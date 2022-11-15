ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The binary Blues

On the latest episode of the Daily Faceoff Show, Frank Seravalli and Matt Larkin discussed the streaky start to the St. Louis Blues’ season. Frank Seravalli: Let’s drop the puck on this, the binary Blues. Win streak or losing streak, that’s it; that’s all they know. Win three to start the season, lose eight in a row, and they have now gotten back to level ground at a solid 8-8 after a five-game winning streak. Wow, where do you go with this St. Louis Blues team, Matt? It’s unbelievable to see this type of swing, and I’m sure its emotional for the players as well. They were questioning themselves big time, looking like they needed a spark of some kind.
Minnesota Wild place Tyson Jost on waivers

The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Tyson Jost on waivers, The Athletic‘s Michael Russo was first to report on Friday. Jost, 24, has three points (all assists) in 12 games with the Wild this year. He’s under contract at a $2 million cap hit through the end of the 2022–23 season, at which point he’ll be eligible to become a restricted free agent.
Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners

Hernandez played in 131 games for Toronto last season. He hit .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and an OPS of .807. The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he posted career highs almost across the board with a .296 average, 32 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.
76ers ready to move on from veteran forward Tobias Harris?

After five seasons in Philly, one player may be getting his show canceled. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Friday that veteran forward Tobias Harris has come up in recent trade conversations with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris, who is set to make $37.6 million this season and $39.3 million next...
Eastern Conference team interested in acquiring Duncan Robinson?

A rival team may be doing the Miami Heat a kindness worthy of sainthood. An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney this week that Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could be a trade target for the Chicago Bulls. The executive says that a volume three-point shooter like Robinson might help solve the 6-8 Bulls’ woes this season.
Look: Buffalo's Highmark Stadium is completely blanketed in snow

We knew Buffalo was going to get hammered with a massive snowstorm this weekend, and the pictures are unbelievable. The Bills posted a handful of pictures from Highmark Stadium to their Twitter account on Friday afternoon, showing a completely blanketed stadium that is buried under several feet of snow. That...
