The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated alert for a scam that continues to progress in the area. The department says they have had multiple calls regarding a Harrison phone number calling citizens, stating they have missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammers are very convincing and have masked their phone number to be the Boone County Sheriff’s Office phone number. In addition, the scammers are asking citizens to get pre-paid Visa cards in order to take care of their warrants. They have also name people in the community, like Judge Robert Hathaway, saying he signed the warrant against them.

BOONE COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO