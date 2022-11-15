Read full article on original website
KCKPD looking for suspect vehicle from May homicide
Months after a homicide in KCK, the police department released images of the suspect vehicle and is asking for the public's help in finding it.
KC man charged in Wednesday night deadly shooting in Independence
Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, has been charged in Jackson County, Missouri in connection to the shooting death of Nicolett Marshall.
Kansas City police arrest suspected porch pirate, return stolen gifts
Kansas City police officers arrest a suspected porch pirate before going door-to-door to deliver the stolen packages to their rightful owners.
kjluradio.com
Independence man linked to string of vehicle & ATM thefts and arson, including one near Boonville
A man from western Missouri is charged with stealing an ATM from inside a Cooper County convenience store. Joshua Dillon, 40, of Independence, is facing ten charges, including three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, three counts of stealing, and knowingly burning. The charges stem from a burglary at the Eagle Stop near I-70 just west of Boonville in early October. When deputies responded to an alarm there, they found the front doors of the business busted and the ATM inside the building was missing.
KCTV 5
Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer. According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a...
Police investigate double shooting in South Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in South KC Thursday morning.
Kansas City police find dozens of shell casings after illegal sideshow
Kansas City's police department said it found 100 shell casings and wrote 33 citations during an illegal sideshow over the weekend.
Police arrest suspect after he left Independence home with baby
The Independence Police Department arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home with a baby.
philadelphiaobserver.com
Senior Sucker Punched! Head Split Open – Son Says, ‘Brain Matter on Floor’ Inside Courthouse
*KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened. “Upon leaving...
KCTV 5
Police standoff at home in Independence ends
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff. Hours later, police called it off. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They...
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
kmmo.com
FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
Two people shot and killed inside Lawrence cemetery
Lawrence police investigate after two people were shot and killed inside Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
Three Eastern Jackson County men plead guilty to meth conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three Eastern Jackson County men pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Missouri, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Along with Paulson, 51-year-old Louis Melvin Williamson and 40-year-old Kurt Thomas Kingsley are co-defendants.
Lawrence police arrest 19-year-old woman for five arson fires
Lawrence police arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected of setting multiple fires at four businesses overnight.
Smashed doors, break-ins hit two KCK businesses on Parallel Parkway
Two spots just off Parallel Parkway have been the target of the criminal activity and these situations have impact beyond their bottom-lines.
KCTV 5
Two critically-injured after argument inside convenience store off Red Bridge Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said two people suffered critical injuries after a shooting Thursday morning. Police said two people in line at the Stop n Shop store in the area of Red Bridge Road and 110th Street were involved in an argument. A shooting ensued, and both suffered...
Gladstone woman sentenced for trying to hire arsonist to destroy business
Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, Missouri was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City.
Kansas City police searching for missing 73-year-old man
Kansas City police are searching for missing 73-year-old Charles Bessenbacher, who is in need of medication.
Jay-Z’s Team Roc hosts rally, calling for investigation into KCK police
Jay-Z's Team Roc hosted a rally where hundreds called for justice and an investigation into the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
