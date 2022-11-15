Korean War Veterans Association holds Veterans Day ceremony

About 50 people attended the event at the Oregon Korean War Memorial, including veterans across generations

On Friday, Nov. 11, the Oregon Trail chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association held its annual ceremony in observance of Veterans Day at the Oregon Korean War Memorial in Wilsonville.

About 50 people attended the event, including veterans across generations. Four wreaths were presented to honor fallen soldiers along with flowers to commemorate the lives of KWVA members who died in the last year.

"Veterans are a diverse group represented by men and women of every economic, ethnic and religious background," said American Legion Post 65 commander Larry Edwards.

At the end of the ceremony, orchids were presented to veterans and their spouses who were present at the event.

"In today's world we need all the hope we can get," said KWVA president Chuck Lusardi. "And we do hope for no more wars."