Ann Arbor, MI

The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Bielema to coach Illini at Michigan after mother's passing

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will coach the Illini at No. 3 Michigan, just two days after his mother, Marilyn, passed away. Bielema traveled with the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and will be on the sideline for the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Stadium, an Illinois football spokesman told Illini Inquirer.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect

It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica makes gambling prediction for Michigan-Illinois game

Michigan and Illinois were both ranked in the first College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 of the 2022 season. Three weeks later, the Wolverines are heavy favorites against the Illini. Even with an 18-point spread, ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica sees Michigan covering. Fallica joined Greg McElroy’s “Always College...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois

Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball run coming for Michigan?

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL

Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan handed first loss of season in meltdown against Arizona State

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Just one day after appearing to find a groove in its dominant win over Pitt, the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team had an opportunity to build upon that momentum further. But with a slow start that illustrated the Wolverines’ glaring early-season weaknesses on both...
TEMPE, AZ
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt addresses possibility for upset alert in Michigan-Illinois showdown

Joel Klatt is locking in his pick for Saturday’s matchup between Illinois and Michigan. As the Illini prepare to travel to Ann Arbor, one major pundit in their back pocket is the defense. Currently, Illinois ranks No. 3 in scoring defense (12.5 points per game), No. 5 in pass defense (161 yards per game) and No. 6 in run defense (85.9 yards per game).
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Illinois: How to watch, listen to, and stream

How can you watch Michigan vs. Illinois?Prediction for Michigan vs. Illinois. Michigan vs. Illinois: On Saturday afternoon, the undefeated and third-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to continue their winning streak when they host Illinois in their final game at the Big House in 2022. The Wolverines will be looking to move to 11-0 on the season, and they are a big favorite to do so against an Illinois team that has been struggling as of late. A week ago, Michigan took care of business as they blew out Nebraska by a score of 34-3.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Five takeaways from ASU 87-62 blowout upset over No. 20 Michigan

Four days removed from being stunned by Texas Southern in a one-point overtime loss, Arizona State clicked into a new gear to notch an 87-62 blowout against No. 20 Michigan — the largest margin of victory win over a ranked opponent in program history — that secured the Legends Classic Championship and improved its record to 4-1.
TEMPE, AZ
The Detroit Free Press

Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell suspended through 2023 after MHSAA investigation

Defending Division 1 champion Belleville will be without head coach Jermain Crowell for the remainder of the state playoffs, as well as all of next season. At least. Van Buren Public Schools superintendent Pete Kudlak earlier this week told the Belleville-Area Independent the district is appealing the initial Michigan High School Athletic Association ruling...
BELLEVILLE, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema, Illinois athletics announce passing of coach's mother

Bret Bielema will be leading his team with a heavy heart this week. On Thursday, Illinois athletics announced the passing of Marilyn, Bielema’s mother. Bielema’s Thursday media availability was canceled while he deals with the news, and the Illini athletics department has asked for privacy for the family.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

