Star brite has appointed Gregor Dornau as its new president following its acquisition by OneWater Marine/T-H Marine Supplies in August of this year. Since the close, Dornau has assembled a new leadership team from within the company, naming Erik Applegate as executive vice president; Eric Hahn, senior vice president of sales; Derick Cote, vice president of product; and Kouri Carey, vice president of brand and marketing.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO