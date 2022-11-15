ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, TN

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Rebecca Sue Taylor, 66, Gleason

Funeral services for Rebecca Sue Taylor, age 66, of Gleason, will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home of Gleason. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 11:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.
GLEASON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

David Rodney Carrington, 54, Sharon

Graveside services for David Rodney Carrington, age 54, of Sharon, will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11:00 at Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.
SHARON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Lt. Colonel William Kaler – 88 – Union City

Funeral services will be held for Lt. Colonel William Kaler, age 88, of Union City. Services will take place at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 16th of 2022, at White Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Services Announced for Union City’s Lt. Colonel William Kaler

Lt. Colonel William Kaler, of Union City, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at East View Cemetery. The 88 year old Kaler passed away on Veterans Day. Lt. Colonel Kaler spent 27 years in the military, which was followed by his service at UT-Martin as a professor and academic coordinator for the athletics department.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Over $40,000 raised in St. John’s Radiothon

Over $40,000 was raised Wednesday morning on WCMT’s St. John’s Radiothon. Phone pledges raised the number over $30,000 with $7,000 coming from the Dresden Lions Club, which is disbanding the charter and wanted to use the remaining funds to help in the cause. An outside fundraiser generated another...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Two charged in Benton County drug investigation

Two people are facing charges following a drug investigation in Benton County. On Monday night, the TBI, 24th District Drug Task Force, and Huntingdon Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Maiden Cemetery Road in Camden where they found drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Henderson County man arrested on drug and weapons charges

A Henderson County man faces drug and weapons charges following a joint investigation by the TBI, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 43-year-old Jamie L. Pearson, of Cedar Grove, was arrested Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at his home on Mt. Gilead Road and found meth, weapons, ammunition, and cash.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley Co. Trustee Marci Floyd honored at state County Official Conference in Murfreesboro

During last week’s County Official Association of Tennessee Conference in Murfreesboro, Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd received overwhelming commendation for her service as an exemplary President for the Trustees Association. Floyd stated, “It has been a successful year within our association. I surrounded myself with the best team and...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Community Invited to Participate in “Parade of Trees” at Obion County Public Library

The Obion County Public Library is asking the community to help decorate their facility for the Christmas season. Library Director Carolina Conner told Thunderbolt News that churches, businesses, industries and individuals are again asked to participate in a long running holiday event.(AUDIO) Ms. Conner said the “Parade of Trees” decorating...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Writing contest produces inspiring essay from Martin Elementary student

A writing contest at Martin Elementary School in honor of National Red Ribbon Week produced an inspiring essay about the importance of living drug-free. The short essay was composed by 4th grade student Mia Clements as a part of the week’s theme to “celebrate life and live drug free.” Her message explains why drug-free living is essential for her health, relationships, and future.
thunderboltradio.com

Fire Chief Gives Tips on Smoke Detectors, Heating Devices

Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich is reminding area residents to have their smoke detectors up to date. With the recent change to Standard Time, Chief Ullrich said new batteries should be placed in the smoke detectors at homes and businesses.(AUDIO) Due to the first blast of sub-freezing temperatures in...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dresden student airlifted to Vanderbilt after fall during basketball game

A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student is being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after falling and hitting the back of their head while playing in a basketball game Tuesday night. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says the player was transported to the hospital by emergency...
DRESDEN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Power Outage in Union City on Tuesday

A squirrel is being blamed for a brief power outage in Union City on Tuesday afternoon. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said about 350 customers, in the southwest portion of the city, experienced the outage around 1:40. Ross said the squirrel came into the South 5th Substation and made contact...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Drops Two Games to Crockett County in Season Opener

It was not the start Union City had hoped for. Visiting Crockett County spoiled the opening of the 2022-23 basketball season for the Tornadoes, sweeping Union City in contrasting fashion Tuesday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. The Cavaliers sank a deciding 3-pointer with 21 seconds to play, then blocked a...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

UT Martin trio collects OVC postseason volleyball accolades

UT Martin graduates Logan Wallick and Karen Scanlon each nabbed a spot on the All-OVC first-team and Skyhawks coach Jaclynn Wilson was named OVC Coach of the Year as the OVC unveiled its 2022 volleyball honorees Wednesday night. The announcement marks the fifth time in school history (first since 2011)...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Skyhawks Soars Past Hornets

The University of Tennessee at Martin Men’s Basketball team gave a dominating performance as the defeated Harris-Stowe Monday Evening at home 96 to 53. The Skyhawks commanded a lead on the Hornets throughout the contest, taking a 49 to 32 lead into the half and widening that gap throughout the second quarter of play.
MARTIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy