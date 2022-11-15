Read full article on original website
Study Abroad 101: Faculty-led programming workshop
The Office of International Engagement and the Center for Integrated Professional Development presented “Design and Implement a Faculty-Led Study Abroad Program 101” last week. Dr. Erin Mikulec from the School of Teaching and Learning and Alex Ratcliff-Hanger from the Office of International Engagement led a workshop focused on...
Nominations open for Center for Civic Engagement fellowships
Nominations for the 2023 Civic Engagement Fellowship open November 15 and close December 15. The Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) began the Civic Engagement Fellowship program this year. One faculty/staff fellow will be selected. Undergraduate students may apply for the Student Civic Engagement Fellowship. Dr. Meghan Leonard, Department of Politics...
Strand, Stewardship, Service, Team: Staff, team award nominations open
Nominations are being sought for the David A. Strand Diversity Achievement Award, Administrative Professional and Civil Service Distinguished Service awards, Administrative Professional Emerging Leader Award, the Team Excellence Award, and the Environmental Stewardship Award. Recognizes a current faculty or staff member who is instrumental in extraordinary curricular or program activities...
Illinois State University recognized for student voting
Illinois State University has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting. The University is one of 394 institutions on the Student Voting Honor Roll. ALL IN recognizes efforts to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement and student voter participation in the 2022 election.
Meet the November 2022 GradBird Scholar: Autumn Chall
The Graduate School has selected Autumn Chall as its November GradBird Scholar recipient! GradBird Scholar is an initiative to recognize graduate students for their scholarly endeavors at Illinois State University. Autumn is originally from Michigan and is very proud of the accomplishments she had while growing up there. At Eastern...
2022 James L. Fisher Outstanding Thesis Award Winners
The James L. Fisher Outstanding Thesis Competition is designed to promote recognition of graduate theses of the highest quality from each college. The 2022 competition was open to students who have earned their master’s degree and completed their thesis within the calendar year from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. The following are the college and University recipients.
10 things every new Illinois State grad should know
Congratulations to the Class of 2022! You have now joined the proud ranks of Illinois State University alumni—230,000 strong and growing. The Alumni Association wants to leave you with some quick tips on how to fully take advantage of your new status as a Redbird alum. So without further ado and in no particular order, here are the 10 things every new Illinois State grad should know.
StartUp Showcase winner to develop app to help students with time management, productivity
Senior accounting and international business major Joi Strickland’s big idea earned her a big check to support that vision. The Bourbonnais native took home the $10,000 top prize at the StartUp Showcase with her idea for a digital productivity application designed specifically for students called Studentivity. During the event, held November 11 in the Aaron Leetch Stadium Club, students had seven minutes to pitch their startup ideas to a panel of four judges. The event, which has featured winners including Packback, Open Source Classroom, BizzBaits, and First Hand Museum., is sponsored by the George R. and Martha Means Center for Entrepreneurial Studies.
40 years and counting: Design Streak Studio celebrates a big birthday
Design Streak Studio celebrated its 40th anniversary with an opening reception and exhibit at University Galleries that was marked by an appreciative, upbeat mood from the 100 or so people gathered in Uptown Normal on November 3. Design Streak Studio Creative and Art Director Archana Shekara, a professor of graphic...
From model birds to mini Boba Fett, Milner Library’s 3D printers meet Redbird demand
Rachael DiSciullo needed a new stuffed house wren. The taxidermy model she had been using for her dissertation research on the birds’ mating habits was worn out. “The wrens can be rather aggressive,” explained DiSciullo, a doctoral student in the School of Biological Sciences who is carrying out her research under the direction of Drs. Scott Sakaluk and Charles Thompson, whose lab has been conducting a running study on house wrens since 1980.
Ecology Action Center explores permanent household hazardous waste collection site
Normal's Ecology Action Center (EAC) plans to study whether McLean County would use and support a permanent household hazardous waste site. The state of Illinois has funded household hazardous waste collection events in Bloomington-Normal about every other year, but center Michael Brown said that's not enough. “We have historically even...
Fall Dance Concert, interACTION, December 2-4, 2022
The School of Theatre and Dance at Illinois State University will present the Fall Dance Concert interACTION, featuring works choreographed by faculty and a guest artist. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. December 2-3, and at 2 p.m. December 3-4 at the University’s Center for the Performing Arts Theatre (CPA).
Kent Lee running for Bloomington’s Ward 8 council seat
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A new candidate is entering the fold to run for Bloomington City Council. In a release Sunday, Kent Lee made a formal announcement that he’s running for Ward 8 alderman in the April 4 consolidated election. The seat is currently held by Jeff Crabill,...
Developer wants to build sports complex in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – A local developer wants some land owned by the City of Pekin so that it can be turned into a sports complex and more. Casey Baldovini says he’s been working on plans for the last six months for some land on Route 98 to be a multi-sport complex.
Champaign Co. State’s Attorney responds to school threats
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High School students will learn from home tomorrow after their third lockdown in just over a week. Police say the school got two threats: the first one last night and the second one this morning while students were in class. The school district says the threats came in emails from […]
'Being a mom of multiples is tough:' Group offers Peoria mothers of multiples support, resources and community
Motherhood can be a difficult journey, regardless of the number of children one has. But for expecting mothers who walk into an ultrasound expecting to see a sonogram showing one child, but are surprised by two or even three children, the journey can quickly become quite unpredictable and overwhelming. That’s...
Fight for County Auditor position continues, despite election results
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County voters spoke on Election Day on whether or not they wanted the County Auditor position to remain. While the overwhelming majority said no, that decision may not be final, with multiple lawsuits challenging the process to get to this point. Last Tuesday, voters...
Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month
Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
U of I student scammed out of $6,000
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student has been scammed out of $6,000. We're told it happened on November 11. The University of Illinois Police Department says the student was seeking help for an upcoming exam, the student requested tutoring services through a website. An unknown person...
Available resources aim to prevent future domestic violence attacks like last week’s McLean County stabbing
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Bloomington man is in jail after police say he tried to kill his girlfriend last week. Chance Young, 19 admitted to police that he, ‘went crazy.’”. The 19-year-old has a history of psychosis, other mental health issues and drug use. A...
