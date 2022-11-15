Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara County Report Shows Rise in Birth Rate, Scores Cities for Social Factors of Health
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recently issued a report of local birth data for 2017 through 2021, showing an increase in the county’s birth rate and describing how different social determinants of health affect birth rates. According to the report, the 2021 birth rate for Santa Barbara...
Bill Macfadyen: Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?
This was supposed to be the first Best of Bill column to appear on Noozhawk’s new web platform, but our transition to the Newspack universe has been delayed yet again due to circumstances beyond our control. So ... Happy Thanksgiving!. I guess in some kind of a pre-Thanksgiving diet,...
Bicyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Incident in Los Alamos
A bicyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday after a crash or fall in Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Shortly after 10 a.m., firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 9200 block of Foxen Canyon Road, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 18, 2022
Just wanted to thank Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen for his Nov. 18 column, “Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?” He’s absolutely right about the charade, but I wish he and his reporters would look more closely at how we got here. It’s not quite that simple, and everybody — NIMBYs, planners, developers, enviros, we — all have some responsibility for this mess. But he’s on the right track.
COVID-19 Cases Down in Santa Barbara County; State of Emergency Mandate Set to End in February
The number of new COVID-19 cases is down this week in Santa Barbara County. There were 246 new cases of COVID-19 in the county in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s metric. The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 in the county was 3.8%,...
In-N-Out Plan in Buellton Raises Traffic Concerns; Planning Commission Keeps Project Alive
With multiple traffic concerns and a strong recommendation from staff to deny In-N-Out Burger's proposal, the Buellton Planning Commission has kept the project alive for now. On Thursday night, after hearing passionate reasons why they should approve or reject the plan for 515 McMurray Road, the commissioners directed staff to return with conditions and findings for approval to be considered at the Dec. 15 meeting.
Jose Escobar Leads 6 Santa Barbara Wrestlers to Titles at Two Tournaments
Santa Barbara High's wrestling program had a big weekend as six wrestlers won individual titles at two tournaments. At the girls' Triton Scramble at Pacifica High, Sophia Slavich and Pepper Marks won titles. Marks, a reigning CIF-SS champion, pinned her way through the tournament. She pinned a Pacifica wrestler in the final.
Convicted MS-13 Gang Member from Santa Maria Accused of Killing State Prison Inmate
Juan Serrano from Santa Barbara County and Jose Perez from Los Angeles County allegedly attacked a fellow inmate at Centinela State Prison in Imperial, according to California Department of Corretions and Rehabilitation officials. Prison staff responded at 10:16 a.m. Monday when Perez and Serrano allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero in...
Bishop Diego Edged by Host Santa Maria in Tourney Final; Santa Ynez Beats Carpinteria for 3rd Place
The Bishop Diego girls took it down to the wire but came up just short against host Santa Maria, 46-44, in the championship game of the Santa Maria Tournament Saturday night. In the two-day tournament’s third-place game, Santa Ynez defeated Carpinteria 48-44. Championship Game. After a missed free throw...
Santa Ynez Girls Basketball Beats East Bakersfield; Carpinteria Boys Hoops, Girls Water Polo Lose
The Carpinteria boys lost to Foothill Tech, 51-44, in a non-league game at home Friday. Senior Kainoa Glasgow led the Warriors with 18 points and sophomore Sebastian Campuzano added 14 points. Carpinteria hosts Orcutt Academy on Monday. Santa Ynez 52, East Bakersfield 23. Santa Ynez senior captain Jadyn Gardener and...
Santa Barbara Boys Cross Country Qualifies for Program’s First CIF State Championships
The Santa Barbara High boys cross country team made history on Saturday at the CIF-SS Finals at Mt. SAC, qualifying for the State Championships for the first time in program history. The Dons finished fifth in the Division 2 team results to secure one of the division’s seven bids.
Hot-Shooting Newbury Park Proves Too Much for San Marcos Boys in 82-37 Loss
The San Marcos boys ran into a hot-shooting squad from Newbury Park at the Battle by the Beach Showcase at St. Bonaventure Saturday, losing 82-37. The Royals jumped out to a 7-0 lead at the beginning of the game, but the Panthers quickly found their shooting touch. Newbury Park had...
San Marcos Girls Finish Season with 8th Place at CIF Division 3 Finals
The San Marcos girls came in to Saturday’s CIF Division 3 Championships ranked 9th and did one better — finishing 8th. Royals Kiala Haas, Shaina King, Baylie Bingham, Samara Shalhoub, Melina Vela, Malina Murray, and Colette Keller all ran personal course bests today. “I couldn't ask much more...
Cate Girls Take 3rd in CIF Div. 5 Cross Country, Qualify for State
The Cate girls cross country team finished third in the CIF-SS Division 5 championships and booked a spot in the State Championships on Saturday. The Rams scored 93 points to place behind Viewpoint (63) and Xavier College Prep (79) at the divisional championships at Mt. San Antonio College. Senior Kendall...
Jaymi Coronado’s 26 Points Paces Bishop Diego Over Valley Christian Academy at Santa Maria Tourney
With only six players able to suit up, the Bishop Diego girls dominated Valley Christian Academy 57-24 Friday at the Santa Maria Tournament. Jaymi Coronado led the Cardinals with 26 points and Lara Heinichen added 13 to go along with 15 rebounds. The Cardinals are now 3-0 on the year...
UCSB Volleyball Loses Marathon Match at UC Davis
The UC Santa Barbara women’s volleyball team came out on the short end of a five-set marathon at UC Davis, falling 28-26, 22-25, 40-38, 22-25, 15-9. The loss dropped the Gauchos two games behind first-place Hawaii in the Big West standings. They are 14-3 in conference and 18-9 overall.
Dos Pueblos Boys Claim Final Berth in Div. 3 Finals, Advance to CIF State Championships
The Dos Pueblos boys grabbed the final state-qualifying spot in the CIF-SS Division 3 Cross Country Championships at Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday. The Chargers will be making their second straight trip to the State Championships in Fresno next Saturday. The Dos Pueblos girls missed qualifying for state as...
CIF Semifinal Football Scores
Gauchos Go Cold at Northern Arizona to Suffer First Basketball Loss
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —UC Santa Barbara's offense crumbled amidst Northern Arizona’s collapsing defense in a 63-54 basketball defeat at the Joseph C. Rolle Activity Center on Friday. UCSB (2-1) shot just 34.8%, had only four assists, and committed 15 turnovers in its first setback of the season. “Santa Barbara...
Dos Pueblos Falls in Annual Tall Task of Facing D1 Powerhouse Mater Dei, 104-66
It was always going to be a tall task for the Dos Pueblos High boys basketball team facing off against Division 1 powerhouse Mater Dei, but even in a 104-66 loss at Sovine Gym, the Chargers saw some good things to build off. The loss was Dos Pueblos’ first of...
