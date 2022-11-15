Soil is at the foundation of all our infrastructure – so testing its strength before building structures is critical. While a common practice is to extract soil samples and test them in the laboratory, in situ devices allow geotechnical engineers to test soil strength without ever removing the soil from its natural state. And in the Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering, students are learning all about these testing methods in class.

