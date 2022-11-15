Read full article on original website
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
TH Grey, a women’s clothing boutique at 330 S. Phillips Ave., has changed its name to Veza, which means “connection” in Serbian. Fair Market is opening a second location at 523 N. Kiwanis Ave. The new site for the reduced-price grocery store will have a slightly different model than the original, carrying about 60 staple items such as hamburger, milk, beans and rice along with some salvage items. It’s expected to open in late November or early December.
myradioworks.net
Spomer Classics open house set for Friday and Saturday
Forward Worthington announced Wednesday that Spomer Classics & Museum will host an open house on Friday and Saturday that will offer what's being promoted as the "last chance to see the full museum." The open house will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday as well as from 9...
myradioworks.net
City EDA approves three facade improvement applications
The Worthington Economic Development Authority earlier this week approved three separate applications to its popular Facade Improvement Matching Grant Program. One application was submitted for work to be done on the building located at 312 10th St., which is home to Top Asian Food and Deli. Work includes replacing front windows, doors and framing. Two bids for the work were submitted by the applicant, with the low bid being MC Glass and Key in the amount of $28,839.16.
myradioworks.net
Marshall's Hy-Vee wins corporate honors
Marshall’s Hy-Vee store has received the grocery chain’s President’s Cup award, which is awarded four times a year to a store that demonstrates outstanding control of expenses and successful net profit. Marshall’s store is the only Hy-Vee establishment to thus far win the President’s Cup twice. The award was first given out in 2020. The President’s Cup was one in a group of achievement awards handed out Wednesday afternoon. Marshall’s Hy-Vee was also recognized as the oustanding regional store of the business quarter. Six different departments won awards as departments of the quarter. Those recognized include meats, produce, the Starbucks coffee shop, food service, the convenience store and the deli department.
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
KCAU 9 News
Fiber line break disrupts 911 service in Emmet County
CenturyLink began looking for the cause of the problem Wednesday morning.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
myradioworks.net
Luverne detour on the verge of removal
Motorists are advised that the utility improvement project on U.S. 75 in Luverne is nearly complete, and the detour was expected to be removed by the end of the day Thursday. U.S. 75 had been closed since Oct. 17 as the City of Luverne made improvements to its utilities.
siouxcountyradio.com
Jo Ann Vollink
Jo Ann Vollink talks about fundraising for agility equipment at the new Sioux Center Dog Park. You can donate to the cause at siouxcenter.org/603.
kiwaradio.com
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
stormlakeradio.com
Fire Destroys Paullina Truck Shed
A fire destroyed a truck shed and all of its contents this past weekend in Paullina. Firefighters were sent to 4797 Pierce Avenue at around 7:30am Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found active fire and smoke coming from the partially open overhead doors on the north end of the truck shed. At first, the Paullina Fire Department attempted to put out a semi-truck that was in flames just inside the overhead door. When the Granville Fire Department arrived, they attempted to enter from the other side of the building, but were unsuccessful because of rapidly growing heavy fire and smoke. Eventually, it became too hazardous for firefighters to get close to the building. Other agencies arrived to help contain the fire, and it took crews four hours and approximately 100-thousand gallons of water to extinguish the fire.
kicdam.com
City of Milford Hires New Police Chief
Milford, IA (KICD)– The City of Milford has hired a new Police Chief. Shilo Brevik has served twenty-two years with police departments in Spirit Lake, Estherville, and Spencer, and says he’s ready for the challenge of administration. Mayor Steve Anderson says the community was consulted after the list...
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
Video of Sculpture Walk theft suspect released
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police released video of a suspect in a sculpture stolen from the downtown Sculpture Walk. Police released the video on its Twitter account. The suspect appears to be wearing a gray or blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The sculpture “Day’s Catch”...
