Lexington, KY

Wildcats Today

Look: Kentucky Drops Hype Video Ahead of Gonzaga Tilt

No. 4 Kentucky has released a hype video ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming tilt against the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs tonight in Spokane:  It is the second ever matchup between the programs and the first ever in Spokane. The Wildcats won the first meeting back in 2002 at the Maui ...
SPOKANE, WA

