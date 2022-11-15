Freighter operator Cargojet has delayed the delivery of one of its B777 converted freighters as part of efforts to manage capital expenditure (CapEx). Speaking following the publication of the Canada-based airline’s third-quarter results, president and chief executive Ajay Virmani said that the company had delayed the delivery of one of its eight B777 converted freighters until 2027 as part of risk mitigation efforts as the industry faces a slowdown.

2 DAYS AGO