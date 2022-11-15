ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray County, MN

KELOLAND TV

One person killed in Brookings County crash

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane on I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
KEYC

2 injured in head-on crash in Faribault County

FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - Poor road conditions were a factor in a head on crash Monday near Frost that had crews cleaning up the scene for several hours. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11:00 Monday morning on 470th avenue on the northern edge of Frost when a semi and cargo van collided.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Wood Lake teen injured sliding off snowy road in Redwood County Monday morning

A Wood Lake teen was injured Monday morning when his vehicle slid off the snowy road in Redwood County. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Robert Lundin, age 18, at about 6:38 a.m. on Nov. 14, was traveling northbound on County Road 7. Near 430th Street, Lundin approached a curve in the road and slid off into the ditch.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Round Lake man killed in Cottonwood County accident

A 72-year-old Round Lake man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday evening at 6:15 p.m. on Highway 71 at County Road 11, south of Sanborn. According to the State Patrol, a 2007 Peterbilt semi, driven by 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake, was northbound on...
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety identified the two people who died Friday afternoon in a three-car crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the DPS report, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on I-90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control, and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Woman killed in crash on I-29 near Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – One woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash a mile south of Brookings. The Highway Patrol says a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
BROOKINGS, SD
kicdam.com

Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash

Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
ROUND LAKE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Round Lake man killed in head-on collision south of Sanborn Friday

A Round Lake man was killed in a head-on collision south of Sanborn Friday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Nov. 11, James Lynn Feltman, age 72, of Round Lake, was driving a 2007 Peterbilt semitruck northbound on Highway 71, while Theresa Marie Novacek, age 59, of Monticello, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram southbound. At about 6:15 p.m., the vehicles collided, and the semitruck rolled into the ditch.
SANBORN, MN
kicdam.com

Jackson County Traffic Stops Leads To Brief Pursuit

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Charges have been filed against a Lakefield man that allegedly led Jackson County authorities on a short pursuit Saturday evening. It all started around 8:15 when a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in Belmont Township, but the driver is said to have fled when the officer exited his patrol vehicle leading to the chase that ended when the suspects vehicle went into the ditch and briefly caught fire.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stolen sculpture in downtown, Incident at 14th and Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 16 and here is today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

69-year-old man identified as victim in Lincoln County fatal crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Centerville, S.D. man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls last Tuesday. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Men killed in I-90 crash identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed Friday in a three vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. Seventy year-old Harry Jackson the third of Pierre and 34 year-old Scott Ahlers of Renner were killed in the crash on Interstate 90.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slippery roads reported across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Fire damages truck and tools

Madison and Chester firefighters responded to a call Monday morning of a truck fire in the southern part of Lake County. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the call came in just after 7:00 Monday morning for a truck fire at the intersection of Highway 19 and 244th Street. He said that the vehicle was a 2019 Freightliner with a cube box full of tools, and the fire had started in the back of the truck in the cargo area near a heater. Minnaert said there was substantial damage to both the truck and the inventory in it. He said that Madison had three and Chester had one truck at the scene, where they were for around an hour. Minnaert said that the truck’s driver was from Tea and was enroute to Madison at the time that the fire broke out.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
stantonregister.com

Speed Believed To Be Factor In Rollover

A 26-year-old man was transported after a rollover accident in Stanton County on Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial/head injuries, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
STANTON COUNTY, NE

