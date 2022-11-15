Read full article on original website
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Enter your King Suite, King Room, or Double Queen Room to color your vacation your way. In-room amenities that await your pleasure include an in-room tablet, Wi-Fi, a 50-inch flat-screen TV with Netflix and Hulu for an even more relaxed stay, and a Nespresso coffeemaker with a selection of coffees to start your morning off brilliantly. Luxurious bedding and refined furniture make the sublime rooms at Art Ovation Hotel at Sarasota as comfortable as they are beautiful. Hand-picked art adorns the walls of every room in the hotel to inspire your own creativity. Explore your creative side with imaginative workspaces that feature a musical instrument, sketch pad, drawing pencils, and in-room reading selections.
I don’t care if it’s cliché, I love French stuff. Croissants, Monet, Macron (the French prime minister married to a woman older than he), laissez-faire, au contraire, carte blanche–it’s a long list that’s about to get longer since global, luxury furniture brand Roche Bobois opened a new showroom in downtown Sarasota.
When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
TREASURE ISLAND — Sand sculptors from around the world will transform the 15th annual Sanding Ovations into a storybook fantasyland on the beach, with creations designed around the theme of “Once Upon a Time.”. The showcase of sand artists is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators...
Despite some red tide and event delays due to Hurricane Nicole, this year's annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition still transformed Siesta Key Beach into an outdoor art gallery from Nov. 12-14, thanks to 24 professional and amateur sand artists from around the world. Because of the delays,...
Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
Sarasota County students will attend classes for an additional two days to make up for days lost to Hurricane Ian. The extra school days are Jan. 9 and March 20, which were previously scheduled as professional days for teachers and staff. The dates fall on the Mondays after the winter...
SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
"Crazy delicious." That's the tagline for the new Jewish deli, Meshugana, in Gulf Gate. "Meshugana" is one of about a zillion ways to call someone a lunatic in Yiddish, and at this deli, it's crazy just how good the pastrami sandwich is. "For Adam, it's a labor of love," co-owner...
