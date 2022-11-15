Read full article on original website
Rebecca Sue Taylor, 66, Gleason
Funeral services for Rebecca Sue Taylor, age 66, of Gleason, will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home of Gleason. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 11:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.
David Rodney Carrington, 54, Sharon
Graveside services for David Rodney Carrington, age 54, of Sharon, will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11:00 at Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.
Lt. Colonel William Kaler – 88 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for Lt. Colonel William Kaler, age 88, of Union City. Services will take place at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 16th of 2022, at White Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.
Services Announced for Union City’s Lt. Colonel William Kaler
Lt. Colonel William Kaler, of Union City, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at East View Cemetery. The 88 year old Kaler passed away on Veterans Day. Lt. Colonel Kaler spent 27 years in the military, which was followed by his service at UT-Martin as a professor and academic coordinator for the athletics department.
Over $40,000 raised in St. John’s Radiothon
Over $40,000 was raised Wednesday morning on WCMT’s St. John’s Radiothon. Phone pledges raised the number over $30,000 with $7,000 coming from the Dresden Lions Club, which is disbanding the charter and wanted to use the remaining funds to help in the cause. An outside fundraiser generated another...
Two charged in Benton County drug investigation
Two people are facing charges following a drug investigation in Benton County. On Monday night, the TBI, 24th District Drug Task Force, and Huntingdon Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Maiden Cemetery Road in Camden where they found drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia.
Henderson County man arrested on drug and weapons charges
A Henderson County man faces drug and weapons charges following a joint investigation by the TBI, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 43-year-old Jamie L. Pearson, of Cedar Grove, was arrested Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at his home on Mt. Gilead Road and found meth, weapons, ammunition, and cash.
Weakley Co. Trustee Marci Floyd honored at state County Official Conference in Murfreesboro
During last week’s County Official Association of Tennessee Conference in Murfreesboro, Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd received overwhelming commendation for her service as an exemplary President for the Trustees Association. Floyd stated, “It has been a successful year within our association. I surrounded myself with the best team and...
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
Community Invited to Participate in “Parade of Trees” at Obion County Public Library
The Obion County Public Library is asking the community to help decorate their facility for the Christmas season. Library Director Carolina Conner told Thunderbolt News that churches, businesses, industries and individuals are again asked to participate in a long running holiday event.(AUDIO) Ms. Conner said the “Parade of Trees” decorating...
Writing contest produces inspiring essay from Martin Elementary student
A writing contest at Martin Elementary School in honor of National Red Ribbon Week produced an inspiring essay about the importance of living drug-free. The short essay was composed by 4th grade student Mia Clements as a part of the week’s theme to “celebrate life and live drug free.” Her message explains why drug-free living is essential for her health, relationships, and future.
Fire Chief Gives Tips on Smoke Detectors, Heating Devices
Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich is reminding area residents to have their smoke detectors up to date. With the recent change to Standard Time, Chief Ullrich said new batteries should be placed in the smoke detectors at homes and businesses.(AUDIO) Due to the first blast of sub-freezing temperatures in...
Dresden student airlifted to Vanderbilt after fall during basketball game
A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student is being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after falling and hitting the back of their head while playing in a basketball game Tuesday night. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says the player was transported to the hospital by emergency...
Power Outage in Union City on Tuesday
A squirrel is being blamed for a brief power outage in Union City on Tuesday afternoon. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said about 350 customers, in the southwest portion of the city, experienced the outage around 1:40. Ross said the squirrel came into the South 5th Substation and made contact...
Dynamix Physical Therapy offers pregnancy and postpartum services at Jackson and Paris locations
Dynamix Physical Therapy, with 13 clinics throughout West Tennessee, now offers pregnancy and postpartum physical therapy services for women in Jackson, Paris, and the surrounding areas. Rachel Harmon, PT, DPT, PRPC, recently joined the Dynamix team and works at the Jackson location. After graduating from the University of Tennessee Health...
Obion County Central Students Recognized by Union City Kiwanis Club
Five Obion County Central High School students were recognized by the Union City Kiwanis Club. And the “Student Achiever of the Month” went to Jagger McClain. A photo of the honored students has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.
Union City Drops Two Games to Crockett County in Season Opener
It was not the start Union City had hoped for. Visiting Crockett County spoiled the opening of the 2022-23 basketball season for the Tornadoes, sweeping Union City in contrasting fashion Tuesday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. The Cavaliers sank a deciding 3-pointer with 21 seconds to play, then blocked a...
UT Martin trio collects OVC postseason volleyball accolades
UT Martin graduates Logan Wallick and Karen Scanlon each nabbed a spot on the All-OVC first-team and Skyhawks coach Jaclynn Wilson was named OVC Coach of the Year as the OVC unveiled its 2022 volleyball honorees Wednesday night. The announcement marks the fifth time in school history (first since 2011)...
UT Martin’s Kenley McCarn picks up OVC Player and Freshman of the Week honors
UT Martin women’s basketball standout Kenley McCarn swept up a pair of OVC honors after garnering both Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week accolades following a breakout debut. A native of Melbourne, Arkansas, McCarn exploded for 31 points in her collegiate debut against Troy in last...
Skyhawks Soars Past Hornets
The University of Tennessee at Martin Men’s Basketball team gave a dominating performance as the defeated Harris-Stowe Monday Evening at home 96 to 53. The Skyhawks commanded a lead on the Hornets throughout the contest, taking a 49 to 32 lead into the half and widening that gap throughout the second quarter of play.
