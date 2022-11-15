Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
RSV hospitalizations rise, impacted El Dorado family shares experience
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals continue to face a challenge with the continued spread of RSV pushing capacity in pediatric units. Tuesday, 12 News spoke with an El Dorado mother who saw the scope of the problem firsthand as her 1-year-old son recently was sick with RSV and needed care in a hospital. She ended up having to go to Topeka for the urgent care her son needed.
newmanu.edu
Michael Reed uses interdisciplinary studies degree to pursue law school dreams
Newman alumnus Michael Reed ’18, ’19 never thought he’d go to law school. Yet here he is, three years in at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. Reed started his law studies in 2020 at the peak of the pandemic and is readying to graduate this May. Prior to law school, Reed earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from Newman in 2018 and a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2019. His wife, Lucy, graduated from Newman’s nursing program the year after.
How a Kansas ghost town got its name
Tucked away in Butler County, not far from a bend in the Little Walnut River, lies the ghost town of Boder.
wichitabyeb.com
A sneak peek inside Wichita’s newest brewery, Tor Brewing
A new brewery is headed to 222 S. Commerce which is next to INTRUST Bank Arena in the space that used to be Hungry Heart and, most recently, Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. Owner Aaron Hill, who is a former brewer at Norton’s Brewing Company, is ready to introduce Tor Brewing to Wichita.
newmanu.edu
First-generation student Breanna Brown pursues degree in social work
Led by her passion for helping others, junior and first-generation college student Breanna Brown is studying social work at Newman University. Brown is from Leavenworth, Kansas, where she attended Leavenworth High School. She is member of the Newman Cheer and Dance team and chose to come to Newman not only to continue cheerleading, but also because of the university’s high academic rating and the standards the school holds.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson City Council Notes: Security Cameras Approved for 2 Hutchinson Parks
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In an effort to address vandalism issues, security cameras will soon be installed at two Hutchinson parks. The Hutchinson City Council Tuesday approved the placing of cameras and related wi-fi capability at specific locations in Avenue A and Rivers Banks Orchard Park, which have both seen numerous vandalisms.
newmanu.edu
Master of Social Work graduate achieves great things
When it comes to what Jennifer Horn is most enthusiastic about as a social worker, she answers without hesitation. “My passion is 100 percent older adults,” the 2020 Newman University Master of Social Work graduate said. “I have always had a desire and special pull toward the older population. I find they are full of wisdom and can provide different perspectives when discussing various issues.”
Sedgwick County Commission meetings move to new place
Sedgwick County Commission meetings will be at a new location starting Wednesday.
Pratt Tribune
Task force seeks retail ban on single-use bags, Dillons working on phased elimination
TOPEKA — The purposeful life span of plastic bags that are a staple of retail stores can be measured in minutes, while these thinnest of load-bearing containers take decades to decompose in landfills. The familiar store-tohome bags have a knack for finding their way into the environment as litter...
newmanu.edu
Newman celebrates the life of Austin Madubuike
On Nov. 3, Newman University community members came together to celebrate the life of 21-year-old Austin Madubuike. The beloved Newman University soccer player from Toronto, Canada, suffered an unexplained medical emergency during the soccer team’s travels following a game in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. He died eight days later in a hospital in Ft. Smith, Arkansas.
Veterans receive turkeys for Thanksgiving
Wichita's Disabled American Veterans Thrift Store is making sure local veterans and their families have all they need to put Thanksgiving on the table this year.
Tyson doing protein giveaway Saturday at Uptown Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tyson Foods announced it will donate 30,000 pounds of protein during a special giveaway on Saturday in Hutchinson. This is the second year for the giveaway. On Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., residents can receive a donation of food from Tyson at the Uptown...
KAKE TV
Local shelter says number of Wichita families becoming homeless skyrocketing since WERAP ended
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "A lot of people are going through hard times. Loss of family members, stuff like that. It's hard out here," said William Dickerson. For so many people like Dickerson, the pandemic came with an endless list of challenges. Now, he says the Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program was the only thing keeping a roof over his head.
Central Christian School students spreading message
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The children of Central Christian School (CCS) in Hutchinson, have a cross-continental message to send, and have partnered with Samaritan's Purse for Operation Christmas Child (OCC) to send it. "Samaritan's Purse is a ministry ," explained CCS elementary principal Judy Parsons. "They have churches that they...
Sedgwick County adds a paid holiday, removes another
The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to change paid holidays for County employees.
Wichita teen gets probation, jail sanction in preschool teacher’s hit-and-run crash death
Lynny Marie Poell, 26, was hit at Douglas and Greenwood in Wichita during a night out with friends last summer. She died on June 11, 2021.
Southwest Kansas blanketed with snow
Much of Kansas has received at least some snowfall. Depths of 4 inches are common in southwest Kansas, with a 5-inch reading at Satanta in Haskell County. Wichita has recorded four-tenths of an inch
Wintry conditions in Wichita's forecast
A wintry mix possible today, less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Steve gets the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from KSN Meteorologist Warren Sears.
Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
thesunflower.com
REVIEW: “Pho King” chooses quality instead of quantity
From the outside, Pho King is small and unassuming. Positioned at 4857 E Harry St., the small scale of the establishment allows Pho King to do what it does best – giving you some of the best pho in town, quickly and easily. Dine-in and take-out are advertised on...
Comments / 0