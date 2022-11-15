ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Bicyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Incident in Los Alamos

A bicyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday after a crash or fall in Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Shortly after 10 a.m., firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 9200 block of Foxen Canyon Road, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 18, 2022

Just wanted to thank Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen for his Nov. 18 column, “Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?” He’s absolutely right about the charade, but I wish he and his reporters would look more closely at how we got here. It’s not quite that simple, and everybody — NIMBYs, planners, developers, enviros, we — all have some responsibility for this mess. But he’s on the right track.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
In-N-Out Plan in Buellton Raises Traffic Concerns; Planning Commission Keeps Project Alive

With multiple traffic concerns and a strong recommendation from staff to deny In-N-Out Burger's proposal, the Buellton Planning Commission has kept the project alive for now. On Thursday night, after hearing passionate reasons why they should approve or reject the plan for 515 McMurray Road, the commissioners directed staff to return with conditions and findings for approval to be considered at the Dec. 15 meeting.
BUELLTON, CA
Jose Escobar Leads 6 Santa Barbara Wrestlers to Titles at Two Tournaments

Santa Barbara High's wrestling program had a big weekend as six wrestlers won individual titles at two tournaments. At the girls' Triton Scramble at Pacifica High, Sophia Slavich and Pepper Marks won titles. Marks, a reigning CIF-SS champion, pinned her way through the tournament. She pinned a Pacifica wrestler in the final.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Cate Girls Take 3rd in CIF Div. 5 Cross Country, Qualify for State

The Cate girls cross country team finished third in the CIF-SS Division 5 championships and booked a spot in the State Championships on Saturday. The Rams scored 93 points to place behind Viewpoint (63) and Xavier College Prep (79) at the divisional championships at Mt. San Antonio College. Senior Kendall...
CARPINTERIA, CA
UCSB Volleyball Loses Marathon Match at UC Davis

The UC Santa Barbara women’s volleyball team came out on the short end of a five-set marathon at UC Davis, falling 28-26, 22-25, 40-38, 22-25, 15-9. The loss dropped the Gauchos two games behind first-place Hawaii in the Big West standings. They are 14-3 in conference and 18-9 overall.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CIF Semifinal Football Scores

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Gauchos Go Cold at Northern Arizona to Suffer First Basketball Loss

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —UC Santa Barbara's offense crumbled amidst Northern Arizona’s collapsing defense in a 63-54 basketball defeat at the Joseph C. Rolle Activity Center on Friday. UCSB (2-1) shot just 34.8%, had only four assists, and committed 15 turnovers in its first setback of the season. “Santa Barbara...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

