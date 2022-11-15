ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, AR

KATV

Silver Alert activated for a 78-year-old man from Maumelle

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* Friday, Nov. 18, 10:50 a.m. The silver alert has been inactivated. A silver alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man out of Maumelle on Thursday. According to the Arkansas State Police Glen R. Slobig has been missing since Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Slobig...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Cabot police search for missing 17-year-old

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
CABOT, AR
THV11

Four mayoral races go to runoff in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — A runoff election notice has been issued for the following mayoral races in Pulaski County: Alexander, Jacksonville, Sherwood, and Wrightsville. Election Day will be on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and some Pulaski County voters will need to make their...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff: Shooting victims refuse to identify suspected gunman

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend shooting left three people injured, but the sheriff said the victims are unwilling to identify the alleged gunman. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on Haynie Drive in Batesville. According to the initial incident report, Independence County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
BATESVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Sheriff warns of phone scam in Boone County, Arkansas

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office released a statement warning residents about a phone scam that has been making its rounds. The scam involved citizens receiving calls about missing jury duty and warrants being put out for their arrest. According to a press release from the BCSO, “they are very convincing” and […]
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Boone County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of local scam

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated alert for a scam that continues to progress in the area. The department says they have had multiple calls regarding a Harrison phone number calling citizens, stating they have missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammers are very convincing and have masked their phone number to be the Boone County Sheriff’s Office phone number. In addition, the scammers are asking citizens to get pre-paid Visa cards in order to take care of their warrants. They have also name people in the community, like Judge Robert Hathaway, saying he signed the warrant against them.
BOONE COUNTY, AR

