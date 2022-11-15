ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

Hayes, Boyd lead No. 10 NC State in 96-48 rout of Charlotte

RALEIGH, N.C. — Madison Hayes and Jada Boyd each scored 15 points as No. 10 North Carolina State routed Charlotte 96-48 on Wednesday night. Hayes’ scoring total was a career-high and the junior guard reached it by making six of her seven shots, including three 3-pointers. She and Boyd also each had six rebounds for the Wolfpack (4-0).
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Basketball Programs Officially Sign 2023 Recruiting Classes

The UNC men’s and women’s basketball programs have officially inked the newest members of the Tar Heels. Six players signed their national letters of intent recently, solidifying their commitments to play in Chapel Hill. Here’s a look at each one, starting with the foursome playing for head coach Courtney Banghart and the women’s team:
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NCCU beats Mid-Atlantic Christian 109-50 in home opener

Durham, N.C. — The North Carolina Central University men's basketball team came home to McDougald-McLendon Arena and came away with a 109-50 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Wednesday. The Eagles drilled seven treys on eight attempts, and built up a 54-27 lead at the midway point to get their...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

Hubert Davis rips lackluster Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL — After a lackluster opening win over UNC Wilmington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis blamed his team’s performance on nerves and rust. After UNC repeated the sluggish performance against Charleston, he questioned his team’s toughness, calling them “soft” in the locker room. “They...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Schedule set for boys soccer state championships

Browns Summit, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for the 2022 boys soccer state championship games. State championship games will be played on Friday and Saturday at MacPherson Stadium at Truist Soccer Complex in Browns Summit, just north of Greensboro. The NCHSAA announced the venue change earlier this month.
BROWNS SUMMIT, NC
WRAL News

Haliburton, Pacers beat Hornets; Ball re-injures ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday on night in which Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan's foot. Bennedict Mathurin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRAL News

No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best 10...
DURHAM, NC
qcnews.com

Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead

The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Radio Ink

WFNZ Launching New Afternoon Show

Radio One’s Charlotte sports station WFNZ (92.7 FM) is launching a new afternoon show with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl. Bryant joins WFNZ after serving as a voice-over artist, producer and editor for ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. He hosted the college pre-game show “Kickoff Live” for ACC Digital Network and “Wes Got Range,” a lifestyle show focused on local athletes and food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
