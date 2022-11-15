Huge Country Star Brings Back Las Vegas Strip Residency

The covid pandemic has had devastating effects on many industries since it arrived in February 2020 including a shutdown of Las Vegas hotels and casinos. Covid postponements and cancellations of concerts and shows have been an issue for Las Vegas Strip hotel casinos, performers and fans since the pandemic began.

The list of cancelled or postponed shows and residencies that started in March 2020 was lengthy and included Boys II Men (March 13-14, The Mirage), comedian Jerry Seinfeld (Caesars Palace, April 3-4, 2020), and residencies for singer Kelly Clarkson, Jonas Brothers at Park MGM, and magicians Penn and Teller and David Copperfield. The Academy of Country Music Awards that were scheduled for April 5, 2020, was cancelled and the Billboard Music Awards set for April 29, 2020, were postponed.

Rock legend John Fogerty, who has performed his Creedence Clearwater Revival and solo hits for various shows at the Wynn Las Vegas since March 2017, pulled the plug on nine shows on his My 50 Year Trip tour scheduled for Nov. 4-21, 2020, at the Encore Theater because of the covid pandemic. Fogerty finally returned to the Encore Theater almost a year later in October 2021 to perform for his fans.

Fogerty wraps up his latest six-show residency at the Wynn on Nov. 19 after needing to postpone six shows that were originally scheduled for Feb. 23-March 5, 2022.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

More Cancelled Shows

The Backstreet Boys in September 2021 cancelled their holiday themed Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino that was scheduled for November and December 2021 because of covid-19-related restrictions.

One of the biggest superstars to announce a residency in Las Vegas, Adele, will resume her 24-show residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18, which will run through Feb. 24 with a break from Christmas through Jan. 20.

Adele had planned to make her Las Vegas covid comeback with 24 shows scheduled earlier this year as "“Weekends With Adele” every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until April 16. She had to cancel those 24 shows, however, as members of her crew contracted covid and some of the set pieces designed for the performance were not ready.

Garth Brooks Heading to The Strip

Country artist Garth Brooks launched a Stadium World Tour in March 2019, but had to halt the tour in February 2020 when the covid pandemic began to accelerate. The country star resumed his tour on July 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but on August 18, 2021, Brooks cancelled the remainder of the stadium tour because of a new wave of covid-19.

When 2022 rolled around, Brooks restarted his tour again on March 5 at Petco Park in San Diego and concluded the tour in September in Ireland.

The "Friends in Low Places" singer returns to Las Vegas in 2023 for his 27-date Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip beginning May 18 and continuing through June, July, November and December, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Nov. 14. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 21 through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

The Plus ONE description has not yet been explained, but it could mean his wife, country superstar Trisha Yearwood, might be performing with Brooks during the residency.