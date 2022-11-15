Read full article on original website
Star brite Names New Leadership Team
Star brite has appointed Gregor Dornau as its new president following its acquisition by OneWater Marine/T-H Marine Supplies in August of this year. Since the close, Dornau has assembled a new leadership team from within the company, naming Erik Applegate as executive vice president; Eric Hahn, senior vice president of sales; Derick Cote, vice president of product; and Kouri Carey, vice president of brand and marketing.
Incoming RVIA Chairman Discusses Board Priorities
Building industry unity, increasing campsite availability, improving repair event cycle times, and accommodating electrification are just a few of the ways incoming RV Industry Association Chair Kevin McArt intends to protect the industry once he begins his term as Chair in 2023. The Forest River general manager has been on...
AIMS Power Releases Newest Charging Regulator
Reno-based AIMS Power has released its new line of battery charging regulators used in 12-volt DC applications. The company said the regulator protects batteries, allowing users to use alternators and other charging devices to safely charge lithium and other battery technologies. This product allows users to use different battery technologies...
Heartland Introduces New Solar Packages
Heartland RV announced a new line of solar packages available across all its RV models. SŌL – Powered By The Sun offers multiple tiers of solar energy systems created to meet the growing need of customers for new technology and more sustainable RVing practices. SŌL – Powered By...
Elkhart-Area Entrepreneurs Make Connections, Learn from Colleagues
Hundreds of local entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders gathered Wednesday for the second annual Startup Summit called Founder Factory where ideas were shared to help them become more successful in their ventures. The event drew nearly 300 guests to The Lerner Theatre for an all-day summit that included a “Shark...
Dometic Launches Newest FreshJet A/C Model
Dometic announces FreshJet 3 Series, which the company said is the latest innovation in RV air conditioning. The new FreshJet delivers maximum cooling performance, providing greater airflow with whisper-quiet operation, it said. Dometic designed the unity specifically for the RV industry to deliver uniform temperatures and even circulation throughout the...
Winnebago to Open Innovation Center Next Year in Twin Cities
Winnebago introduced an eRV concept vehicle in January. The Advanced Technology Group at Winnebago is also working on e-concepts for the towable and marine segments. Eden Prairie-based Winnebago Industries Inc. will build a new innovation center in the Twin Cities next year. The 40,000-square-foot center is for its Advanced Technology...
