Jeff Bezos Just Gave $100 Million to Dolly Parton for Her Charity as the 3rd Winner of His ‘Courage & Civility Award’ Prize

Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Jeff Bezos Is in Trouble
Billionaire Jeff Bezos has been keeping a low profile in recent months. He briefly broke his silence last month to issue a dire warning about the economy at a time when economic concerns are running high. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches," Bezos...
Amazon ‘to lay off 10,000 employees’ as Bezos vows to give away his $124bn fortune
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs this week, according to a new report. Up to 10,000 staffers will be cut from Amazon’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources, according to the New York Times. The layoffs, which are yet to be confirmed by the company, would...
Dolly Parton Awarded $100 Million by Jeff Bezos
Dolly Parton has been awarded the $100 million “Courage and Civility Award” by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “When people are in a position to help, you should help. And I know that I’ve always said, I try to put my money where my heart is. And I think you do the same thing,” Parton told billionaire Jeff Bezos as he awarded her the money. She joins prior recipients Chef José Andrés and Van Jones, the inaugural winners of the award in 2021. The money doesn’t have a designated cause it needs to be used toward aside from general charity. Andrés said he used his funds to help feed Ukrainians amid the country’s war with Russia, although Jones never specified what cause he would use the funds for. In March, he said the award gave him a 10-year window to disperse the funds. Parton has yet to specify how she intends to donate her $100 million sum.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities
And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
Jeff Bezos Donates Nearly $600 Million in Amazon Shares in 2022 (So Far)
As NPR stated back in 2020, “there’s rich, and there’s Jeff Bezos rich.” Last week, Bezos — founder and former president of Amazon, and fourth richest person in the world — donated $174 million in Amazon shares to unnamed nonprofit organizations. According to a...
The Weather Channel
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Intends to Donate Majority of his $124 Billion Wealth To Support Climate Action, Social Cause
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced plans to donate most of his $124 billion fortune during his lifetime at a time when the e-commerce giant is reportedly set to lay off nearly 10,000 workers. Bezos told CNN that the money would go towards fighting climate change and "supporting people who...
CNBC
Jeff Bezos says he plans to give away most of his $124 billion fortune
Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, announced in a CNN interview plans to give away the "majority" of a $124 billion fortune. On Saturday, Bezos and Sanchez announced a $100 million award to icon Dolly Parton. Bezos offered few specifics on timing or exact amounts. The giving will focus on...
CNBC
Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his fortune: Why 'it’s a big deal,' from a philanthropy expert
Jeff Bezos finally said he plans to give away the "majority" of his $122 billion fortune during his lifetime. The announcement, in an interview with CNN released on Monday, came after years of Bezos facing questions and criticism over his relative lack of philanthropic donations, especially compared to fellow high profile billionaires like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and, more recently, Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.
straightarrownews.com
Jeff Bezos has pledged to give away most of his wealth
Jeff Bezos is the fourth richest person in the world and worth more than $124 billion. Now, Bezos is pledging to give away the majority of his money to charity. In an interview with CNN, Bezos said he will devote the bulk of those funds to fighting climate change and to the support of people who can unify others amid social and political divisions.
Amazon Could Lay Off Thousands Just Days After Bezos Vowed to Share Fortune
Jeff Bezos announced his intention to donate most of his fortune during his lifetime to worthy causes—including fighting climate change— at almost at the same time as news of his company preparing to lay off some 10,000 staff broke. Bezos—Amazon's founder, executive chairman, former president and CEO—is the...
Bezos to give away most of $124 billion wealth during lifetime - CNN
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos will give away a majority of his $124 billion wealth during his lifetime, the billionaire told CNN in an interview on Monday.
Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has for the first time said he would give away most of his $124 billion fortune to charity, but warned that doing so effectively will be hard. "Building Amazon was not easy...and I'm finding -- and I think Lauren is finding the same thing -- that charity, philanthropy is very similar."
FTX bankruptcy also endangers founder’s philanthropic gifts
NEW YORK (AP) — The rapid collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy last week has also shaken the world of philanthropy, due to the donations and influence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the “effective altruism” movement. The FTX Foundation -- and other related nonprofits mostly...
Michelle Obama Admits She Was Initially 'Scared' Of Becoming First Lady Of The United States
Despite being one of the most beloved first ladies in history, Michelle Obama had quite a few reservations about the job. The Becoming author revealed before husband Barack Obama decided to run for President of the United States, the idea of being the first lady of the entire country "scared" her. "It was a scary proposition," Michelle explained of her initial reaction to the role. "It wasn't something I would've been inclined to do, but on the other side of that was seeing my country in its wholeness, meeting millions of amazing young people, and maybe changing a life or...
Good News Network
Cruise Line Awards 100 Teachers With Free Voyage and Kelly Clarkson Concert to Christen the ‘Giving Joy’ Trip
Norwegian Cruise Line commemorated a new ship by awarding 100 teachers from the U.S. and Canada with a free voyage that included an exclusive concert by Kelly Clarkson. Norwegian’s Giving Joy awards ceremony also recognized the teachers with $170,000 for the top three Grand Prize winners and their schools.
Comments / 0