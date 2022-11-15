EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kyle Neptune looks young enough to suit up for a basketball team instead of wearing a blue suit with a V-neck shirt as Villanova’s first-year coach. Perhaps that explains why he often coached with at least one foot on the court in a 73-71 loss at Michigan State on Friday night. Or, maybe Jay Wright’s successor was just trying to show the officials he could also coach inside the lines as Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo often has for nearly three decades. In the opening minute, the 37-year-old Neptune was so close to the action that his slick wristwatch was jostled loose by Spartans forward Joey Hauser after he made a 3-pointer.

