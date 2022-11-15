ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Women's Basketball Falls at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's basketball team was defeated 70-45 by the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday at the Bramlage Coliseum. UTRGV (2-2) juniors Halie Jones and Jena' Williams led the Vaqueros offensively with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Junior Mele Kailahi...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

#1 Volleyball Advances to WAC Tournament Semifinals with Win Over #8 Southern Utah

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team, the top seed in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Volleyball Tournament, beat the eighth-seeded Southern Utah University Thunderbirds 3-1 (25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-12) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in front of a crowd of 1,139, the 14th-largest in program history.
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

UT Regents Give Final Approval For Launch Of UTRGV Football

The Rio Grande Valley will be fielding a collegiate football team. The University of Texas System Board of Regents Thursday gave the go-ahead for UT-Rio Grande Valley to create a football program. UTRGV got the formal go-ahead when regents gave their OK to the student-approved increase in the university’s athletics...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Drops Showdown at Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's basketball team fell 97-75 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) Islanders in the South Texas Showdown presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union on Thursday at the American Bank Center. UTRGV (2-2) had three players with double...
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Nov. 17 Area Round Football Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito and Brownsville Veterans football teams are moving on the third round of the playoffs. San Benito beat San Antonio Taft 38-19 in the area round. The game was tied at 13 at the half. The Greyhounds will face the winner of the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Playoff Time in Texas

The Los Fresnos Falcons Football team is set to take part in the UIL Class 6A Region Four Playoffs. The Edinburg North Cougars are the opponents listed for the Falcons in the Bi-District Round. The North Cougars prove to be quite the test for the Falcons as Edinburg North is currently 8-2 and the defending District 31-6A Champions. But how did the Falcons fare this season?
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

TSC Soccer Programs Join NJCAA

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school soccer players in the Rio Grande Valley will have a new avenue to play at the collegiate level locally. The men’s soccer program at Texas Southmost College will join the National Junior College Athletic Association. “TSC has long history of athletics,” said TSC’s executive director of athletics, Dr. Armando […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Los Fresnos Gets Rematch with Brennan in Area Round

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Fresnos football team fielded a young squad this year. The Falcons start a freshman, Robert Pineda, at quarterback. In spite of their youth, the Falcons managed to get into the playoffs and beat Edinburg North in the bi-district round 21-6. “Glad to be practicing and playing right now […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott appoints TSC director to Texas Early Learning Council

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Brownsville child care expert to the Texas Early Learning Center. His appointee is Marisela Nava, of Brownsville, the director of the Texas Southmost College’s Child Care Center, who volunteers at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville and serves as chair of the TSC Child Development Program […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. He was instrumental in helping raise millions of dollars […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Snook Sanctuary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you want to catch a tropical snook in Texas, the Lower Laguna Madre is the place to go, and while anglers are potentially able to snag one anywhere in the bay, the prime locale is the bustling Port of Brownsville. On this wintry day, Eric Sepulveda is hooking up on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new eatery will be opening this week, serving up hot chicken that turned $900 into an international name in restaurants. Dave’s Hot Chicken, a scrappy late-night turned hot chicken sensation, on Monday announced the grand opening for its McAllen location. The restaurant chain started with four friends in California, who “set […]
MCALLEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Lopez’s electoral victory historic for SB

Last week, San Benito CISD Board of Trustees Vice-President Janie Lopez was elected as District 37’s state representative, amassing 20,418 total votes, defeating Harlingen businessman, Luis Villareal’s, 18,963 votes. “As an educator and San Benito School Board Member, I saw the need in our communities for sound and...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Millions of dollars flow to Edinburg to spend on its wastewater needs

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg is the top beneficiary among seven cities in Texas to receive funding from the Texas Water Development Board. On Thursday, the TWDB approved the financial assistance totaling nearly $53 million for water, wastewater, and flood projects — and Edinburg will be getting the majority of that money. The city will […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD swears in trustees and selects its president, officers

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA ISD’s Board of Trustees swore in its newly elected members and chose who will be the board’s president and officers Thursday in Pharr. At the meeting, the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school board elected Cynthia Gutierrez as president, Carlos Villegas as vice president, Diana Serna as secretary and Yolanda Castillo as treasurer.  Serna and Castillo are the fifth and sixth women to […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ISD board trustee candidate questions election results

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The largest school district in the Rio Grande Valley will be canvassing the votes from last week’s election, but one candidate is questioning the results. Candidate and former school principal Victor Caballero is asking for the votes to be counted again. Caballero’s supporters say because former principal Frank Ortiz won a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

