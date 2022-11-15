Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Hayes, Boyd lead No. 10 NC State in 96-48 rout of Charlotte
RALEIGH, N.C. — Madison Hayes and Jada Boyd each scored 15 points as No. 10 North Carolina State routed Charlotte 96-48 on Wednesday night. Hayes’ scoring total was a career-high and the junior guard reached it by making six of her seven shots, including three 3-pointers. She and Boyd also each had six rebounds for the Wolfpack (4-0).
chapelboro.com
UNC Basketball Programs Officially Sign 2023 Recruiting Classes
The UNC men’s and women’s basketball programs have officially inked the newest members of the Tar Heels. Six players signed their national letters of intent recently, solidifying their commitments to play in Chapel Hill. Here’s a look at each one, starting with the foursome playing for head coach Courtney Banghart and the women’s team:
NCCU beats Mid-Atlantic Christian 109-50 in home opener
Durham, N.C. — The North Carolina Central University men's basketball team came home to McDougald-McLendon Arena and came away with a 109-50 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Wednesday. The Eagles drilled seven treys on eight attempts, and built up a 54-27 lead at the midway point to get their...
Can North Carolina, Clemson remain one-loss teams ahead of ACC title game?
Week 12 of the 2022 college football season has many questions. WRAL senior multiplatform producer Mark Bergin tries to answer some of them. The College Football Playoff rankings are used in this story. What’s your tweet-length take ahead of Week 12 of the college football season?. Stop if you’ve...
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
UNC men's soccer falls to High Point in NCAA first round
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The University of North Carolina men's soccer team concluded its season Thursday afternoon at Dorrance Field after a 2-0 loss to High Point in the first round of the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament. The Tar Heels end the 2022 campaign with a record...
(5) Cardinal Gibbons heads to 4A state title match with 3-1 win over (23) Apex Friendship
Raleigh, N.C. — The fifth-seeded Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders are heading to the 4A boys soccer state championship game after a 3-1 win over the 23-seed Apex Friendship Patriots on Wednesday night in Raleigh. The Crusaders started and finished the first half with a flare to build up a lead...
nsjonline.com
Hubert Davis rips lackluster Tar Heels
CHAPEL HILL — After a lackluster opening win over UNC Wilmington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis blamed his team’s performance on nerves and rust. After UNC repeated the sluggish performance against Charleston, he questioned his team’s toughness, calling them “soft” in the locker room. “They...
Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.
Schedule set for boys soccer state championships
Browns Summit, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for the 2022 boys soccer state championship games. State championship games will be played on Friday and Saturday at MacPherson Stadium at Truist Soccer Complex in Browns Summit, just north of Greensboro. The NCHSAA announced the venue change earlier this month.
Hough HS graduate shot in his sleep during UVA attack, prosecutors allege
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in the shooting Sunday night was shot in his sleep, prosecutors said Wednesday. Devin Chandler, a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, was shot while he was sleeping on a bus that was returning from a field trip, according to NBC News.
WBTV
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During a Friday night football game this past week, Tylin McDowell took a pretty good hit while on the field for Mt. Pleasant against the Maiden Blue Devils. His team lost, so he wasn’t thrilled, but his father, Tim, said he was otherwise himself.
Haliburton, Pacers beat Hornets; Ball re-injures ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday on night in which Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan's foot. Bennedict Mathurin...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Gardner-Webb: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will be back in action Tuesday night in the Smith Center, when the Tar Heels host Gardner-Webb. Carolina is 5-0 in five previous meetings with the Runnin’ Bulldogs, having last faced them during the 2019-20 season. If you aren’t making it...
Duke basketball loses top recruiting ranking to blue blood rival
The Duke basketball program no longer holds the best recruiting class in 2023. It felt like it was just a matter of time before the Duke basketball program was overthrown for the top recruiting ranking in the Class of 2023, and that time officially came on Monday. Top ranked prospect...
No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64
INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best 10...
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
qcnews.com
Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead
The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
Radio Ink
WFNZ Launching New Afternoon Show
Radio One’s Charlotte sports station WFNZ (92.7 FM) is launching a new afternoon show with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl. Bryant joins WFNZ after serving as a voice-over artist, producer and editor for ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. He hosted the college pre-game show “Kickoff Live” for ACC Digital Network and “Wes Got Range,” a lifestyle show focused on local athletes and food.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0