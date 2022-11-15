Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Related
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Is CNN Anchor Dana Bash Married? Details on the Journalist's Family Life
Many of us know Dana Bash to be the chief political correspondent on CNN. Dana also serves as the co-anchor of the Sunday morning news show, State of the Union, with co-anchor Jake Tapper. While Dana has been in the public eye for quite some time, the correspondent has done...
What Trump has to worry about now
Donald Trump hears the footsteps of law enforcement getting closer, and he's not happy, writes Errol Louis. He has posted a bitter 900-word rant aimed at NY Attorney General Letitia James that offers a revealing look at his growing legal troubles, now that a long-running investigation into the Trump Organization by James's office has ratcheted up and may now include the possibility of criminal charges.
Donald Trump Says He Should Have Nuclear Codes: 'Enemies Would Be Afraid'
Donald Trump has once again defended removing documents from the White House after he left office by suggesting the country would be "better off" if he still had access to nuclear codes. During a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, in support of a number of his endorsed midterm candidates, the...
MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Married a 'New York Times' Writer Earlier This Year — Details
Nicolle Wallace is a certified multi-hyphenate woman. The former White House Communications Director (during George W. Bush's presidential tenure) has also hosted The View, written several books, served as a senior advisor on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, and more. Article continues below advertisement. Now Nicolle Wallace is an MSNBC...
Presidents Bush and Obama Mistakenly Think We Need Their Warnings About Disinformation
This week, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will be at conferences lecturing about democracy and apparently warning against the spread of disinformation. Yes, it's a real "[checks notes]" meme moment. The Bush administration launched a post-9/11 war that had almost no relationship with the terrorists responsible, based on bad intelligence and misleading the public about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Obama's signature domestic accomplishment, the Affordable Care Act, was dependent on him selling Americans a lie that they would be able to keep the health insurance they had.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble. Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that...
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
NBC's Andrea Mitchell Is Married to This Veteran Economist
Revered journalist, anchor, and commentator Andrea Mitchell has had a long career spanning radio and television. Over the years, Andrea has worked for KYW radio and KYW-TV and has blossomed into a veteran correspondent with NBC and MSNBC. In fact, Andrea has been the Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent for NBC since 1994.
‘The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Suspects Reports of Trump’s Political ‘Demise’ Are ‘Greatly Overstated’ (Video)
Even after Jan. 6, ”everyone just went back to Mar-a-Lago and begged with a cup in hand, asking for money from him,“ Farah Griffin said. Though the Republicans’ “red wave” has largely proven to be more of a puddle in these midterm elections, former Trump communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin isn’t convinced the party is ready to completely split from the twice impeached former president just yet. On Friday’s episode of “The View,” Farah Griffin admitted that those reports might be “greatly overstated.”
Mike Lindell: MyPillow chief’s influence grows as devoted backer of Trump’s big lie
The wealthy Lindell has found a home among diehard Trumpists and has spent tens of millions to expose unproven electoral fraud
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat, signs on as a contributor to Fox News
One month after leaving the Democratic Party, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is joining Fox News as a paid contributor. A representative for the conservative-leaning cable channel confirmed Gabbard signed a deal Monday and will start appearing on its programs next week. Gabbard, 41, pursued the 2020 Democratic nomination...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Conflict rages in Donetsk
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian missiles and shells hit Ukrainian positions in several regions and there was no let up in heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday night as Moscow's occupying forces appeared more active.
Former CIA Intelligence officer suggests using ‘counterterrorism’ strategies against ‘right-wing’ Americans
A former CIA official compared counterterrorism strategy in the middle-east to stopping right-wing rhetoric in America, suggesting ways to crack down on American citizens.
Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump's motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump's motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN.
Paul Pelosi saga shows NBC 'hypocrisy,’ says former CIA official
Buck Sexton, radio host and former CIA officer, sounded off on the suspension of NBC reporter Miguel Almaguer following a report on the break-in at Paul Pelosi's house.
Comments / 0