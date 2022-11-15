Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to the Blues – 11/14/22
The Colorado Avalanche ended a three-game home stand Monday night playing host to their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues, who took the Avalanche to a sixth game in a hard-fought division series in the Stanely Cup Playoffs last season, came into Monday’s contest with a lackluster record of 5-8-0. After losing eight straight games, St. Louis had rattled off two straight wins and came into Denver like a team on a mission.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
The Hockey Writers
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Teemu Selanne Moments With the Jets
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Winnipeg Jets will be inducting both Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame before their game against the Anaheim Ducks. The team’s hall of fame was established in 2016 to honour the alumni of the Jets and celebrate their accomplishments.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Filip Hronek Looks Rejuvenated in 2022-23
Maybe it’s because of the new coaching staff. Maybe it’s because of how he’s been styling his facial hair lately. Regardless of the reason why, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek has looked like a new man early on this season. It’s a welcome sight too. Prior...
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Bottom-Six Forwards Propelling Win Streak
The San Jose Sharks are playing their best hockey of the season so far, having put together a three-game winning streak to conclude their road trip. While numerous players have stepped up, the team’s bottom-two forward lines deserve a tremendous amount of credit for their performance across these games. They have shown hustle and tenacity at both ends of the ice, and their work has paid off on the stat sheet as well, suggesting that their production will be important in upcoming games.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after getting sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blues, Senators, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Rick Tocchet is a favorite to land a job with the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are going to be patient with any potential trade, despite rumors that the team might be looking to make a move. Could the Ottawa Senators seriously...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
Yardbarker
Senators Could Add Karlsson but They Don’t Need Him
I’ll admit that it’s entirely a pipe dream that has been crafted through nostalgia. But a path does exist for the Ottawa Senators to reunite with Erik Karlsson. This week, the San Jose Sharks announced that Karlsson (along with most of the team) was available for trade. So what would it take to make this work and does he really bring what the Senators need right now?
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires Name 2022-23 Leadership Group
After weeks of speculation, the Windsor Spitfires have named their new captain and alternates for their 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season. It’s a strong combination of youth and experience, with a local touch. Coming into the season, the club knew they had to revamp their leadership group because...
Yardbarker
Stars News & Rumors: Point Streaks, Pavelski, & Gurianov
Over a month into the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, the Dallas Stars are no strangers to the road. Through 16 games, the Stars have only played six contests at home in the American Airlines Center. When their current road stint comes to a close Thursday night against the Florida Panthers, Dallas will have played 11 of their first 17 games on the road, desperate for a prolonged period in front of their home fans.
markerzone.com
TWO OHL OWNERS TEAM UP TO BUY OTTAWA SENATORS; ONE OWNS PART OF THE MONTREAL CANADIENS
Two team owners from the Ontario Hockey League have reportedly joined forces in a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. The Ottawa Sun is quoting sources as saying the bid is being made by Toronto billionaire and owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs Michael Andlauer, along with Oshawa Generals owner Rocco Tullio.
ESPN
O'Reilly, Kyrou help Blues beat Blackhawks 5-2
CHICAGO -- — The St. Louis Blues are feeling good again after one rough losing streak. “It was only a matter of time,” defenseman Nick Leddy said. Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and St. Louis beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight victory.
Yardbarker
Panthers Will Need Tkachuk to Control His Gritty Game
The Florida Panthers are off to a decent start with a 7-5-1 record. Of course, everyone has been doing their part to get better, but one of the biggest pieces to help the team has been forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames.
Yardbarker
Devils’ Hischier On Selke Trophy Trajectory
Nico Hischier finished last season on a tear and has continued that momentum into this season. He has 17 points in 15 games and has been praised by head coach Lindy Ruff for his leadership qualities and commitment to playing a 200-foot game. The former Halifax Moosehead struggled with injuries throughout the first five seasons of his young career, but now that he is healthy and playing his best hockey, he is making a strong impact on both sides of the puck.
New candidates to buy Ottawa Senators enter the mix
While most of the attention regarding the potential sale of the Ottawa Senators has gone to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, there are plenty of interested parties lining up for their shot at an NHL franchise. On Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports that Michael Andlauer, owner of the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs and Rocco Tullio, owner of the Oshawa Generals, have formed a partnership for an attempt to by the Senators.
