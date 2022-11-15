Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
'Amazon Clinic' Will Offer Affordable Online Healthcare in 32 States
Amazon's new virtual care service offers fast, convenient, affordable medical care. Amazon announced its newly-opened virtual healthcare portal, Amazon Clinic. Available in 32 states, adults can get help online for common health issues. This service is an affordable, convenient virtual care solution for busy people. Amazon continues to add new...
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine. Amazon said it will work to add other conditions over time to the service, which will not accept insurance. It also plans to expand the service to more states in the coming months. Virtual care, or telemedicine, exploded in popularity when COVID-19 hit a couple years ago and patients initially hunkered down in their homes to avoid catching the virus. Its use has since waned but remains popular for its convenience and its ability to improve access to care.
New robot moves Amazon towards increased warehouse automation
Amazon's Sparrow robot could potentially rollout as early as next year. AmazonThe company says the new Sparrow robot is meant to reduce workplace injuries.
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals.
MotorAuthority
McLaren Americas' new headquarters includes MSO Brand Center
McLaren, The Americas on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in Dallas, Texas. The site spans 31,000 square feet, dwarfing the previous 4,500-foot headquarters in New York City, and includes a MSO Brand Center that caters to customers looking for personalized touches on their cars. The location...
National Down Payment Assistance Facilitator Arrive Home Launches Today
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Arrive Home, a national down payment assistance facilitator offering emerging credit solutions for responsible borrowers in underserved communities, has announced its nationwide launch today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005315/en/ Tai Christensen, Chief Diversity and Public Relations Officer at Arrive Home. (Photo: Business Wire)
Finzly Launches Treasury Management Platform for Global Banking
FinTech Finzly has released an advanced version of its treasury management platform that enables banks to offer their business, commercial and corporate clients global transaction banking features. The new Experience Hub can be added to existing digital banking platforms or offered as the primary digital banking tool, Finzly said Thursday...
U.S. mandates new comparison internet service labels
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. broadband providers must display information similar to nutrition labels on food products to help consumers shop for broadband internet services, according to new rules finalized by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday.
beckerspayer.com
Independent pharmacies get 2nd chance to join Express Scripts' Tricare network for 2023
The nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies dropped from Tricare's network could be reinstated, Military Times reported Nov. 14. Express Scripts, owned by Cigna, manages Tricare's pharmacy network. Thousands of independent pharmacies went out of network with Express Scripts on Oct. 24 because of lowered proposed reimbursement rates from the pharmaceutical benefit manager.
AdWeek
How User Experience Affects Retail Media's Performance
Retailers are launching media networks left and right to drive additional revenue based on their strong first-party relationships with shoppers. But tension is brewing beneath the surface—a looming fight between those responsible for a quality user experience and the overriding requirement to drive more revenue. 40% of retailers who...
Carats & Cake Launches Dashboard for Sales and Finance Teams Across the Hospitality Industry
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Carats & Cake, the financial operating system for the events industry, today announced the launch of its dashboard solution for sales and finance teams across the hospitality industry. The first product to launch since the company announced its Series A financing in September 2022, the dashboard provides property groups with easy-to-access, transparent, and real-time reporting as part of its end-to-end revenue optimization platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005238/en/ Carats & Cake Launches Dashboard for Sales and Finance Teams Across the Hospitality Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce and Distribution Management Integrate to Improve Omnichannel Order Orchestration for Children’s Art Brand
Distribution Management, a national third-party fulfillment and distribution provider, announces its integration and partnership with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to enhance the omnichannel strategy for Crayola. This system integration creates a holistic order management and DTC order fulfillment solution for retailers and brands,...
Impacked raises $2.5M seed funding to recruit primary packaging suppliers to its marketplace
The first venture-backed business-to-business marketplace for primary packaging, Impacked, announced this week that it successfully raised $2.5 million in seed funding through a round led by TenOneTen Ventures in hopes of recruiting more suppliers to join its American and European markets. Some of this funding will also go toward improving the company’s existing sustainability scoring […] The post Impacked raises $2.5M seed funding to recruit primary packaging suppliers to its marketplace appeared first on Transportation Today.
Opensignal reveals how fixed broadband compares in real-world use for 25 US metros
Known for its in-depth, independent reports on wireless carriers’ networks that are based on millions of measurements, Opensignal is out with its first study on how fixed broadband services compare in the US. Along with traditional providers, Opensignal has included Verizon and T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet services. Opensignal...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $54,600 as a Customer Service Representative for Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual, an insurance carrier, is hiring a customer service representative to work full time from home. You will be required to attend a 10-week paid training session weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST before starting your official work. Shifts will be between 12-1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m....
ffnews.com
PayPoint and ClearBank Win Prestigious Accolade at Payment Awards 2022 for Social Inclusion Project of the Year
Digital payments experts PayPoint and ClearBank, the enabler of accounts, real-time clearing, and embedded banking for financial institutions, have been applauded for their success in implementing a vital social inclusion project in partnership with the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) at the Payment Awards 2022. PayPoint and ClearBank joined...
TechCrunch
Maven, now valued at $1.35 billion, is answering a countrywide demand: More fertility benefits
But CEO and founder Kate Ryder stays optimistic. “This is a massive industry that’s full of entrenched interests and misaligned incentives and then there’s the government and the regulators. But I think that the change is afoot,” she said in an interview with TechCrunch. “There’s a...
ffnews.com
Dapio Tap to Pay Officially Launches in the UK
Dapio, a London-based pay-tech, turning Android smartphones into card readers without extra hardware, announced today the launch of its Tap to Pay app for small businesses and sellers across the UK. Dapio helps small businesses safely, and securely accept contactless card and e-wallet payments, with just one tap on the...
moneytalksnews.com
The Best Home Internet Provider in Every Region of the U.S.
Ever wonder whether everyone hates their internet provider, or if it’s just you?. J.D. Power has released its 2022 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study, which identifies the companies consumers are most satisfied with in each region of the U.S. through a survey of nearly 23,000 customers. It...
Businesses Can Now Embed Payments Through Nuvei for Platforms
Canadian FinTech company Nuvei is making embedded payments accessible for businesses as a customer retention tool through its global expansion of Nuvei for Platforms. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the platform is designed to give digital commerce, banking and FinTech platforms the ability to embed a secure payments option into their own platforms.
Comments / 0