Marvel celebrates 60 years of Tony Stark in March by giving him a second title

By George Marston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfC8J_0jCDKzUk00

Just as Tony Stark's core Invincible Iron Man comic title is about to relaunch, this March, Marvel will celebrate 60 years since the Armored Avenger's 1963 debut by giving him a second title, I Am Iron Man, which explores his history with five new stories set across different Iron Man eras.

The series takes its name, of course, from Robert Downey Jr's iconic lines in 2008's Iron Man and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

The five-issue limited series will be written by Murewa Ayodele with art from Dotun Akande, who have worked together on several Marvel stories featuring Moon Knight and the Avengers, and even an upcoming story featuring Tony Stark himself in November 16's Iron Man #25, the final issue of the current volume of the series, which relaunches with Invincible Iron Man #1 on December 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2FXH_0jCDKzUk00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As for what adventures lie in store in I Am Iron Man, Marvel's announcement mentions "Kaiju battles under the sea, alien invasions in the desert, a rescue mission in outer space," and more "stories never seen before that are set in iconic eras of ol’ Shellhead - starting with the Silver Age and continuing through the classic eras of Archie Goodwin, the 90s, today, and beyond!"

"Iron Man has been my favorite character in all of fiction for years now. I've loved the character for so long that I had written a proposal for this series even before Dotun and I broke into comics," states Ayodele in Marvel's announcement.

"Working on an Iron Man title - and an anniversary series for that matter - is a dream come true," adds Akande.

Marvel is already previewing some March titles, but its February 2023 solicitations are due to arrive sometime this month.

From almost 60 years of Iron Man stories, these are the best Iron Man stories of all time.

GamesRadar

