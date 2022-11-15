Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Falls at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's basketball team was defeated 70-45 by the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday at the Bramlage Coliseum. UTRGV (2-2) juniors Halie Jones and Jena' Williams led the Vaqueros offensively with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Junior Mele Kailahi...
goutrgv.com
#1 Volleyball Advances to WAC Tournament Semifinals with Win Over #8 Southern Utah
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team, the top seed in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Volleyball Tournament, beat the eighth-seeded Southern Utah University Thunderbirds 3-1 (25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-12) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in front of a crowd of 1,139, the 14th-largest in program history.
kurv.com
UT Regents Give Final Approval For Launch Of UTRGV Football
The Rio Grande Valley will be fielding a collegiate football team. The University of Texas System Board of Regents Thursday gave the go-ahead for UT-Rio Grande Valley to create a football program. UTRGV got the formal go-ahead when regents gave their OK to the student-approved increase in the university’s athletics...
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Drops Showdown at Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's basketball team fell 97-75 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) Islanders in the South Texas Showdown presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union on Thursday at the American Bank Center. UTRGV (2-2) had three players with double...
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Hits the Road for Big 12 Matchup at Kansas State on Friday
MANHATTAN, Kansas – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team (2-1) is back on the road for a Big 12 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Friday 6:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum. This matchup is the first of two games in Kansas...
goutrgv.com
UTRGV announces approval of football, women’s aquatics, band, spirit programs
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas System Board of Regents has approved the expansion of spirit programs and authorized the creation of marching bands and football and women's swimming and diving programs for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The approval came Thursday, and includes an...
goutrgv.com
UTRGV Athletics and G3 Scrap Metal Hosting Pregame Tailgate Monday Before Men's Basketball Doubleheader with Texas
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday a pregame tailgate, presented by G3 Scrap Metal, on Monday at 3 p.m. in the Bert Ogden Arena VIP parking lot on the south side of the arena ahead of the men's basketball doubleheader with Texas.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Nov. 17 Area Round Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito and Brownsville Veterans football teams are moving on the third round of the playoffs. San Benito beat San Antonio Taft 38-19 in the area round. The game was tied at 13 at the half. The Greyhounds will face the winner of the...
losfresnosnews.net
Playoff Time in Texas
The Los Fresnos Falcons Football team is set to take part in the UIL Class 6A Region Four Playoffs. The Edinburg North Cougars are the opponents listed for the Falcons in the Bi-District Round. The North Cougars prove to be quite the test for the Falcons as Edinburg North is currently 8-2 and the defending District 31-6A Champions. But how did the Falcons fare this season?
TSC Soccer Programs Join NJCAA
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school soccer players in the Rio Grande Valley will have a new avenue to play at the collegiate level locally. The men’s soccer program at Texas Southmost College will join the National Junior College Athletic Association. “TSC has long history of athletics,” said TSC’s executive director of athletics, Dr. Armando […]
Los Fresnos Gets Rematch with Brennan in Area Round
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Fresnos football team fielded a young squad this year. The Falcons start a freshman, Robert Pineda, at quarterback. In spite of their youth, the Falcons managed to get into the playoffs and beat Edinburg North in the bi-district round 21-6. “Glad to be practicing and playing right now […]
KDAF
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations.
Abbott appoints TSC director to Texas Early Learning Council
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Brownsville child care expert to the Texas Early Learning Center. His appointee is Marisela Nava, of Brownsville, the director of the Texas Southmost College’s Child Care Center, who volunteers at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville and serves as chair of the TSC Child Development Program […]
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. He was instrumental in helping raise millions of dollars […]
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Snook Sanctuary
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you want to catch a tropical snook in Texas, the Lower Laguna Madre is the place to go, and while anglers are potentially able to snag one anywhere in the bay, the prime locale is the bustling Port of Brownsville. On this wintry day, Eric Sepulveda is hooking up on […]
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new eatery will be opening this week, serving up hot chicken that turned $900 into an international name in restaurants. Dave’s Hot Chicken, a scrappy late-night turned hot chicken sensation, on Monday announced the grand opening for its McAllen location. The restaurant chain started with four friends in California, who “set […]
sbnewspaper.com
Lopez’s electoral victory historic for SB
Last week, San Benito CISD Board of Trustees Vice-President Janie Lopez was elected as District 37’s state representative, amassing 20,418 total votes, defeating Harlingen businessman, Luis Villareal’s, 18,963 votes. “As an educator and San Benito School Board Member, I saw the need in our communities for sound and...
Millions of dollars flow to Edinburg to spend on its wastewater needs
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg is the top beneficiary among seven cities in Texas to receive funding from the Texas Water Development Board. On Thursday, the TWDB approved the financial assistance totaling nearly $53 million for water, wastewater, and flood projects — and Edinburg will be getting the majority of that money. The city will […]
PSJA ISD swears in trustees and selects its president, officers
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA ISD’s Board of Trustees swore in its newly elected members and chose who will be the board’s president and officers Thursday in Pharr. At the meeting, the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school board elected Cynthia Gutierrez as president, Carlos Villegas as vice president, Diana Serna as secretary and Yolanda Castillo as treasurer. Serna and Castillo are the fifth and sixth women to […]
Brownsville ISD board trustee candidate questions election results
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The largest school district in the Rio Grande Valley will be canvassing the votes from last week’s election, but one candidate is questioning the results. Candidate and former school principal Victor Caballero is asking for the votes to be counted again. Caballero’s supporters say because former principal Frank Ortiz won a […]
Comments / 0