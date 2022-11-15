Read full article on original website
CP Capital US Appoints Kristi Nootens as Co-Head
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, today announced the appointment of Kristi Nootens as Co-Head. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005273/en/ CP Capital Co-Head Kristi Nootens (Photo: Business Wire)
The Jewish Press
Israeli Venture Firm OurCrowd Expands Abu Dhabi Operations
Israeli online global venture firm OurCrowd has announced plans to significantly expand its Abu Dhabi operations. The plan includes a new venture capital (VC) office and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech hub enabled by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the government entity responsible for attracting and facilitating investment in Abu Dhabi.
Analysis-U.S. banks to pounce on fintech deals as valuations plunge
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Financial technology companies, long seen as a threat by the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), are increasingly becoming acquisition targets for traditional U.S. banks as rising interest rates and falling valuations crimp their expansion.
Singapore's Temasek writes down its $275 million investment in collapsed FTX, calling its belief in founder Sam Bankman-Fried 'misplaced'
Singapore's state-funded investment firm is writing down its entire investment in FTX following the crypto exchange's implosion. Temasek invested $275 million in FTX over two funding rounds. It called its belief in FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried "misplaced." Singapore's state-owned investment company is writing down its entire $275 million investment in...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
cryptopotato.com
Hedge Fund Loses Majority of Funds Because of FTX Bankruptcy
This hedge fund left most of its assets on FTX, and ultimately paid the price. As contagion fears around FTX’s collapse continue to spread, one hedge fund manager has already admitted that his business is virtually ruined. Travis Kling – Chief Investment Officer of Ikigai – said on Monday...
Crypto's golden boy SBF's $16 billion fortune evaporated in a single week
Earlier in the spring, effective altruism believer Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was worth $26 billion. As crypto prices dropped, so did SBF's fortune. However, the turn of events in the past week has meant that the billionaire's riches have evaporated entirely, leaving him with nothing, just like those who invested in his company, FTX, CNN reported.
msn.com
Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX
(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
TechCrunch
Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role
As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
Recycling Today
Liberty Steel reaches agreement on global debt restructuring
The Liberty Steel subsidiary of the London-based GFG Alliance has announced that it has reached an agreement on global debt restructuring with its largest creditor, Germany-based Greensill Bank, regarding debts attached to its operations in Europe. Earlier this year, the company had announced that GFG and its metals producing subsidiaries...
Shuffle Board: Textile Exchange and Lulu’s Name New CEOs, C-Suite Changes at TJX, Dollar Tree
Retail TJX The TJX Companies Inc. promoted John Klinger to executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 29. Klinger will oversee corporate finance for TJX, including audit, treasury, tax and investor relations. He will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012. Goldenberg will continue as senior executive vice president, finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions. As of Oct. 29, TJX operated 4,793 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. Dollar Tree Dollar Tree Inc. announced a number of key leadership...
U.S. IPO price pops prompt fraud and 'pig butchering' warnings
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. exchanges and Wall Street's top cop on Thursday warned about a heightened threat of fraud mostly involving the initial public offerings of small companies, driven in part by a social media-driven pump-and-dump scheme called "pig butchering."
FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mike Novogratz Warns of More Failures
Billionaire Michael Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said the downfall of FTX and several major cryptocurrency companies could lead to more meltdowns. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues. Crypto companies such as Genesis and BlockFi are facing their own...
Crypto lender Genesis had sought emergency loan of $1 billion - WSJ
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender Genesis was seeking an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before it suspended withdrawals on its website, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a confidential fundraising document.
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase CEO Sells Class A Shares For $1.6M Amid FTX Crash
According to a United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, it was discovered that Brian Armstrong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has sold up to 30,000 Class A shares that belong to the exchange. The filed document stated that the Class A shares were sold for $1.6 million on the 11th of November.
TechCrunch
Zulu banks $5M for its LatAm digital wallet amid shaky ground for crypto
As we figure out if any of this has damaged trust in the industry and funding for startups, adoption of crypto in Latin America continues to grow — Chainalysis puts the adoption growth number at 40%. In addition, the region represents “a 9.1% share of the global crypto value received in 2022 with remittances and high inflation the highest drivers of adoption.”
privatebankerinternational.com
Brookfield Asset Management forays into Saudi Arabian wealth market
Brookfield Asset Management is set to beef up its business activities in Saudi Arabia by opening a new office in Riyadh. With the move, the Canadian firm will be able to integrate local market-related inputs with its global investment capabilities. The firm, through the new office, aims to explore new...
forkast.news
Singapore’s Temasek writes off US$275 mln in FTX
Temasek International, Singapore’s state investment fund, is writing off US$275 million it had invested in the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX before its collapse, it announced in an official statement on Thursday. “In view of FTX’s financial position, we have decided to write down our full investment in FTX, irrespective...
forkast.news
Ethereum software developer ConsenSys co-launches Ethereum Climate Platform at COP27
Software firm and core Ethereum contributor ConsenSys co-launched the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP) at the 27th United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt. The platform will mitigate the excess energy that the network produced before the Merge. “The Merge reduced Ethereum’s *future* energy needs by 99.992%. The ECP aims to redress Ethereum’s *past* PoW-based carbon emissions, since the network’s launch in 2015,” according to ConsenSys’ announcement.
