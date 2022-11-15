Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock sees coldest morning since March
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the first two weeks of November featured well above average, and even record-breaking temperatures, conditions have started to cool down in a hurry. For the last five days temperatures have been around 10°+ below average, and Thursday morning lows were the coldest so far....
Jacksonville North Pulaski School District approves bonuses ahead of holidays
Christmas is coming early for teachers and staff in the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District.
KATV
Silver Alert activated for a 78-year-old man from Maumelle
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* Friday, Nov. 18, 10:50 a.m. The silver alert has been inactivated. A silver alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man out of Maumelle on Thursday. According to the Arkansas State Police Glen R. Slobig has been missing since Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Slobig...
Cabot police search for missing 17-year-old
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
Four mayoral races go to runoff in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — A runoff election notice has been issued for the following mayoral races in Pulaski County: Alexander, Jacksonville, Sherwood, and Wrightsville. Election Day will be on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and some Pulaski County voters will need to make their...
Ward pizza shop reopens and rebounds following owners being blindsided by lease dispute
A pizza shop in Ward is back open after having to close doors suddenly due to a dispute on their lease.
KYTV
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
Parents demand action after child hit by car near Russellville High school
Every afternoon from 3:00-3:40 p.m. Ryan Ness stands on South Knoxville Ave in Russellville - monitoring and halting traffic to help not only his son, but all students at Russellville High School cross the street.
These small Arkansas towns are facing problems after breaking speed trap law
ARKANSAS, USA — As many of us get in our vehicles and go for a drive, whether it be to go on a long commute, a road trip, or wherever it may be— Some people may have found either a city or stretch of open road, where they know to try and slow down in order to avoid a speeding ticket.
Kait 8
Sheriff: Shooting victims refuse to identify suspected gunman
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend shooting left three people injured, but the sheriff said the victims are unwilling to identify the alleged gunman. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on Haynie Drive in Batesville. According to the initial incident report, Independence County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Kait 8
Arkansas-based coffee company to invest $90 million in new plant, posts loss of $13M
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Westrock Coffee based out of Little Rock posted a net loss of $13.018 million but saw a 27% increase in third-quarter sales. The company is investing another $90 million to expand its extract and ready-to-drink plant in Conway. According to Talk Business and Politics, third-quarter...
Sheriff warns of phone scam in Boone County, Arkansas
BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office released a statement warning residents about a phone scam that has been making its rounds. The scam involved citizens receiving calls about missing jury duty and warrants being put out for their arrest. According to a press release from the BCSO, “they are very convincing” and […]
KTLO
Boone County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of local scam
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated alert for a scam that continues to progress in the area. The department says they have had multiple calls regarding a Harrison phone number calling citizens, stating they have missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammers are very convincing and have masked their phone number to be the Boone County Sheriff’s Office phone number. In addition, the scammers are asking citizens to get pre-paid Visa cards in order to take care of their warrants. They have also name people in the community, like Judge Robert Hathaway, saying he signed the warrant against them.
