The Los Fresnos Falcons Football team is set to take part in the UIL Class 6A Region Four Playoffs. The Edinburg North Cougars are the opponents listed for the Falcons in the Bi-District Round. The North Cougars prove to be quite the test for the Falcons as Edinburg North is currently 8-2 and the defending District 31-6A Champions. But how did the Falcons fare this season?

LOS FRESNOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO