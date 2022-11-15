ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Huge Country Star Brings Back Las Vegas Strip Residency

By Kirk O’Neil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

The covid pandemic has had devastating effects on many industries since it arrived in February 2020 including a shutdown of Las Vegas hotels and casinos. Covid postponements and cancellations of concerts and shows have been an issue for Las Vegas Strip hotel casinos, performers and fans since the pandemic began.

The list of cancelled or postponed shows and residencies that started in March 2020 was lengthy and included Boys II Men (March 13-14, The Mirage), comedian Jerry Seinfeld (Caesars Palace, April 3-4, 2020), and residencies for singer Kelly Clarkson, Jonas Brothers at Park MGM, and magicians Penn and Teller and David Copperfield. The Academy of Country Music Awards that were scheduled for April 5, 2020, was cancelled and the Billboard Music Awards set for April 29, 2020, were postponed.

Rock legend John Fogerty, who has performed his Creedence Clearwater Revival and solo hits for various shows at the Wynn Las Vegas since March 2017, pulled the plug on nine shows on his My 50 Year Trip tour scheduled for Nov. 4-21, 2020, at the Encore Theater because of the covid pandemic. Fogerty finally returned to the Encore Theater almost a year later in October 2021 to perform for his fans.

Fogerty wraps up his latest six-show residency at the Wynn on Nov. 19 after needing to postpone six shows that were originally scheduled for Feb. 23-March 5, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBmVx_0jCDeIL500
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

More Cancelled Shows

The Backstreet Boys in September 2021 cancelled their holiday themed Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino that was scheduled for November and December 2021 because of covid-19-related restrictions.

One of the biggest superstars to announce a residency in Las Vegas, Adele, will resume her 24-show residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18, which will run through Feb. 24 with a break from Christmas through Jan. 20.

Adele had planned to make her Las Vegas covid comeback with 24 shows scheduled earlier this year as "“Weekends With Adele” every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until April 16. She had to cancel those 24 shows, however, as members of her crew contracted covid and some of the set pieces designed for the performance were not ready.

Garth Brooks Heading to The Strip

Country artist Garth Brooks launched a Stadium World Tour in March 2019, but had to halt the tour in February 2020 when the covid pandemic began to accelerate. The country star resumed his tour on July 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but on August 18, 2021, Brooks cancelled the remainder of the stadium tour because of a new wave of covid-19.

When 2022 rolled around, Brooks restarted his tour again on March 5 at Petco Park in San Diego and concluded the tour in September in Ireland.

The "Friends in Low Places" singer returns to Las Vegas in 2023 for his 27-date Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip beginning May 18 and continuing through June, July, November and December, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Nov. 14. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 21 through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

The Plus ONE description has not yet been explained, but it could mean his wife, country superstar Trisha Yearwood, might be performing with Brooks during the residency.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds Unique Hollywood-Style Experience

Las Vegas is largely back in business after dealing with historic health and financial blows during the coronavirus pandemic. As vaccines became widely distributed throughout 2021, hospitalizations and death rates from the pandemic went down dramatically. Soon, the frustration of being isolated by quarantines and social distancing protocols gave way to the desire to travel again. Sin City was one of the first beneficiaries of this rediscovered aspiration in the United States.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Caesars Las Vegas Strip Failure Turns Into a Huge Win

Every inch of land on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly valuable. Recent sales have placed the value of a single acre at $10 million -- and that's land located on the less popular northern end of the Strip. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Board of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Forget the A's, Las Vegas Strip Scores Huge Sports Win

Before the Supreme Court put the question of legal sports betting into the hands of each state, Las Vegas was a bit taboo for anything outside of boxing or mixed martial arts. Vegas has a well-earned reputation as a city where everything can go off the rails. It's a land of temptation and major sports leagues feared that.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Booms Despite Inflation, Economy

The economy has been a bit wobbly. The U.S. may not be in a recession, but we're in a period of, let's call it economic concern. Prices at grocery stores and at gas pumps remain high while the housing market has cooled but not come back to Earth. Add in looming fears of job cuts, led by the big tech companies trimming thousands of workers, and you can see why people might hold onto their wallets a little more tightly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds Another Huge Casino Project

New hotel casino projects along the Las Vegas Strip continue to proliferate following the slowdown during the covid pandemic. Locals and visitors have gotten used to seeing cranes and construction equipment in the area, and they can expect to see a lot more in the coming months. In recent years,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Falls Through

Real estate on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly valuable. Strips of land sell for tens of millions of dollars and any parcel big enough to host a casino goes for much more than that. Actual casinos sell for billions of dollars. MGM Resorts International MGM sold Mirage to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion

In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
90K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy