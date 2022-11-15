Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas- Friday 11/18/22
On today's episode, it's all arts and culture. You'll hear about Illinois Symphony Orchestra and Illinois Wesleyan theatre shows happening this weekend in Bloomington-Normal. Plus, Jon Norton talks to Bloomington musician DT about his new EP.
wglt.org
Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington
A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
wglt.org
ISU says it's responding to LGBTQIA+ student concerns
An Illinois State University administrator says the institution is reviewing what it can do better to support its LGBTQIA+ community after student outcry last month. Chief Equity and Inclusion officer Doris Houston said in the weeks since critiques were first raised, ISU leaders have had a "number of dialogues" about "where we need to go so that every student feels supported, protected, etc."
wglt.org
New EP from Bloomington's 'DT' is a joyous debut
The new EP “Milk & Chinese Food” from Bloomington’s Darrin Thompson, aka “DT,” is a celebration of joy. That musical joy hit him so hard while attending Normal Community West High School, he offered to get a job to pay for new instruments he hoped to purchase. He was thwarted for a while when his parents insisted that he focus on his studies.
wglt.org
WGLT's My Playlist: Kate Browne
WGLT's My Playlist is a recurring series where you get to know a Bloomington-Normal resident by learning what they would put on their life playlist. Each participant in the series gets to compile a playlist that connects with the core of who they are, such as a personal theme song or your love story, and much more.
wglt.org
Classical comfort food: Brahms and Beethoven headline Illinois Symphony’s ‘Breathtaking Beauty’
Maestro Vince Lee is the latest in this season’s slate of guest conductors while the Illinois Symphony Orchestra is without a music director since Ken Lam’s departure last spring. Lee leads the orchestra Saturday in a program called “Breathtaking Beauty” that highlights three icons of classical music.
wglt.org
Normal unveils final Uptown South design concept
Contracted by the Town of Normal, Doug Farr of Farr Associates Architecture and Urban Design Tuesday night presented the final design concept for redeveloping Uptown South to generally positive reviews. Based on public input from a series of meetings this summer, the eight-acre area bounded by the train tracks, Constitution...
wglt.org
Sondheim's 'Sunday in the Park with George' is on stage at Illinois Wesleyan
It has almost been a year since Stephen Sondheim passed away, which makes Illinois Wesleyan's production of "Sunday in the Park with George" very timely. At times credited as one of the most important figures in musical theater, Sondheim’s art lives on through his legendary works, like "Sunday," that is running this weekend at Illinois Wesleyan University.
wglt.org
'Safe and sound:' Emergency management and pets subject of new book by ISU professor
In 2009, sociologist Leslie Irvine published "Filling the Ark: Animal Welfare in Disasters." Published in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Irvine's book explored the question of how natural disasters of all kinds impact domestic animals — and whether pets should be a part of emergency management. Now, a recent...
wglt.org
Making a list: Normal council setting priorities for near future
By the end of the month, Normal Town Council members will have registered with staff their individual priorities for the next few years. Assistant City Manager Eric Hanson said the exercise will merge individual tallies before a final council vote on the list that includes short-term goals and long-term ones, like finding a site for a new police station.
wglt.org
Sound Health: McLean County sets smoking rate goal of 5%
Seventeen percent of McLean County residents report they smoke, according to the county’s 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) has a goal to reduce that to 5% by 2030. Thursday is the Great American Smokeout, a day designed to bring awareness to how difficult...
wglt.org
Unit 5 proposes $139M tax levy with a lower property tax rate
Unit 5 is proposing a nearly $139 million-dollar property tax levy — about 5% more than last year’s proposal, while the tax rate is projected to drop more than 10 cents. During its meeting Wednesday at Normal Community West High School, the board discussed the proposed levy with district finance staff. A public hearing and a board vote is set for Dec. 4.
Comments / 0