aces, and currently, Route 61 Roller Dome. The building has also housed a cafe under the ownership of Robinson, and a pizza business called Zambellini’s, owned by Dave and Sherry Erlewine while it was operating as the Rock-n-Roller.

GRANT, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO