Sarasota, FL

floridaescape.com

Discover a Picture-Perfect Destination at Art Ovation Hotel Sarasota

Enter your King Suite, King Room, or Double Queen Room to color your vacation your way. In-room amenities that await your pleasure include an in-room tablet, Wi-Fi, a 50-inch flat-screen TV with Netflix and Hulu for an even more relaxed stay, and a Nespresso coffeemaker with a selection of coffees to start your morning off brilliantly. Luxurious bedding and refined furniture make the sublime rooms at Art Ovation Hotel at Sarasota as comfortable as they are beautiful. Hand-picked art adorns the walls of every room in the hotel to inspire your own creativity. Explore your creative side with imaginative workspaces that feature a musical instrument, sketch pad, drawing pencils, and in-room reading selections.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Roche Bobois, a Luxury Furniture Shop, Has Opened in Downtown Sarasota

I don’t care if it’s cliché, I love French stuff. Croissants, Monet, Macron (the French prime minister married to a woman older than he), laissez-faire, au contraire, carte blanche–it’s a long list that’s about to get longer since global, luxury furniture brand Roche Bobois opened a new showroom in downtown Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
islands.com

The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus

When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Meet the Winners of the 2022 Siesta Key Crystal Classic

Despite some red tide and event delays due to Hurricane Nicole, this year's annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition still transformed Siesta Key Beach into an outdoor art gallery from Nov. 12-14, thanks to 24 professional and amateur sand artists from around the world. Because of the delays,...
SIESTA KEY, FL
Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE
marrymetampabay.com

Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa

Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
Longboat Observer

Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton

After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
BRADENTON, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

At Meshugana Deli in Gulf Gate, Jewish Food Reigns Supreme

"Crazy delicious." That's the tagline for the new Jewish deli, Meshugana, in Gulf Gate. "Meshugana" is one of about a zillion ways to call someone a lunatic in Yiddish, and at this deli, it's crazy just how good the pastrami sandwich is. "For Adam, it's a labor of love," co-owner...
SARASOTA, FL

