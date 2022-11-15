ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

RSV hospitalizations rise, impacted El Dorado family shares experience

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals continue to face a challenge with the continued spread of RSV pushing capacity in pediatric units. Tuesday, 12 News spoke with an El Dorado mother who saw the scope of the problem firsthand as her 1-year-old son recently was sick with RSV and needed care in a hospital. She ended up having to go to Topeka for the urgent care her son needed.
EL DORADO, KS
newmanu.edu

Michael Reed uses interdisciplinary studies degree to pursue law school dreams

Newman alumnus Michael Reed ’18, ’19 never thought he’d go to law school. Yet here he is, three years in at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. Reed started his law studies in 2020 at the peak of the pandemic and is readying to graduate this May. Prior to law school, Reed earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from Newman in 2018 and a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2019. His wife, Lucy, graduated from Newman’s nursing program the year after.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A sneak peek inside Wichita’s newest brewery, Tor Brewing

A new brewery is headed to 222 S. Commerce which is next to INTRUST Bank Arena in the space that used to be Hungry Heart and, most recently, Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. Owner Aaron Hill, who is a former brewer at Norton’s Brewing Company, is ready to introduce Tor Brewing to Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
newmanu.edu

First-generation student Breanna Brown pursues degree in social work

Led by her passion for helping others, junior and first-generation college student Breanna Brown is studying social work at Newman University. Brown is from Leavenworth, Kansas, where she attended Leavenworth High School. She is member of the Newman Cheer and Dance team and chose to come to Newman not only to continue cheerleading, but also because of the university’s high academic rating and the standards the school holds.
WICHITA, KS
newmanu.edu

Master of Social Work graduate achieves great things

When it comes to what Jennifer Horn is most enthusiastic about as a social worker, she answers without hesitation. “My passion is 100 percent older adults,” the 2020 Newman University Master of Social Work graduate said. “I have always had a desire and special pull toward the older population. I find they are full of wisdom and can provide different perspectives when discussing various issues.”
WICHITA, KS
newmanu.edu

Newman celebrates the life of Austin Madubuike

On Nov. 3, Newman University community members came together to celebrate the life of 21-year-old Austin Madubuike. The beloved Newman University soccer player from Toronto, Canada, suffered an unexplained medical emergency during the soccer team’s travels following a game in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. He died eight days later in a hospital in Ft. Smith, Arkansas.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Tyson doing protein giveaway Saturday at Uptown Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tyson Foods announced it will donate 30,000 pounds of protein during a special giveaway on Saturday in Hutchinson. This is the second year for the giveaway. On Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., residents can receive a donation of food from Tyson at the Uptown...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Central Christian School students spreading message

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The children of Central Christian School (CCS) in Hutchinson, have a cross-continental message to send, and have partnered with Samaritan's Purse for Operation Christmas Child (OCC) to send it. "Samaritan's Purse is a ministry ," explained CCS elementary principal Judy Parsons. "They have churches that they...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
HUTCHINSON, KS
thesunflower.com

REVIEW: “Pho King” chooses quality instead of quantity

From the outside, Pho King is small and unassuming. Positioned at 4857 E Harry St., the small scale of the establishment allows Pho King to do what it does best – giving you some of the best pho in town, quickly and easily. Dine-in and take-out are advertised on...
WICHITA, KS

