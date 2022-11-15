ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kjluradio.com

Independence man linked to string of vehicle & ATM thefts and arson, including one near Boonville

A man from western Missouri is charged with stealing an ATM from inside a Cooper County convenience store. Joshua Dillon, 40, of Independence, is facing ten charges, including three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, three counts of stealing, and knowingly burning. The charges stem from a burglary at the Eagle Stop near I-70 just west of Boonville in early October. When deputies responded to an alarm there, they found the front doors of the business busted and the ATM inside the building was missing.
BOONVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer. According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Police standoff at home in Independence ends

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff. Hours later, police called it off. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kmmo.com

FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Three Eastern Jackson County men plead guilty to meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three Eastern Jackson County men pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Missouri, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Along with Paulson, 51-year-old Louis Melvin Williamson and 40-year-old Kurt Thomas Kingsley are co-defendants.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

