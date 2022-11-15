ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

MultiVersus Season 2 battle pass makes changes, but leaves players underwhelmed

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385Sl8_0jCDKyc100

MultiVersus Season 2 is getting underway, and while the devs have made some changes to improve this season's battle pass, the results are leaving players underwhelmed.

"We heard your feedback and made sure that there are no tiers without rewards," the devs say in the patch notes . "We also tuned the number of points required to complete each tier so that the Battle Pass feels both engaging and rewarding."

There are indeed no tiers without rewards this time around, but there are also less of the rewards players are most invested in - you're getting fewer skins on the Season 2 battle pass than you did in MultiVersus Season 1 . The paid battle pass once again features a new Bugs Bunny skin as its top tier reward, just as it did in the previous season. Another battle pass reward gives you a Tom and Jerry skin casting the pair as detectives, when a slightly different detective skin was already available for them in the last pass.

The battle pass also still does not award players any Gleamium, the game's premium currency. That continues to put MultiVersus in contrast with other battle pass-driven games like Fortnite, where grinding through a season will award you enough currency to pick up the next battle pass free of charge.

Players have also done the math on the rebalanced battle pass XP grind, and it seems the total XP required to complete the pass has gone from 50K to 81K, so you're going to have a longer grind to get all the content.

On the positive side, the announcement of Marvin the Martian as a playable character and a new Game of Thrones map have both met with excitement, though neither of those additions will be landing until later in Season 2.

Our guide to MultiVersus characters will keep you on top of the tier list.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Saints Row Makes Over 200 Changes in Massive Update

As promised, developer Volition has delivered a new Saints Row update this month, and it's massive. At the moment of publishing, the update isn't live on PC yet, but it is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal over 200 changes and improvements have been made to the game. Unfortunately, the update doesn't add any new content or fix the game's shoddy writing.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Make Massive Changes to Battle Pass System

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are making massive changes to the games' battle passes. Over the last decade or so, Activision has been trying really hard to figure out how it can monetize Call of Duty beyond its premium releases. The publisher wants a steady stream of revenue from the franchise and started by charging people for maps and other al a carte items like weapon skins, guest announcers, and more. It then tried to play the loot box game in titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but that didn't go over super well. By the time 2019 rolled around, all maps were free, there were no loot boxes, and Activision had figured out that battle passes would likely be the way of the future.
dotesports.com

How to do a finishing move in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 brings in some of the most loved features of CoD history, including dolphin dives, sliding, and of course, finishing moves. Being brutally stabbed from behind is an unfortunate way to go in any game, but the CoD devs made sure to make finishing moves extra rage-inducing. That’s why we do it whenever we can. Here’s how you can do a finishing move in MW2 too.
ComicBook

Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02

A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 players furious over “garbage” PUBG-style looting system

The new Warzone 2 looting system is already causing a lot of problems within the Call of Duty community, with many of the playerbase calling for changes. Being able to loot quickly and efficiently in Warzone 2 can give you a huge advantage in any battle royale game, especially when hot dropping into highly contested areas. However, one of the biggest changes in the game is the way players pick up loot in Warzone 2.
dotesports.com

Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2

A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon

Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass Losing 8 Games Very Soon

As it does each month, Microsoft not only adds but also removes titles from the Xbox Game Pass library. The second wave of removals for November have now been confirmed, and they span eight titles, including a Final Fantasy title and a Warhammer game. Leaving the Xbox Game Pass library...
ComicBook

First Dark Pictures Anthology Season 2 Game Revealed

The newest Dark Pictures Anthology game called The Devil in Me is coming out on Friday, and as is tradition, Supermassive Games has already teased what it has planned next. The first teaser trailer for The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020 was revealed this week, and from the looks of it, it offers a decidedly different kind of setting compared to all of the past Dark Pictures games we've gotten before. No release date for the game was offered, however, so it's unclear right now when it'll be released.
IGN

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Arrives This December

CD Projekt Red has announced that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14. Announced in a post on The Witcher's official Twitter account (below), CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming the December date. This only applies to the digital version of the game though, with CD Projekt Red saying that a physical release date will be announced later.
SVG

How Long Does It Take To Beat Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

The newest installment of the everlasting "Pokémon" series releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022, and with it comes a number of new mechanics and changes to the formula of the series as fans know it. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," companion games that make up the series' ninth Generation, are the first open-world games in the mainline series. Yes, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" was also set in an open world, but it was technically a spinoff being developed at the same time as the new games.
ComicBook

Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10

A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
Polygon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have some performance issues

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the franchise’s most sprawling games yet, overflowing with Pokémon new and old, with one of the series’ best stories. But the two Nintendo Switch games struggle to keep up with that massive world, and the performance suffers from such size and scope.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review: A Fantastic Pokemon Game Let Down by Performance Struggles

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features. The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game.
IGN

Shadows of Doubt - First Official Gameplay Trailer

Here's your look at gameplay, including a peek at the game's dynamic sci-fi city, in this new trailer from Shadows of Doubt, an upcoming open-world detective sim game. In Shadows of Doubt, you must think like a detective and use a variety of gadgets to solve crimes in a fully-simulated sci-fi city. Meet individual citizens, each with their own name, job, apartment, and daily routine, and approach each case differently as you track down your suspects. Scan fingerprints, check call histories, read private emails, bribe citizens and watch CCTV, or pick locks, break down doors, and sabotage security systems to investigate key locations - there are multiple ways to solve each case.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy