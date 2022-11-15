ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
CNN

What Trump has to worry about now

Donald Trump hears the footsteps of law enforcement getting closer, and he's not happy, writes Errol Louis. He has posted a bitter 900-word rant aimed at NY Attorney General Letitia James that offers a revealing look at his growing legal troubles, now that a long-running investigation into the Trump Organization by James's office has ratcheted up and may now include the possibility of criminal charges.
Reason.com

Presidents Bush and Obama Mistakenly Think We Need Their Warnings About Disinformation

This week, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will be at conferences lecturing about democracy and apparently warning against the spread of disinformation. Yes, it's a real "[checks notes]" meme moment. The Bush administration launched a post-9/11 war that had almost no relationship with the terrorists responsible, based on bad intelligence and misleading the public about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Obama's signature domestic accomplishment, the Affordable Care Act, was dependent on him selling Americans a lie that they would be able to keep the health insurance they had.
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
GEORGIA STATE
Distractify

NBC's Andrea Mitchell Is Married to This Veteran Economist

Revered journalist, anchor, and commentator Andrea Mitchell has had a long career spanning radio and television. Over the years, Andrea has worked for KYW radio and KYW-TV and has blossomed into a veteran correspondent with NBC and MSNBC. In fact, Andrea has been the Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent for NBC since 1994.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheWrap

‘The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Suspects Reports of Trump’s Political ‘Demise’ Are ‘Greatly Overstated’ (Video)

Even after Jan. 6, ”everyone just went back to Mar-a-Lago and begged with a cup in hand, asking for money from him,“ Farah Griffin said. Though the Republicans’ “red wave” has largely proven to be more of a puddle in these midterm elections, former Trump communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin isn’t convinced the party is ready to completely split from the twice impeached former president just yet. On Friday’s episode of “The View,” Farah Griffin admitted that those reports might be “greatly overstated.”
Reuters

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Conflict rages in Donetsk

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian missiles and shells hit Ukrainian positions in several regions and there was no let up in heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday night as Moscow's occupying forces appeared more active.
Axios

Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration

Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy