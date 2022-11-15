Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race
LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
Stacey Abrams says she will be Georgia governor if voters can navigate Gov. Kemp’s 'voter suppression'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that she will win her election on Tuesday if voters can "navigate" the alleged voter suppression systems installed in her state by her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. She spent a good portion of her interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday...
Kari Lake's Defeat Shows Democrats Should Dump Sinema—But Keep Manchin | Opinion
Senator Manchin is as conservative a Democrat as you will find in Congress, but he's clearly the best option out of West Virginia. But replace Sinema.
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday
MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
Trump Sat On $94 Million As His Chosen Candidates Lost The Senate For Republicans
The coup-attempting former president, expected to run for the 2024 nomination, spent just a small fraction of the $151 million he raised on GOP candidates.
Raphael Warnock files suit over state law blocking Saturday voting ahead of Senate runoff
The campaign of Raphael Warnock, the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee are suing over the recent announcement that state law prohibits Saturday voting for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff. “Illegal attempts to block Saturday voting are another desperate attempt by career politicians to squeeze the people...
Kemp Will be Testifying Against Trump in the Georgia Election Probe.
Trump and Kemp(via ijr.com) Donald Trump and Brian Kemp are political foes, ever since Kemp refused to say that the Georgia 2020 election was stolen. Trump insisted the results should be thrown out. Trump was so adamant that he called Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, multiple times, finally getting through to him at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Trump called and attempted to push Raffensperger to intervene in the counting of Georgia’s presidential votes. “I have to find 12,000 votes,” Trump said in the recorded phone call. The full audio of that phone call can be found here on Fox News.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker’s major Trump problem revealed
Former president Donald Trump reportedly plans to declare his intention to run for the United States presidency in 2024. He plans to do so Tuesday at his resort Mar-a-Largo in Florida. That’s bad news for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, according to what GOP sources told The Hill....
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
Hot mic seems to catch Senate leader express concern over Georgia Senate race to President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A hot microphone caught U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer share his thoughts on the Georgia race with President Joe Biden on Thursday. In video of President Biden arriving in Syracuse, New York, which is Schumer’s home state, the senator can be heard updating the president on senatorial elections that are crucial for Democrats.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Raphael Warnock committed to best interests of Georgia: Letter to the editor
The crucial issue of which party controls the Senate has been settled. Now its’s up to us Georgia voters to decide in the runoff which senatorial candidate will best serve the needs of Georgia’s citizens. Senator Warnock sits on the Senate agriculture committee and has been a strong...
Warnock campaign lays out strategy for Georgia Senate runoff, calling Walker 'completely unqualified'
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign laid out its strategy for what is shaping up to be an expensive runoff in Georgia for his seat on Dec. 6, projecting confidence about victory in a memo Thursday. “Reverend Warnock will win the runoff by continuing the strategic investments in paid communication and...
MSNBC
Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor
Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in a Wednesday interview spoke about Gov. Brian Kemp's win in the state and how it indicates that Donald Trump is 'no doubt in the rearview mirror.' The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 9, 2022.
Herschel Walker has a problem: Kemp’s not on the December ballot
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has a Kemp problem: Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican who rolled to a big victory in Tuesday’s midterms, won’t be on the ballot in next month’s Senate runoff election. That’s a big issue for Walker, who should have been helped...
wegotthiscovered.com
George Takei trolls Herschel Walker over the Georgia election results heading into a runoff
The good news, depending who you ask, of course, is that Trump-endorsed celebrity fringe candidate Herschel Walker has not won Tuesday’s senate race against incumbent democrat Raphael Warnock. But the bad news is that with 98 percent of the vote in at the time of this writing, Warnock leads Walker 49.4 percent to 48.5 percent.
Donald Trump 'Holding Us All at Gunpoint': Conservatives Angry at 2024 Run
On Tuesday, Donald Trump announced he is again seeking the Republican Party presidential nomination, ahead of the next presidential election in 2024. Speaking from the ball room of his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump claimed "our country is being destroyed before your very eyes," and branded President Biden the "face of left-wing failure and government corruption."
