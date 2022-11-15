Read full article on original website
Find Kansas high school football playoff brackets, state championship game schedule
Here’s a look at the brackets for high school football playoff state championship games set for next Saturday.
Castle football's postseason run ends with loss in Class 5A semistate to Whiteland
NEWBURGH, Ind. — Castle's journey to Friday's Class 5A semistate wasn't the smoothest. It seemed to encounter adversity every step of the way. There were heartbreaking one-score losses to Mater Dei and Jasper during the regular season. A handful of Knights also missed time with injuries, from running back Peyton Guerzini to kicker Aleyna Quinn. But they didn't use any of their setbacks as excuses. They kept pushing forward and ultimately strung together a postseason run that culminated Friday at John Lidy Field with a trip to the state finals at stake.
Villanova's 1st-year coach Kyle Neptune learning on the job
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kyle Neptune looks young enough to suit up for a basketball team instead of wearing a blue suit with a V-neck shirt as Villanova’s first-year coach. Perhaps that explains why he often coached with at least one foot on the court in a 73-71 loss at Michigan State on Friday night. Or, maybe Jay Wright’s successor was just trying to show the officials he could also coach inside the lines as Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo often has for nearly three decades. In the opening minute, the 37-year-old Neptune was so close to the action that his slick wristwatch was jostled loose by Spartans forward Joey Hauser after he made a 3-pointer.
