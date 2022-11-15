Read full article on original website
Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace
One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
2022 Holiday Events and Activities Guide for the Whole Family!
With the holidays approaching we are searching for the fun family-friendly events in and near our community. This special time of year is not only about giving and receiving gifts but about experiences and spending time with those you love. I have put together a list and will continue to add to it to some of the events that you can enjoy with your family. Please be sure to check our calendar too because there may be other events that you may be interested in as well.
Enter to Win Admission to Christmas in Color at Bandimere Speedway
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. CHRISTMAS IN COLOR. Arapahoe Fairgrounds, Bandimere Speedway, and WaterWorld. November 18, 2022–January 1, 2023. 6:00-10:00 PM Nightly.
9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season
Choose from faux, flower, and even pre-lit Christmas wreaths and garlands to dress your door and decorate your home this year.
RSVP to Giggling Life's Annual Horses, Hot Chocolate, & Holiday Cheer
The Giggling Life Care Farm invites guests (ages 5+) to enjoy the 4th annual Horses, Hot Chocolate, and Holiday Cheer event. Taking place across six dates (Nov 21 & 22 and Dec 10, 17, 21, & 22), visitors will enjoy a slew of holiday merriment alongside the farm's animal crew. Each date is limited to 12 participants.
Friends of Codorus State Park Breakfast with Santa
Friends of Codorus State park will host breakfast with Santa on December 10, from 9 AM – 11 AM. Breakfast includes sausages, pancakes, donuts, fruit, juice and coffee. There will be holiday crafts for the children to make. Santa will have a small gift for each child. Date and...
Breakfast with Santa!
The annual Breakfast with Santa is coming up soon! Be sure to call and book your tickets while they're still available!. There will be FREE parking for breakfast-goers! There will be Festival of Trees ticket giveaways as well. Call today to reserve your spot! (413) 263-2009.
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Best Christmas living room decor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From watching a classic holiday movie to opening presents, the living room is often the center of the Christmas season in the home. Finding the perfect decorations for your living room can make these holiday moments even more special. With so many decorations to choose from, like trees, lights, garland and stockings, it can be a little overwhelming to know where to start or what decorations to add to your already existing collection.
Holiday Fun: A Guide to Christmas Events in Temecula
‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. Do you love to decorate your home with extravagant lights or festive inflatables? Then you should enter the 'Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. The deadline to enter is December 11th. A map of all of the homes will be published online for residents to enjoy.
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
Whidbey Holiday Events Guide
This guide is sponsored by "Winter Wonderland", a FREE event experience. produced by the Children's Museum of Skagit County and the City of Burlington\. The Children's Museum of Skagit County invites you to a free “Winter Wonderland” at The Shoppes at Burlington, December 2-4. There will be indoor...
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Top 10 Halloween Events This Weekend in San Angelo
If you like us, Halloween is one of our favorite times of the year. The thrills of being scared, the stories of San Angelo legends and, of course, the candy. A little sugar overload is never a bad thing. Here in the San Angelo area, there are still tons of...
This Thursday’s Downtown Stroll Has A Special Theme
The monthly Downtown Stroll in San Angelo is always a lot of fun and this Thursday, October 27th will offer you a special Downtown Stroll - Halloween Festival from 5 - 8 pm in Historic Downtown San Angelo. Everyone is encouraged to wear your Halloween costumes and bring your goodie...
