A man from western Missouri is charged with stealing an ATM from inside a Cooper County convenience store. Joshua Dillon, 40, of Independence, is facing ten charges, including three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, three counts of stealing, and knowingly burning. The charges stem from a burglary at the Eagle Stop near I-70 just west of Boonville in early October. When deputies responded to an alarm there, they found the front doors of the business busted and the ATM inside the building was missing.

BOONVILLE, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO