Airbnbs are empty. At least that’s what it seems like to some Airbnb hosts, even though the company reported its “most profitable quarter ever” on Tuesday. Some social media users have been speculating for weeks that the “Airbnbust is upon us,” as one viral tweet read. The conversation has swept across a number of social platforms, from Twitter to Facebook to Reddit, and it includes other short-term rental platforms like VRBO, too.
All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
If not, Cyber Monday will offer plenty of great opportunities and excellent deals to motivate you to get that beach, mountain or overseas vacation booked. Many companies have announced fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find. 13...
The holidays are a time for family travel and experts are warning it will be a busy and expensive season. Airline ticket prices for the winter holidays have increased over 40% since last year. While travel experts recommend you start organizing trips at least three months in advance, do not fret if you’re a last-minute planner. There are still a few ways to maximize your travel plans and save a few dollars while you’re at it.
While buying a flight on a phone is more convenient, here's why it could also be more costly.
Mexico's resorts can match every travelers needs, whether you're wanting buzzy nightlife in Cancun or child-friendly beaches on the coast of Oaxaca.
Airbnb wants you, me, and our mothers to list our homes on its site. Well, they want to make it easier for hosts to do so, at least. The company unveiled a laundry list of new offerings and updates intended to make it easier for people to host their homes and, cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky tells Fortune, improve the quality of listings.
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
Go to these destinations in the US for a European-style getaway and cheery holiday activities at the fraction of the price.
Convinced that the boom in leisure travel is permanent, Airbnb aims to expand its listings by convincing more people to turn their homes into short-term rentals. The company said Wednesday that it will increase the amount of liability coverage for hosts, up to $3 million, in a play for owners of nicer houses in high-cost places such as California. It will also pair newbies with a “superhost” to guide them through the process of becoming a short-term landlord, from signing up through welcoming their first guest.
While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
Good luck throwing a party at your next Airbnb. The vacation rental platform's party-quashing technology went live on Wednesday. The reservation screening technology launched in the US, Canada and Australia, Airbnb said in a press release, and the company plans to expand the technology worldwide in spring 2023. Airbnb announced...
With the GoWild! Pass, Frontier Airlines travelers will be able to book flights for one cent in addition to taxes, fees and charges Frontier Airlines is allowing people to fly wherever they want within a year with a new annual pass. With the GoWild! Pass, which costs, travelers will be able to book domestic and international flights for one cent in addition to taxes, fees and charges. The offer, which is available until midnight on Thursday, is effective for a year after May 2, 2023. The normal cost...
Traveling often comes with a lot of extra fees that aren't included in the base price -- for example, we've all gotten used to paying $70 for checked bags on flights or $40-plus resort fees. But...
Etiquette experts share the faux pas Americans should avoid during international travel.
Travel insurance may not always be top of mind when booking a vacation – but it should be, especially if you're traveling abroad, during the holidays or planning to relocate long-term. However, the reasons to buy travel insurance are abundant and shouldn't just be limited to the above circumstances....
If you are starting to think about 2023 travel, mark your calendar for Travel Deal Tuesday to snag some great deals.
In a historic enforcement action, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Monday that it has fined six airlines a collective $7.5 million for canceling or significantly delaying flights and not refunding travelers’ money in a timely manner during the air travel upheaval caused by the pandemic. In...
