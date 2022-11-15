ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TIME

Too Many Rich People Bought Airbnbs. Now They’re Sitting Empty

Airbnbs are empty. At least that’s what it seems like to some Airbnb hosts, even though the company reported its “most profitable quarter ever” on Tuesday. Some social media users have been speculating for weeks that the “Airbnbust is upon us,” as one viral tweet read. The conversation has swept across a number of social platforms, from Twitter to Facebook to Reddit, and it includes other short-term rental platforms like VRBO, too.
MONTANA STATE
TheStreet

Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

With Holiday Travel Costs Up, Ease Stress and Save Money with Alternatives.

The holidays are a time for family travel and experts are warning it will be a busy and expensive season. Airline ticket prices for the winter holidays have increased over 40% since last year. While travel experts recommend you start organizing trips at least three months in advance, do not fret if you’re a last-minute planner. There are still a few ways to maximize your travel plans and save a few dollars while you’re at it.
960 The Ref

Airbnb aims to convince more people to rent out their homes

Convinced that the boom in leisure travel is permanent, Airbnb aims to expand its listings by convincing more people to turn their homes into short-term rentals. The company said Wednesday that it will increase the amount of liability coverage for hosts, up to $3 million, in a play for owners of nicer houses in high-cost places such as California. It will also pair newbies with a “superhost” to guide them through the process of becoming a short-term landlord, from signing up through welcoming their first guest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elite Daily

2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights

While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
NBC News

Airbnb changes booking process for travelers

Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
CNET

Airbnb's Anti-Party Technology Is Now Live

Good luck throwing a party at your next Airbnb. The vacation rental platform's party-quashing technology went live on Wednesday. The reservation screening technology launched in the US, Canada and Australia, Airbnb said in a press release, and the company plans to expand the technology worldwide in spring 2023. Airbnb announced...
People

Frontier Airlines Is Offering Unlimited Flights with $599 Annual Pass

With the GoWild! Pass, Frontier Airlines travelers will be able to book flights for one cent in addition to taxes, fees and charges Frontier Airlines is allowing people to fly wherever they want within a year with a new annual pass. With the GoWild! Pass, which costs, travelers will be able to book domestic and international flights for one cent in addition to taxes, fees and charges. The offer, which is available until midnight on Thursday, is effective for a year after May 2, 2023. The normal cost...
CBS News

Why do you need travel insurance?

Travel insurance may not always be top of mind when booking a vacation – but it should be, especially if you're traveling abroad, during the holidays or planning to relocate long-term. However, the reasons to buy travel insurance are abundant and shouldn't just be limited to the above circumstances....

